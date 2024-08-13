Packing for family of 4 in 2 carry-on suitcases: I tried compression packing cubes to control the chaos
Packing for a family of four can feel like an impossible task. The endless piles of clothes, the struggle to fit everything into one suitcase and the inevitable chaos that ensues as you frantically search for that one missing sock -- it's enough to make anyone dread family trips.
Enter: packing cubes!
These handy packing accessories have been around for awhile but have become more popular in recent years. A quick online search will generate dozens of results with different packing cubes ranging in price from under $15 to over $100.
I needed packing cubes that were durable -- read, ones that can be overstuffed -- and that had a mesh, breathable top since I knew I would be repacking dirty clothes in them.
The Monos Compression Packing Cubes fit the bill and the brand send me a pack of six to try out.
Key features
Spacious and efficient: The first thing I noticed was that these cubes were incredibly spacious. I managed to fit an entire week's worth of clothes for my kids and me into the largest cube. Simply pack everything into the cube, then zip the second zipper to compress the cube down, saving precious space in your luggage.
Durable and high-quality: The exterior is constructed with tear-resistant nylon fabric, making it durable for all our travel needs. Inside, the cubes feature soft, anti-microbial fabric, ensuring that our clothes stay fresh and clean throughout our trip.
Breathable and organized: I love that the cubes have a breathable mesh top panel that lets you easily see what’s inside without unpacking while also keeping your clothes fresh. Everything stays organized, and I like the idea of assigning each family member their own cube, which I will definitely do in the future.
Easy to pack and access:The best part was how easy it was to pack the cubes in the suitcase and easily locate everyone's items. No more rummaging through a chaotic mess of clothes and belongings. Everything is neatly stored and easily accessible.
These cubes have transformed the way I pack for family trips, making the process smooth and efficient. If you're looking for a way to simplify your travel experience, I highly recommend giving these packing cubes a try.
