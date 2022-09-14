Denim is an iconic closet staple, and with fall just around the corner, it's important to know which cuts and styles are forever classics and what's trending now, in case you want to play around with your wardrobe this autumn.
Joyce Lee, Madewell's senior vice president of design, helped "Good Morning America" break down five denim trends to watch this fall, and shared some styling tips to help you look and feel your best.
From light wash to wide leg and everything in between, scroll on to check out which trends Lee is keeping an eye on this year.
Style 1: Wide leg
"The wide leg fit is one of the most popular styles for fall," Lee said. " They give you that perfect old-school look."
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Belmere Wash
Price: $138 • From: Madewell
DL1961 Hepburn Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans
Price: $209 • From: DL1961
A&F Curve Love High Rise Twisted Seam 90s Relaxed Jean
Price: $120 • From: Abercrombie
Style 2: Loose or baggy
"Inspired by the resurgence of '90s styling, the loose-fitting and relaxed denim silhouette is an inherently cool everyday option for fall," Lee said.
Madewell Baggy Tapered Jeans in Whitwell Wash
Price: $98 • From: Madewell
A&F Vintage Stretch Denim Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean
Price: $90 • From: Abercrombie
Style 3: Full-length
"I am loving the effortlessly cool look that you get from the puddle trend with long jeans that pool around the ankles," Lee said. "The key is finding the perfect pair of full-length jeans."
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Delavan Wash
Price: $128 • From: Madewell
A&F Ultra High Rise Flare Jean
Price: $89 • From: Abercrombie
Style 4: Dark wash
"Despite lighter-wash jeans being a staple in our wardrobes, dark denim and deeper shades of indigo are the go-to for this fall," she said.
Madewell The Momjean in Hoover Wash
Price: $98 • From: Madewell
A&F Vintage Stretch Denim Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Price: $90 • From: Abercrombie
Livepool Los Angeles Chloe Slim Straight Leg Jeans
Price: $98 • From: Livepool Los Angeles
Style 5: Oversized denim jackets
According to Lee, "an oversized denim jacket or shacket is a functional, stylish and easy to wear layering piece" that will come in handy as temperatures cool.
Madewell Quilted-Lining Denim Shirt-Jacket
Price: $158 • From: Madewell
A&F Cropped Denim Shirt Jacket
Sale: $49.99 • 44% SavingsAbercrombieOriginal: $90
More denim options to shop
Men
A&F Lightweight 90s Straight Jeans
Price: $90 • From: Abercrombie
Liverpool Los Angeles Regent Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Price: $109 • From: Livepool Los Angeles
DL1961 Russell Slim Straight Leg Jeans
Price: $125 • From: DL1961
Kids: