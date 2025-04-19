Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for on the go.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Yummie, Oka-B and more. The deals start at just $2 and are up 67% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Yummie: Shapewear
- $10 to $24 + Free Shipping
- $20 - $48
- Valid: 04/19/2025 to 04/19/2025
Oka-B: Flip-flops
- $19 - $25
- $38 - $50
- Valid: 04/19/2025 to 04/19/2025
K.Carroll Accessories: 2-in-1 Tote
- $26.50
- $60
- Valid: 04/19/2025 to 04/19/2025
Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms
- $15 to $30 + Free Shipping
- $30 - $60
- Valid: 04/19/2025 to 04/19/2025
Bracketron: Phone Mounts
- $12.50 - $30
- $25 - $60
- Valid: 04/19/2025 to 04/19/2025
AquaVault: Wired and Wireless ChargeCard
- $29 - $39
- $70 - $80
- Valid: 04/19/2025 to 04/19/2025
The FRESHGLOW Co.: FRESHPAPER
- $10 - $17
- $20 - $34
- 3d 3h 40m
EARTH Wood Goods: Watches and Sunglasses
- $29 to $40 + Free Shipping
- $89 - $105
- 3d 3h 40m
EarthSmart Life: Bags
- $2 - $19.50
- $4 - $42
- 3d 3h 40m
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Hadley Wren: Insect Repellent Scarves and Hats
- $16 - $20
- $27 - $35
- 7d 3h 40m
Em John: Mini Card Wallet and Card Case
- $20 - $28
- $26 - $38
- 7d 3h 40m
NIGHT: Pillowcase Sets
- $20 - $27
- $50 - $80
- 7d 3h 40m
Plus, shop exclusive Digital Deals!
Roma Boots: Rain Boots
- $39.50 - $44.50
- $79 - $89
- 3d 3h 40m
- •
- Roma Boots
Bee’s Wrap: Reusable Food Storage
- $5 - $20
- $10 - $40
- 3d 3h 40m
- •
- Bee's Wrap
Wildwood Landing: Hand Towels
- $9
- $23
- 3d 3h 40m
- •
- Wildwood Landing
Vapur: Anti-Bottles
- $7 - $19.50
- $14 - $39
- 3d 3h 40m
- •
- Vapur
Tiara: Shower Caps
- $8.50 - $19.50
- $17 - $39
- 3d 3h 40m
- •
- Tiara
Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear: Sunglasses & Readers
- $20 - $35
- $40 - $70
- 3d 3h 40m
- •
- Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear
Freddie: Laundry Detergent Sheets
- $13.50 to $100 + Free Shipping
- $27 - $200
- 3d 3h 40m
- •
- Freddie
Nash and Jones: Clean Skin Care
- $6 - $18
- $12 - $36
- 3d 3h 40m
- •
- Nash and Jones
Soy Delicious Candles: Soy Candles
- $26 + Free Shipping
- $52
- 3d 3h 40m
- •
- Soy Delicious
Sheets & Giggles: Bedding & Mattresses
- $25 to $1147.50 + Free Shipping
- $50 - $2295
- 3d 3h 40m
- •
- Sheets & Giggles
Render Goods: Dish Towels
- $6 - $35
- $12 - $70
- 3d 3h 40m
- •
- Render Goods
Rotoshovel: Automatic Handheld Shovel
- $70 to $85 + Free Shipping
- $140 - $170
- 3d 3h 40m
- •
- Rotoshovel
Pristine Sprays: Toilet Paper Spray
- $12.50 - $22
- $25 - $44
- 3d 3h 40m
- •
- Pristine Sprays