Water bottles have become an essential accessory in our daily lives, not just for hydration but also as a fashion statement.
From the ever-popular Stanley to the rugged Yeti, these on-the-go cups have become indispensable accessories for staying hydrated while reflecting personal style and functionality. So it makes sense that we should have an equally fashionable and functional way to carry them with us on the go.
Whether you're heading to the gym, embarking on an outdoor adventure or simply running errands, these water bottle holders ensure your water bottle is always within reach and carried in style.
Check out a few of our favorite water bottle holders and slings below.
CALPAK Water Bottle Holder
This vibrant orchid-colored holder from CALPAK is as stylish as it is practical. It features an adjustable strap, a secure buckle closure and a chic design that pairs well with any outfit.
- $43.20
- $48
- CALPAK
Sportsnew Water Bottle Insulated Carrier
Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, this insulated carrier keeps your drink cool and your hands-free. The lightweight design and adjustable strap make it perfect for hiking, walking and other activities.
- $17.99
- $21.99
- Amazon
Dagne Dover Sloan Water Bottle Sling
The Sloan Water Bottle Sling from Dagne Dover combines functionality with minimalist design. Made from durable neoprene, it fits most standard water bottles and includes a handy pocket for small essentials.
- $95
- Dagne Dover
Béis Water Bottle Sling
This beige sling from Béis is a versatile and stylish option. It features an adjustable crossbody strap, a sleek design and a small pocket for your phone or keys, making it a great companion for everyday use.
- $44
- Béis
Stanley The All-Day 40 oz Quencher Carry-All
For those who need to stay hydrated all day, the Stanley All-Day Quencher is a must-have. This carry-all fits the large 40-ounce Quencher bottle and includes multiple pockets for your essentials, ensuring you have everything you need.
- $40
- Stanley
Corkcicle Disney Crossbody Water Bottle Sling
Fans of Disney will love this playful and functional sling from Corkcicle. Featuring iconic Disney designs, it offers a fun way to carry your water bottle while showcasing your love for your favorite characters.
- $69.99
- Disney Store
Yeti RAMBLER Bottle Sling
The Yeti RAMBLER Bottle Sling is designed for durability and convenience. It holds larger bottles securely and includes a sturdy strap for comfortable carrying, making it perfect for outdoor adventures and everyday use.
- $40
- Yeti
lululemon Water Bottle Crossbody with Front Pocket
This crossbody from lululemon is both functional and fashionable. It includes a spacious front pocket for your essentials and an adjustable strap for comfortable wear, ideal for those who are always on the move.
- $38
- lululemon