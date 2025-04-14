Following the success of their popular holiday collaboration, Elton John and candle mogul Harry Slatkin have joined forces again to unveil a new line of luxurious spring candles and reed diffusers inspired by John's English estate, Woodside.
The collection, Elton John by Slatkin + Co., is available now exclusively via QVC (just in time for Mother's Day!) and features enchanting scents like Lavender Petals, Ivy's Rose Garden and Rhubarb Strawberry Crumble. Each scent is meant to evoke the freshness and renewal of the season, bringing a bit of the blooming countryside into every room of your home.
The candles feature three wicks and have an approximate burn time between 20 and 40 hours, plus they're housed in gorgeous, collectible vessels with a signature piano key imprint as a further nod to John's more than 50-year career.
Shop the collection below!
