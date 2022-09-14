Denim is an iconic closet staple, and with fall just around the corner, it's important to know which cuts and styles are forever classics and what's trending now, in case you want to play around with your wardrobe this autumn.

Joyce Lee, Madewell's senior vice president of design, helped "Good Morning America" break down five denim trends to watch this fall, and shared some styling tips to help you look and feel your best.

From light wash to wide leg and everything in between, scroll on to check out which trends Lee is keeping an eye on this year.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Style 1: Wide leg

"The wide leg fit is one of the most popular styles for fall," Lee said. " They give you that perfect old-school look."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Madewell Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Belmere Wash Price: $138 • From: Madewell Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

DL1961 DL1961 Hepburn Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans Price: $209 • From: DL1961 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Abercrombie A&F Curve Love High Rise Twisted Seam 90s Relaxed Jean Price: $120 • From: Abercrombie Shop Now

Style 2: Loose or baggy

"Inspired by the resurgence of '90s styling, the loose-fitting and relaxed denim silhouette is an inherently cool everyday option for fall," Lee said.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Madewell Madewell Baggy Tapered Jeans in Whitwell Wash Price: $98 • From: Madewell Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Abercrombie A&F Vintage Stretch Denim Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean Price: $90 • From: Abercrombie Shop Now

Style 3: Full-length

"I am loving the effortlessly cool look that you get from the puddle trend with long jeans that pool around the ankles," Lee said. "The key is finding the perfect pair of full-length jeans."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Madewell Madewell The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Delavan Wash Price: $128 • From: Madewell Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Style 4: Dark wash

"Despite lighter-wash jeans being a staple in our wardrobes, dark denim and deeper shades of indigo are the go-to for this fall," she said.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Madewell Madewell The Momjean in Hoover Wash Price: $98 • From: Madewell Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Abercrombie A&F Vintage Stretch Denim Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean Price: $90 • From: Abercrombie Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.

Style 5: Oversized denim jackets

According to Lee, "an oversized denim jacket or shacket is a functional, stylish and easy to wear layering piece" that will come in handy as temperatures cool.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Abercrombie A&F Cropped Denim Shirt Jacket Sale : $49.99 • 44% Savings Abercrombie Original: $90 Shop Now

More denim options to shop

Men

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

DL1961 DL1961 Russell Slim Straight Leg Jeans Price: $125 • From: DL1961 Shop Now

Kids:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK