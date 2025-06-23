Need a Fourth of July outfit? We've got you covered.
We're rounding up some of our favorite red, white and blue clothing to help you pull together a stylish Fourth of July outfit, whether you're planning to wear something exclusively for the holiday or opting for a wardrobe staple you can re-wear throughout the summer.
For example, find red and blue striped women's clothing from brands like Old Navy and Eloquii that will pair nicely with white basics in your closet: a red striped pant and a white tee, for example, or a blue striped top with dark wash denim shorts.
We also have men's and kids pieces from H&M, Janie and Jack, and beyond, so the whole family can show up to the Fourth of July gathering in style.
Check it all out below!
Fourth of July clothing for women
Don't miss red, white and blue women's clothing from brands like Old Navy and Quince, where you can find comfortable linen dresses, fun swimwear and more. Style an Old Navy crew neck flag sweater with denim shorts and sandals for the holiday, or opt for a red linen Everlane dress you can rewear to an outdoor summer event all season long. There are also red striped linen pants you can pair with a white tank and a navy flip flop for a full red, white and blue look.
Alternatively, start with a white base -- like a white matching set -- and add red and blue accessories for a more subtle look. Use this as an opportunity to add on-trend polka dots into your wardrobe, like the pick below from ASOS.
Fourth of July clothing for men
This Fourth of July, we're eyeing polo shirts, easy linen layers, and printed or striped swimsuits for the men. Fair Harbor has a blue tie-dye swim trunk he can wear with a white linen shirt for a pool party and J.Crew has a discounted linen-cotton-blend polo sweater he can wear with blue shorts or denim for a backyard barbeque.
Abercrombie & Fitch has styles on sale, too, like a linen-blend striped shirt shown styled with white pants.
Fourth of July clothing for kids
Need a themed outfit for the kids? Try an Old Navy graphic T-shirt, a blue gingham dress or cute star sunglasses for an easy Fourth of July look.
