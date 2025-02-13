Car seats save hundreds of children's lives each year, yet many parents feel overwhelmed when it comes to choosing, installing and using them correctly.
With an array of options, evolving safety guidelines and the pressure to get it right, mistakes are common -- but they can be prevented.
To help parents navigate car seat safety with confidence, we consulted Dr. Jade A. Cobern, M.D., MPH, a board-certified pediatrician, preventive medicine specialist and medical unit fellow for ABC News, who emphasized that while car seats are life-saving devices, their effectiveness relies entirely on proper selection and use.
Choosing the right car seat
Selecting the right car seat isn't about finding the most expensive model -- it's about finding the right fit for your child and vehicle.
"Car seats are responsible for saving hundreds of kids' lives each year," Cobern explained. "First and foremost, parents need to make sure the car seat they select is right for the child's age, size -- both height and weight -- fits in their vehicle, and is one that they can confidently install."
A common misconception among parents is that a higher price means better safety. Cobern urges parents to look beyond marketing and focus on the practical aspects of safety.
"The most expensive doesn't always mean it's best," she said. "I think a lot of parents feel pressured to get the top-of-the-line item, but the high price doesn't necessarily mean it's safer than more affordable options. You really want to focus on the fit for your child and your vehicle more than you reach for the highest price tag."
Once parents choose a car seat, ensuring it is genuine and safe is just as important. Cobern advises parents to check that their seat checks the following boxes:
- Comes with the manufacturer's instructions.
- Has no visible cracks or signs of damage.
- Includes a clear manufacture date and model number.
- Is registered with the manufacturer to receive recall alerts.
Skipping these steps could mean unknowingly using an unsafe seat.
Common car seat mistakes and how to avoid them
Even with the right car seat, improper installation and use can put children at serious risk. One of the biggest mistakes? Rushing the process.
"It's easy to get in a hurry when you're on the go," Cobern warned. "No matter what else is going on, you need to make sure you're not in a hurry to get your child in a car seat. This is the time to be mindful, slow down, make sure the car seat is locked into the seat and that the child is buckled in the car seat."
Beyond rushing, other common errors include:
- Transitioning a child too soon to a forward-facing or booster seat.
- Loose harnessing, which can cause serious injuries in a crash.
- Using aftermarket accessories like seat covers, padded headrests or mirrors, which aren't crash-tested and can interfere with safety.
Third-party add-ons, often marketed as safety or comfort upgrades, can change how a child fits in the seat and reduce its effectiveness. "There are a lot of extra third-party products that are marketed for use with car seats, but I do not recommend using any product unless it came with the seat or is specifically approved for use and sold by the seat manufacturer," Cobern cautioned.
Cold weather also presents a hidden risk that many parents overlook: bulky coats.
"In winter months, parents often forget not to put bulky jackets under car seat straps," Cobern said. "Kids should only have on a light jacket or thin sweater in their car seat, and once they are strapped in, you can put the larger jacket or a blanket over the straps for warmth."
Knowing when to move to the next car seat
Parents often ask, "When can I move my child to a different seat?" The answer: Only when they outgrow the current one.
"Babies are in rear-facing car seats for the first year of life and beyond until they outgrow the height or weight limit for rear-facing," Cobern said, stressing that parents should always check the car seat's specific limits, since these vary by model.
General transition guidelines:
- Rear-facing car seat: Until at least age 2, or until the child reaches the seat's weight and height limits.
- Forward-facing car seat: Until at least age 4, and the child has outgrown the harness.
- Booster seat: Until the child passes the Seatbelt Fit Test (typically around age 10-12).
Some parents are eager to move their child into a booster seat or seatbelt sooner, but Cobern strongly advises against it. A seatbelt alone is only safe when it fits properly: when the lap belt rests across the upper thighs, not the stomach, and the shoulder belt lies across the chest, not the neck.
Parents can also refer to the American Academy of Pediatrics' official guidelines on car seat safety.
How to stay informed on car seat recalls and shop safely
One of the simplest ways to keep a child safe is to stay informed about recalls.
"The best way to not miss recalls is to register your car seat with the manufacturer as soon as you purchase it, so you get alerted and don't have to remember to check on your own," Cobern said.
Recalls can happen at any time, and parents can also check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall database for updates.
In addition to monitoring recalls, where you buy your car seat matters.
Parents should always purchase from a reputable retailer or directly from the car seat manufacturer to ensure the product is genuine and has not been tampered with, previously used or improperly stored.
Be cautious when buying from third-party sellers or marketplace sites, as counterfeit or expired car seats have been found online. Always check for the model number, manufacture date, and included instruction manual before purchasing, and avoid deals that seem too good to be true -- your child's safety is worth the investment in a trusted source.
The best car seat is the one that parents can use properly and confidently every time.
"I want parents to be confident when they strap their child in a car seat," Cobern said. "If they feel that the one they bought is too complicated or makes them feel they can't confidently install it every time, take that car seat back or don't feel bad about asking for help to gain that confidence."
Above all:
"There is no amount of time in the car or distance down the road that it's safe for a child not to be in a car seat if they should be," Cobern said. "Anything can happen at any time, so always, always, always use a car seat for your child when it's recommended."
Check out parent-loved car seats below, selected by the ShopGMA team using recommended guidance.
Chicco KeyFit 35 Infant Car Seat
Chicco has long been a trusted name in car seats, and the KeyFit 35 continues to be a standout option for infant safety. This rear-facing seat is designed for babies up to 35 pounds and 32 inches tall, providing an extended rear-facing option. It features easy-to-use installation mechanisms, including a SuperCinch LATCH system and a bubble level indicator to ensure the correct angle.
What parents should know:
- Ideal for newborns and infants up to 35 pounds.
- Easy installation with a secure fit.
- Includes removable newborn inserts for extra support.
Evenflo Revolve180 LiteMax NXT
For parents looking for a lightweight, budget-friendly infant car seat without compromising safety, the Evenflo LiteMax NXT is a strong contender. It accommodates infants from 3 to 30 pounds and features an ergonomic handle for comfortable carrying. One of its standout features is its one-hand, 180-degree rotation, making it easier for parents to get their baby in and out of the car with minimal strain. Additionally, SensorySoothe technology is integrated into the car seat handle, providing calming lights, music, and sounds to help engage and soothe infants during car rides.
What parents should know:
- Lightweight design makes carrying easier.
- Extended canopy offers extra protection from the elements.
UPPAbaby Mesa V2
The UPPAbaby MESA V2 is a premium infant car seat designed for seamless compatibility with UPPAbaby strollers. It features a no-rethread harness, side impact protection, and a SMARTSecure system that provides visual confirmation when installed correctly. The seat is designed with naturally flame-resistant fabrics, eliminating the need for chemical treatments.
What parents should know:
- Perfect for UPPAbaby stroller users (no adapters required).
- High-end safety features, including side impact protection.
- Uses flame-resistant, chemical-free fabrics.
Graco SnugRide 35 Lite LX
Graco has built a reputation for reliable, budget-conscious car seats, and the SnugRide 35 Lite LX continues this tradition. This lightweight seat is designed for infants from 4 to 35 pounds and includes four recline positions and a simple LATCH system for easier installation. It's also compatible with Graco strollers, making it a great travel system option.
What parents should know:
- Affordable and widely available.
- Easy installation with multiple recline options.
- Pairs seamlessly with Graco strollers.
Babyark Convertible Car Seat - Classic
A newer name in the car seat industry, Babyark focuses on integrating advanced safety technology with sleek, modern design. The brand emphasizes impact-absorbing materials, energy management systems, and high-tech sensors that help ensure optimal protection. While still gaining recognition, Babyark's commitment to innovation makes it an appealing option for parents looking for cutting-edge safety features.
What parents should know:
- Designed with smart safety features for added security.
- Uses advanced materials to absorb impact forces.
- Ideal for tech-savvy parents looking for next-generation car seat safety.
Nuna PIPA Series
The Nuna PIPA series is known for combining luxury, safety and convenience in a lightweight design. The seats in this series, including the PIPA RX and PIPA Lite, feature rigid LATCH installation, a crumple zone within the stability leg for extra crash stability and a canopy for full coverage while on the go. Many models in this lineup are FAA-approved for air travel, making them a favorite among frequent travelers.
What parents should know:
- Lightweight yet durable with high-end safety features.
- Load leg stabilizer helps absorb crash impact.
- Travel-friendly and FAA-approved for airplane use.
Cybex Callisto G 360
The Cybex Callisto G 360 is a high-tech convertible car seat designed to grow with your child, offering rear-facing and forward-facing options in one sleek package. One of its most innovative features is the 360° rotating base, which allows parents to easily swivel the seat for effortless loading and unloading—especially helpful for reducing back strain.
What parents should know:
- 360° rotation for easy entry and exit
- Rear-facing and forward-facing modes for extended use up to 10 years
- Multiple recline positions and an adjustable headrest for long-term comfort