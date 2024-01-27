Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals & Steals for clever solutions. You can score big savings on products from brands such as PediPocket, Blissy and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 70% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

50% to 70% off PediPocket PediPocket: Blanket with Foot Pocket No more cold feet. With your comfort in mind, the PediPocket blanket is brilliantly designed with a foot pocket to keep you warm and cozy. Measuring almost 6 feet in length, the plush fleece PediPocket features a 20-inch-deep foot pocket to keep your feet toasty -- no toe-tucking required. Choose from four styles: Original, Luxe, XXL (30-inch foot pocket) or Kidz (15-inch foot pocket and smaller in size) in a variety of patterns. Limit five per order. Shipping is $6.95. $15 - $50

52% to 53% off Blissy Blissy: Silk Pillowcases Designed to give you better hair, skin and sleep, Blissy Silk Pillowcases are made of 100% Mulberry Silk. This temperature regulating pillowcase is hypoallergenic and hydrating for the skin and hair and it elevates your bed with its luxurious look. Machine-washable for easy cleaning, each pillowcase has a zipper closure and is available in Standard, Queen and King. Choose from over 15 colors. Free shipping! $42 to $52 + Free Shipping

50% off Shinery Shinery: Jewelry Cleaner Take your jewelry from dirty and dull to sparkling and shining. Named an Oprah Favorite, Shinery is a jewelry cleaning company with products that are all easy-to-use and safe on all metals and gemstones from fashion jewelry to fine jewelry. The Radiance Wash is formulated with plant-derived surfactants that remove dirt, oil and beauty buildup from your jewelry and wash them away, leaving you with brilliant and bright jewelry that looks like new. The Radiance Brush has bristles that are specifically contoured to maximize cleaning power and are made of a carefully selected material that is gentle and non-abrasive. Radiance Towelettes and the Illuminating Pom are also available. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $70. $11 - $14

50% off HurtSkurt HurtSkurt: Hot/Cold Therapeutic Sleeves HurtSkurt is a stretch-to-fit hot/cold therapeutic sleeve that is designed to make pain management and recovery more convenient, effective and fashionable. HurtSkurt's patented design of individual gel pockets sewn into a soft, stretchy fabric enables HurtSkurt to use gel without any antifreeze chemicals. The flexible, body-conforming design allows you to slide it on and the HurtSkurt will stretch and still be flexible for full range of motion, even when the panels are frozen solid. HurtSkurt comes in six sizes; Small, Medium, Large, XL, as well as the SkullSkurt headband and the ZipSkurt quick-release HurtSkurt. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $15 - $27.50

44% to 50% off Moso Natural Moso Natural: Air-Purifying Bags & Sprays Maintain fresh, dry and odor-free environments with Moso Natural. Without needing batteries or wires, the Moso Natural air-purifying bag attracts particles out of the air like a magnet and continuously works to remove odors and harmful pollutants from your home thanks to just one powerful ingredient: moso bamboo charcoal. At the end of two years, the bamboo charcoal can be recycled into your garden. The Moso Natural Spray uses probiotics to actively target and destroy odor-causing molecules without the use of overbearing fragrance. This is a fast, scent-free solution for discreetly eliminating odor in the bathroom, the car or anywhere on the go. Shipping is $4.95. $5 - $13

50% off Nano Towels Nano Towels: Towels, Cloths & Cleaners Clean your home without chemicals. Nano Towels use proprietary Nanolon fiber to clean virtually any hard surface using only water -- no chemicals, cleaning solutions or paper towels needed. The Nanolon fiber has hundreds of thousands of fibers per square inch that trap dust, dirt and grime like a magnet. Choose from a variety of sets including options for stainless steel and Enzyme Cleaner Concentrate, which is your go-to pet stain remover and carpet cleaner for stains and smells. Limit four per product. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $50 $12.50 - $60

50% to 57% off Pedi Couture Pedi Couture: Pedicure Sandals Pedi Couture sandals are comfortable, practical and time-saving, and keep toes separate, ensuring pedicures don't get ruined. Designed for maximum comfort, these sandals are easy to slip on, preventing smudging as well as providing immediate and soothing relief from aching and swelling. A high density foam foot sole supports arches and helps absorb shock while Pedi Couture's patented cushioned four post design separates toes comfortably and evenly. Choose from two styles: the classic or the textured with arch support. Limit four pairs per order. Shipping ranges from $3.95 to $4.95. $15 - $17

50% off Vibes Vibes: Earplugs Block out sound or simply reduce it with Vibes. The Hi-Fidelity are discreet, reusable earplugs that reduce the volume of loud environments to a safer, more comfortable level while still allowing you to hear everything clearly. The Moldable Silicone Earplugs are reusable, noise-canceling earplugs that mold to fit the exact shape of your ear and block out all sounds in your environment. Limit 20 per order. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $45. $10 - $16

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

50% to 58% off Guard Your ID Guard Your ID: Identity Protection Kits Protect against identity theft with Guard Your ID rollers. By simply rolling the stamp over the text you want to mask, you can feel confident that your private information is safe from prying eyes. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. The rollers are fast, portable, quiet and mess-free, great for prescription bottles, bills, bank statements, shipping labels and more. This assortment also includes a variety set with an original, extra wide and tape sized roller, plus a notebook and pen set where expression and creativity can shine. $19 - $20

30% to 35% off Yenta + Posha Yenta + Posha: Insoles Put your best foot forward and walk with comfort. Yenta + Posha insoles are designed thin for comfort while still providing shock absorption and alignment. The Performance Series Insoles offer breathable cushioning for reliable performance with less thickness and weight. The Embrace Series Insoles are crafted to mimic the cloud-like feel of memory foam without flattening over time, working to maintain continuous adaptability while rebounding with each step. Both styles are designed with vegan, bamboo charcoal leather cover woven with a microbial treatment, which helps kill odor-causing bacteria. $39 - $45

19% to 25% off The Cinch-It The Cinch-It: Clothing Cinch Clips (3-Pack) Change the way you wear clothes for a better fit. Cinch It! is the fashion-fix accessory that allows you to instantly adjust the fit and style of your existing wardrobe. Whether you want to cinch a loose dress, create a flattering waistline, or transform the silhouette of your outfit, Cinch It! makes it easy. $10.50 - $28.50

34% off DYLN DYLN: Insulated Water Bottle Create alkaline water on the go. This insulated DYLN reusable water bottle makes alkaline antioxidant water within minutes, whenever and wherever, and keeps your water cold for up to 24 hours. The replaceable VitaBead Diffuser attached to the bottom of the bottle enhances water by increasing the pH. DYLN's patented ergonomic shape makes it comfortable to hold and drink, helping you grip the bottle without it slipping or falling. Each combo set This assortment also offers a wide mouth sports cap and diffuser replacements. $8.50 - $55.50

50% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth: Bath Towels, Robes, Wraps and Mats Transform your bathroom into a spa with Cozy Earth premium bath essentials. The Cozy Earth bath collection features products made from durable and ultra-absorbent viscose from bamboo. Available in ribbed, plush and waffle options, this assortment of towels includes a variety of sizes, ranging from washcloths and hand towels to bath towels and bath sheets. The Bath Wrap is quick drying and has large front-facing pockets -- the flexible elastic provides a comfortable fit. The Bath Robe has a dual-sided texture, and the ultra-absorbent outer waffle weave is balanced out by the inner softness of plush terry. This bath collection comes in neutral colors to complement any bathroom. $20 - $87.50

