Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to support Maui fire relief.
You can shop exclusive deals and save 50% on your picks, and each company will donate 25% of all sales during this special event to support Maui fire relief.
The deals start at just $6.50 and are up to 74% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Bombas: Socks
GMA Deal: $6.50 to $61 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $13 to $122 Valid: 08/17/2023 to 08/20/2023
Bombas is a comfort-focused, premium basics brand with a mission to help those in need. They offer performance, casual and dress socks for men, women and kids, in a variety of styles and colors. Bombas has donated more than 100 million items to date. Limit seven per order. Shipping is $6.95.
Daniela Swaebe Jewelry: Jewelry
GMA Deal: $12 to $28 • 69% to 74% SavingsOriginal: $39 to $110 Valid: 08/17/2023 to 08/20/2023
These dazzling and sophisticated jewelry pieces give you the look of real for any occasion while staying budget-friendly. Find your favorite set of unique personalized jewelry, including initials, birthstone and zodiacs. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
Maya J Jewelry: Bracelet Hair Ties
GMA Deal: $9 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 Valid: 08/17/2023 to 08/20/2023 per 3-pack
Maya J Jewelry takes two things we love to wear on our wrists -- hair ties and trendy bracelets -- and combines them into one fashionable jewelry accessory. Each set includes three bracelet hair ties, which were named an Oprah Favorite in 2022 because they're stylish and stay in place. Choose from a variety of elastic colors including pink, red, beige and gray. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
Parasilk: Body Treatments
GMA Deal: $10 to $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $30 Valid: 08/17/2023 to 08/20/2023
Parasilk creates quick innovative methods of treating your hands and feet that deliver therapeutic benefits with natural skin conditioning ingredients. Parasilk infuses coconut oil in most of its products and all of its paraffin treatments for softness and healing properties. Cuticle care has a focus on innovative delivery methods (such as slanted tips on cuticle pens) that are targeted to treat dry and rough areas with vitamin-rich ingredients. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
Discover Night: Satin Pillowcases
GMA Deal: $30 + Free shipping • 60% SavingsOriginal: $75 to $90 + Free shipping Valid: 08/17/2023 to 08/20/2023
Discover Night's Vegan Beauty Satin pillowcases are ultra-gentle on delicate skin and hair and offer a wide range of beauty benefits. The vegan satin means this product has had no contact with animals or animal testing during its development. It is 100% animal-friendly. Plus, this satin offers a smooth sleep surface, reducing friction on your hair and skin. Choose from four colors in Standard/Queen and King. Free shipping!
skinnytees: Apparel
GMA Deal: $15 to $44 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $88 Valid: 08/17/2023 to 08/20/2023
Soft, seamless and fitted, skinnytees shape, flatter and frame your body. They are the go-to basics that stretch, but don't stretch out. These pieces are great for layering or wearing alone. This assortment also includes kimonos and midi dresses. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $75.
K. Carroll Accessories: Bags & Wallets
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $25 • 50% to 58% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $60 Valid: 08/17/2023 to 08/20/2023
Functional and stylish for busy lifestyles, this assortment from K. Carroll features vegan leather handbags made with RFID-protected card sleeves built in. Options include a faux suede tote from Oprah's Favorite Things list last year, a fashionable croc satchel, a classic saddle bag with two strap options and K. Carroll's bestselling wallet. Shipping is $5.99.
Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Necklaces & Earrings
GMA Deal: $37 to $41 + Free shipping • 56% to 71% SavingsOriginal: $85 to $145 + Free shipping Valid: 08/17/2023 to 08/20/2023
Accessorize with beautiful pieces from Catherine Weitzman Jewelry. These are handmade by a group of talented local artisans from Hawaii and created with natural, crushed gemstones. Choose your favorite birthstones or flowers for a unique representation of you. Free shipping!
Bug Bite Thing: Suction Tool & Tick Remover
GMA Deal: $10 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $25 Valid: 08/17/2023 to 08/20/2023
Bug Bite Things products offer a chemical-free, reusable and kid-friendly solution to insect bite relief. The top-selling Bug Bite Thing tool solely uses suction to remove bug bite irritants from underneath the skin instead of temporarily masking them with topicals. The Bug Bite Thing Tick Remover is a two-sided and fine-tipped set of tweezers, created for the removal of embedded ticks from people and pets. Shipping is $3.49 or free over $25.
Siligrams: Monogram Ice Tray
GMA Deal: $25 to $47.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/17/2023 to 08/20/2023
Add a personal touch to your next cocktail with these unique monogrammed ice cubes. Siligrams' trays capture each unique monogram into the mold so it appears on your ice cubes. These molds are dishwasher safe and even oven safe. Personalize with up to three initials. Also included in this assortment is a personalized popsicle mold. Free shipping!