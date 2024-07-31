Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for on the go.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Sunday Citizen, Matador and more. The deals start at just $6 and are up to 58% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Sunday Citizen: Snug Hooded Wearable Blanket
Hop on your next flight in Sunday Citizen's Snug Hooded Wearable Blanket, which features Sunday Citizen's signature snug fabric blend that is crafted to be super fluffy yet breathable. Take it with you on your travels or make it your movie night uniform -- and don't be surprised if you want to live in it all weekend. These are machine washable for easy cleaning. Choose from three colors. Free shipping!
- $70 + Free Shipping
- $140
- Valid: 07/31/2024 to 08/01/2024
Matador: Travel Accessories
Matador makes bags and outdoor accessories that are super light, efficient and packable, so your gear won't weigh you down on your adventures. The Pocket Blanket Mini is a picnic blanket for one to two people that is so small it fits in your pocket or on your keychain. It's great for the park, concerts or anywhere you want a dry place to sit outside. The FlatPak line of travel products is designed to be a better take on your traditional toiletry accessories. The FlatPak Toiletry Bottles are great for shampoo, soap and sunscreen, and they get smaller and smaller as you use up the product inside to save space. Limit five per product. Shipping is $4.99.
- $7 - $20
- $14 - $40
- Valid: 07/31/2024 to 08/01/2024
Klean Kanteen: Drinkware & Food Containers
Klean Kanteen has been pioneering the path to sustainability for over 20 years with a commitment to quality and innovative reusable food and beverage containers. The 36-ounce tumbler is cup-holder-friendly and has a flip lid opening, allowing for quick refills. The food box set of containers are nestable, stackable, oven, dishwasher and microwave-safe. They are made from 90% recycled steel and are 100% lead and BPA-free. Limit three per product. Shipping is $4.99.
- $15 - $40
- $30 - $80
- Valid: 07/31/2024 to 08/01/2024
AquaVault: ChargeCard
Stay powered up on-the-go. AquaVault's portable charger is small and ultra-thin, designed to fit in the credit card slot of your wallet. The ChargeCard has built-in charging cables for both iPhones and Androids. You can also charge portable speakers, headphones, tablets, and more. The four LED power lights display how much battery is remaining. Choose from three colors. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free with two.
- $29
- $70
- Valid: 07/31/2024 to 08/01/2024
rockflowerpaper: Travel Bags
Travel in style with eco-friendly accessories from rockflowerpaper. The water-resistant fabric bags are great for long trips or quick getaways to the beach, spa or gym. Lightweight and durable, they keep damp items and gear contained beautifully. This assortment includes a large variety of vibrant patterns across travel cubes, hanging toiletry bags, pouches and beach bags. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
- $6 - $20
- $12 - $40
- Valid: 07/31/2024 to 08/01/2024
Blisslets: Acupressure Bracelets
With Blisslets stylish wellness jewelry, you don't have to choose between looking good and feeling great. When nausea and anxiety strike, Blisslets is there for you with the most fashionable acupressure bracelets available, so you can get the fast, natural relief you need, without sacrificing your style. These provide relief in as little as five minutes. They are also stretchy and soft for maximum comfort. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $20.
- $15 - $40
- $30 - $90
- Valid: 07/31/2024 to 08/01/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
rockflowerpaper: Reversible Beach Towel
Enjoy the beach without bringing it back home with you. rockflowerpaper's lightweight beach towel repels sand while also being super absorbent and quick drying. Each side has a different print so you can switch up your style on the go. The innovative design includes an attached elastic band so you can easily fold and roll the towel compactly and securely for travel.
- $25
- $44
- Valid: 07/31/2024 to 08/11/2024
Shore Bags: Totes
Stash what you need for summer travels with ShoreBags. The Big Sur Splash Totes feature thick cotton handles and are made from water-resistant coated vinyl for easy care. There are two holes in the bottom to allow sand and excess water to shake out. The Classic Canvas Tote is made with heavyweight cotton canvas and has a zippered top closure. Insulated Coolers are also available, which have a 55-inch shoulder strap with comfort pad, exterior slip pockets for easy access and are fully insulated to keep food cold for longer.
- $30 - $35
- $60 - $70
- Valid: 07/31/2024 to 08/04/2024
Picnic Time: Picnic Supplies
Prepare for your next outdoor adventure. Whether you're at the beach, out camping or picnicking in the park, this assortment of baskets, boards, blankets and more will simplify your setup. The Piccadilly Picnic Basket Set comes in a romantic, English-style wicker picnic basket featuring a red gingham lining with flatware, wine glasses, plates and a waiter-style corkscrew for two. The Beachcomber Portable Beach Chair & Tote is a lightweight and portable folding beach lounger with a fully-padded, adjustable backrest and zippered pocket to stash your stuff.
- $28 - $63
- $44 - $130
- Valid: 07/31/2024 to 08/04/2024
modern+chic: Belt Bags
Take on the day with hands-free ease. Whether you're looking for a sporty, nylon everyday bag or an elevated vegan leather style, modern + chic's trend-forward belt bags make an easy accessory for any look. The versatile Madison and Atlas styles offer an adjustable nylon strap and top zip closure, ideal for running errands, travel and outdoor activities so you can enjoy without worrying about holding your stuff. The Catherine puts a more timeless spin on the belt bag trend with an adjustable chain belt strap, luxe gold-toned hardware and a durable vegan leather exterior.
- $20 - $35
- $28 - $54
- Valid: 07/31/2024 to 08/11/2024