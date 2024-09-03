By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
The OnTrac customizable Dyson headphones are Dyson's latest venture into the audio space, bringing another funky Dyson gadget into the tech world.
These headphones claim to combine sleek design with high functionality to offer a truly personalized listening experience.
During my trial period, I wanted to explore the battery life, overall sound quality and how comfortable the headphones are, since I always find myself having to take off over-ear headphones, because they give me a headache after multiple hours of wear.
Design
The OnTrac headphones impress with an extremely modern, minimalist aesthetic. One thing I think is intriguing is the different finishes that are customizable to the user. You can choose from a handful of different ear padding and outer rim colors, really giving it your own flare.
I found the headphones to be lightweight without a "squeezing" feeling like some other headphones I have used in the past. I really appreciated the plush ear cups and an adjustable headband, which made them comfortable for extended wear.
Sound quality
The audio felt crisp and well-balanced, with deep bass, clear mids and sparkling highs, delivering an immersive experience.
The noise-canceling feature is particularly noteworthy, as it felt it effectively blocks out ambient noise, allowing users to focus on their music or calls.
Additionally, the headphones offer customizable sound profiles in the Dyson app, letting users tweak the audio settings to suit different genres or personal preferences. For example, if you do not want the noise-canceling setting turned on, you can turn on the ambient awareness feature. There is also an option to neutralize the sound in both headphones, boost your base or enhance your overall listening experience, which is ideal for all types of listeners.
Battery life
The battery lasted up to 20 hours on a full charge with noise cancellation active and even longer without it. I found that I only had to charge the headphones once over a few days of use.
Final takeaway
The OnTrac headphones are an investment given the premium price point. But the advanced features and high-quality performance make them worth considering if you are someone who uses over-ear headphones daily because of the top-tier audio quality, comfort and customization.