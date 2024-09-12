"Worth Every Penny" is a GMA Digital series to help you shop for products that will prioritize your time and wallet.
I was skeptical when I first found the COLOR WOW Root Coverup Powder. For me spending $35 on a small compact felt like a bit of a splurge. But, after struggling to keep up with salon visits and realizing my gray hairs were multiplying by the day – I figured it was worth a try.
I found a great ease of use with the product itself. I would describe it like an eyeshadow for your hair—just a few strokes over the roots, and the grays are covered. I also struggle with hair loss along the hairline near my forehead. This also helped color in some of those empty spots - especially when I pull my hair up into a high ponytail. It blends seamlessly with my natural color - I use the shade dark brown - and does not leave a sticky or stiff residue that sprays and other touch-up products tend to do.
Here's the thing—my grays start to show two weeks or less after getting my hair done. Before using the COLOR WOW Root Coverup Powder, I was constantly stressing about booking salon appointments, which, of course, are still needed, just at a less frequent occurrence.
Each salon visit would cost me around $100 - making the $35 upfront cost of this product not as hard to swallow.
With the COLOR WOW compact, I’ve managed to stretch the time between my salon visits to about 6 to 8 weeks. That, to me, is a huge difference in time spent — I’m also no longer spending $100 a month at the salon. Instead, the $35 compact has lasted me for – get this — over a year!
If I used it every day, the cost per use would be under a dollar per use.
The convenience factor is huge too. I can toss the compact in my bag and touch up on the go. Whether I’m heading to an important work event or out for dinner, a quick swipe takes away any of the pesky grays or lets me pull my hair into a ponytail without worrying about exposing the thinning hair spots.
In short, the COLOR WOW Root Coverup Powder has been a game changer. It’s saved me both time and money while keeping my hair looking fresh between salon visits. If you’re in a similar boat, I highly recommend giving it a try.
