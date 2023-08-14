Shopping for sandals that meld both fashion and comfort is everything for the summer months.
With an astonishing 4.5 stars and over 55,000 reviews, the Cushionaire Lane Cork Footbed Sandal is under $40 and made for comfort.
Cushionaire sandals have deep, cushy heel cups that one reviewer said "could not have fit my feet more perfectly."
Plus, the classic leathery straps and cork heel never go out of style. With the affordable price point and rave reviews, these slides are a no-brainer.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.