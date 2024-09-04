Shopping for designer products can be a rewarding experience, especially when you know how to find the best deals and care for your investment.
Allison Ross, SVP and general merchandise manager at Saks Off 5th, offered "GMA" some valuable insights for those looking to buy designer items while sticking to a budget.
Ross started by emphasizing the importance of considering the cost per wear—if it's an item you'll keep reaching for and will last in your wardrobe for years, it’s easier to justify a bigger purchase on a name brand.
When is the investment worth the purchase?
Ross suggested that a discount of 60% or more usually signals a deal that's worth it. For those making their first designer purchase, Ross advises opting for a classic style in a neutral color.
"Your first designer piece should be versatile enough to go with everything and stand the test of time, ensuring it remains a staple in your wardrobe for years," Ross said.
How to keep your designer purchase in good condition
After you decide what your buy might be, keeping your designer pieces looking fresh and in good condition might be another point to consider.
Ross recommends being mindful of wear and tear. Checking the weather before wearing delicate items like silk or suede can prevent damage, and staying organized with a dedicated place for your designer items helps maintain their condition.
These tips can help you make smart, long-lasting choices when shopping for designer products. Below we rounded up retailers that are a great place to start searching for deals on designer brands across luxury beauty, home and fashion.
Check them out.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Nordstrom Rack
- Right now at Nordstrom Rack, you can shop up to 60% off fall boots from brands like Tommy Hilfiger and more.
Coach Outlet
- The Coach Outlet is having an extensive sale right now -- offering an extra 20% off already marked down bags.
Cole Haan
- Cole Haan is having a sandal sale offering deals up to 60% off for both men and women styles.
DSW
- At DSW you can always find great deals on designer footwear.
- Right now, DSW is running back-to-school discounts.
- Save 40% on Ted Baker Ashika Icon sandal.
Nike
- Scanning Nike's current sale selection you can find deals on men's and women's shoes as well as clothing.
T.J. Maxx
- T.J. Maxx has a section on their website called The Runway -- there you will find tons of deals on designer fashion, shoe accessories and more.
Saks Off 5th
- Packed with designer deals for less, Saks off 5th is the place to look for designer picks on a budget.
Vivrelle
- Vivrelle is a membership club that allows its shoppers to borrow designer handbags and switch them out through subscriptions starting at $45.
