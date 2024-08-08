As autumn rolls in, so does the desire for cozy scents that evoke the essence of fall.
This year, Dove has answered the call with its new limited-edition Holiday Treats collection, available exclusively at Walmart.
From warm cinnamon and pumpkin to the sweet scents of apple cider caramel, Dove's latest offerings are designed to wrap you in the quintessential aromas of the season.
The best part? Nothing costs more than $7.
Take a look at some of the highlights below.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Dove Holiday Treats Limited Edition Liquid Women's Body Wash Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie
- $6.97
- Walmart
Dove Holiday Treats Women's Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick Pecan Buttercrunch
- $6.97
- Walmart