Denim is an iconic closet staple, and with fall just around the corner, it's important to know which cuts and styles are forever classics and what's trending now, in case you want to play around with your wardrobe this autumn.

Joyce Lee, Madewell's senior vice president of design, helped "Good Morning America" break down five denim trends to watch this fall, and shared some styling tips to help you look and feel your best.

From light wash to wide leg and everything in between, scroll on to check out which trends Lee is keeping an eye on this year.

Style 1: Wide leg

"The wide leg fit is one of the most popular styles for fall," Lee said. " They give you that perfect old-school look."

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Belmere Wash
Madewell

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Belmere Wash

Price: $138   From: Madewell

DL1961 Hepburn Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans
DL1961

DL1961 Hepburn Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans

Price: $209   From: DL1961

A&F Curve Love High Rise Twisted Seam 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie

A&F Curve Love High Rise Twisted Seam 90s Relaxed Jean

Price: $120   From: Abercrombie

Style 2: Loose or baggy

"Inspired by the resurgence of '90s styling, the loose-fitting and relaxed denim silhouette is an inherently cool everyday option for fall," Lee said.

Madewell Baggy Tapered Jeans in Whitwell Wash
Madewell

Madewell Baggy Tapered Jeans in Whitwell Wash

Price: $98   From: Madewell

A&F Vintage Stretch Denim Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean
Abercrombie

A&F Vintage Stretch Denim Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean

Price: $90   From: Abercrombie

MORE: 4 denim staples to upgrade your work wardrobe.

Style 3: Full-length

"I am loving the effortlessly cool look that you get from the puddle trend with long jeans that pool around the ankles," Lee said. "The key is finding the perfect pair of full-length jeans."

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Delavan Wash
Madewell

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Delavan Wash

Price: $128   From: Madewell

A&F Ultra High Rise Flare Jean
Abercrombie

A&F Ultra High Rise Flare Jean

Price: $89   From: Abercrombie

Style 4: Dark wash

"Despite lighter-wash jeans being a staple in our wardrobes, dark denim and deeper shades of indigo are the go-to for this fall," she said.

Madewell The Momjean in Hoover Wash
Madewell

Madewell The Momjean in Hoover Wash

Price: $98   From: Madewell

A&F Vintage Stretch Denim Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie

A&F Vintage Stretch Denim Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

Price: $90   From: Abercrombie

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

Livepool Los Angeles

Livepool Los Angeles Chloe Slim Straight Leg Jeans

Price: $98   From: Livepool Los Angeles

Style 5: Oversized denim jackets

According to Lee, "an oversized denim jacket or shacket is a functional, stylish and easy to wear layering piece" that will come in handy as temperatures cool.

Madewell Quilted-Lining Denim Shirt-Jacket
Madewell

Madewell Quilted-Lining Denim Shirt-Jacket

Price: $158   From: Madewell

A&F Cropped Denim Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie

A&F Cropped Denim Shirt Jacket

Sale: $49.99 44% SavingsAbercrombie

Original: $90
MORE: 25 blazers to add to your fall wardrobe right now.

More denim options to shop

Men

A&F Lightweight 90s Straight Jeans
Abercrombie

A&F Lightweight 90s Straight Jeans

Price: $90   From: Abercrombie

Liverpool Los Angeles Regent Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Livepool Los Angeles

Liverpool Los Angeles Regent Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans

Price: $109   From: Livepool Los Angeles

DL1961 Russell Slim Straight Leg Jeans
DL1961

DL1961 Russell Slim Straight Leg Jeans

Price: $125   From: DL1961

Kids:

A&F Boys Straight Jeans
Abercrombie

A&F Boys Straight Jeans

Price: $49.95   From: Abercrombie

DL1961 Kids' Zane Ripped Skinny Jeans
DL1961

DL1961 Kids' Zane Ripped Skinny Jeans

Price: $59   From: DL1961

