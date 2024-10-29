When the air starts to cool and the humidity drops, many experience the unwelcome side effects of dry, cracked, and itchy skin.
Cold winds, indoor heating, and lower moisture levels can strip your skin of its natural oils. That's why Beauty expert Milly Almodovar is sharing her favorites to help heal all of your winter skincare woes.
From rich hand moisturizer to an exfoliating body stick, these top-rated products are designed to keep your skin hydrated, soft, and comfortable all season long.
Dull itchy body skin
As the air becomes more dry, rough and bumpy skin can become more noticeable. The Inkey body stick has 7% glycolic acid, which exfoliates surface cells to smooth and even out skin tone, while salicylic acid helps prevent breakouts that may occur from seasonal changes.
Dry cracked hands
This restorative hand cream has a mix of vanilla and orange peel that soothe, soften and moisturize dry, dehydrated hands.
Chapped dry lips
A leave-on day or night mask that is powered by hyaluronic acid instantly plumps and smooths lips with intense hydration. After one use, reviewers claim that lips look fresh, shiny, and healthy. Plus, the jelly formula goes on clear and comes in an jelly bear jar.
Flaky scalp
This treatment detoxifies and soothes dry, flaky scalps with a blend of charcoal, tea tree oil, and peppermint, addressing the issue of fall-induced scalp irritation.
Frizzy dry hair
As the colder weather can strip moisture from hair leaving it dehydrated and brittle. The Comeback Kid Instant Damage Repair Treatment Bond Builder from Fenty Beuty builds back what your hair might loose during the fall and winter months.
This milky vitamin C serum combines volcanic soil, hyaluronic acid and an encapsulated form of pure vitamin C that absorbs into the skin 15 times more effectively than Vitamin C on its own.