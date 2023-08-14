Shopping for sandals that meld both fashion and comfort is everything for the summer months.

With an astonishing 4.5 stars and over 55,000 reviews, the Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandal is under $40 and made for comfort.

MORE: Spring and summer sandals for women: Shop flats, heels and more

Cushionaire sandals have deep, cushy heel cups that one reviewer said "could not have fit my feet more perfectly."

Plus, the classic leathery straps and cork heel never go out of style. With the affordable price point and rave reviews, these slides are a no-brainer.

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort

Price: $29.99   From: Amazon

More sandals to shop:

Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Slide Sandal - Women's

Price: $49.96   From: DSW

SEA STAR BEACHWEAR X Frances Valentine Women Cabana Slide Water Shoe, Floral Explosion

Price: $65   From: Maisonette

H&M Slides

Price: $17.99   From: H&M

H&M Studded Sandals

Price: $44.99   From: H&M

Italian Shoemakers Caro Sandal

Price: $39.99 33% SavingsDSW

Original: $60
Dolce Vita Women's Marly Flat Sandal

Price: $39.90 to $45.50   From: Amazon

