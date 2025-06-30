From controllers and monitors to chairs and desks, here are some of the top gaming deals to shop now.
Whether your shopping for a gift or upgrading your own setup, major retailers are rolling out big discounts. While the Switch 2 console sold out fast -- we’ve rounded up a few great games and accessories to hold you over in the meantime, so you're prepared for the eventual restocks.
Wayfair is offering deals on gaming desks, like the L-shaped 17 Stories Coolbrook Gaming Desk with LED lights for 65% off. You can also score an Xbox Series S for under $400 at Walmart.
Below, see these deals and more of this week's gaming sales you can't miss.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Nintendo Switch 2 games and accessories
onn. Wired Video Gaming Headset with 3.5mm Connector for Nintendo Switch 2
- $27.72
- Walmart
Deals on video games
Deals on gaming chairs
Inbox Zero Denesha Adjustable Reclining Ergonomic Faux Leather Swiveling PC & Racing Game Chair
- $106.99
- $240
- Wayfair
N-GEN Adjustable Ergonomic Faux Leather Swiveling PC & Racing Game Office Desk Chair with Flip-Up Arms
- $89.99
- $198.98
- Wayfair
Deals on gaming desks
Small Gaming Desk - Compact Computer Desk for Bedroom & Small Spaces
- $97.99
- $199.99
- Wayfair
Deals on gaming monitors and PCs
Deals on gaming headphones
NUBWO G06 Dual Wireless Gaming Headset with Microphone for PS5, PS4, PC - 23ms Low Latency Audio - 100-Hour of Playtime - 50mm Drivers (Black-Red)
- $33.99
- $44.99
- Amazon
Deals on controllers and consoles
Xbox Series S, 512GB SSD, All Digital Gaming Console, Robot White
- $339.99
- $379.99
- Walmart
Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller + USB-C Cable – Carbon Black Series X|S, One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS
- $54.19
- $59.99
- Amazon