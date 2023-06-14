Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Digital Deals and Steals for summer fun.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Karma, Gifts That Bloom and more.
The deals start at just $8 and are up to 61% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Karma: Home Accessories
GMA Deal: $6.50 to $35 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $13 to $70 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready for summer hosting with this great assortment from Karma. This charming line of gifts and decor offers sweet sentiments to help remind everyone of the meaningful things in life. Choose from an assortment of mugs, tea towels, dinner napkins, table linens and a throw blanket. Shipping is $5.00 or free over $50.
Gifts That Bloom: Gardening Kits
GMA Deal: $9 to $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $20 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Made in America, Gifts That Bloom offers beautifully curated gardening kits for almost every age, holiday and occasion. Whether you're an expert or just getting started, Garden GroCans have everything you need. These complete garden kits make it both convenient and affordable to get started. The plants can be easily grown indoors, and then transferred outdoors once they start flourishing. These kits contain biodegradable fiber pot, soil, Forget-Me-Not seeds and planting instructions. Choose from five flower kits. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
Blisslets: Acupressure Jewelry
GMA Deal: $15 to $40 • 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $90 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
With Blisslets stylish wellness jewelry, you don't have to choose between looking good and feeling great. Not only do these bracelets look cute, but they have an acupressure bead hidden on the underside that helps provide drug-free relief from nausea and anxiety. Blisslets provides natural relief in as little as five minutes. They are stretchy and soft for maximum comfort. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $20.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Water Bottles, Toys and Accessories
GMA Deal: $3 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $6 to $99 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including vibrant nail polish, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls, and mini footballs. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses, choose from 10 different styles. Also included is fun jewelry, such as pendant necklaces, bracelets and hair accessories. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Olivella: Skin Care and Soaps
GMA Deal: $2.50 to $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $40 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Olivella is the pioneer of the Mediterranean diet for your skin. All skin care products are clean and use 100% virgin olive oil to color correct and combat wrinkles, while providing hydration and nourishment to the skin. The No Make-Up Today is a color correcting face cream treatment that neutralizes redness. The Hair Mask works to treat damaged hair and makes your hair visibly stronger, longer and healthier. The Daily Cleansing Tissues are ideal for removing daily impurities and can be used on the go. Also included in the assortment are the Bar Soaps, which work to replenish the moisture in the skin that is typically removed from cleansing with regular soaps. The soaps are suitable for every skin type. Scents include Lavender, Pomegranate, Verbena and the fan-favorite Classic Olive Oil. Shipping is $3.95.
MALIBU SKYE: Crossbody & Shoulder Bags
GMA Deal: $24 to $29 + Free shipping • 50% to 57% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $68 + Free shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
MALIBU SKYE offers a fresh take on stylish eco-friendly handbags for those who want both fashion and function. The Jody Wallet Crossbody comes with a detachable crossbody strap and wristlet strap to mix and match. The front slip pocket makes for easy phone storage. Also available is the Kate Convertible Quilted Crossbody and Shoulder Bag which features a top-stitched quilted pattern on the front and back, roomy front pocket with fold over flap and gold-toned toggle closure. Choose from a variety of colors. Free shipping!
Dosaze: Contoured Orthopedic Pillow
GMA Deal: $60 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $120 + Free shipping
The Dosaze pillow was designed with side, back, stomach and combination sleepers in mind. This Contoured Orthopedic Pillow cradles the natural curvature of the neck, provides proper support and aligns your spine while you sleep to help minimize the chance of waking up with sleep-related pain in neck, shoulders or back. Back and stomach sleepers sleep with their neck in the contour, while side sleepers sleep on the elevated sides of the pillow. The pillow features naturally cooling anti-microbial fabric and has a removable cover for easy washing. Free shipping!
REVITALIGN: Orthotic-Based Footwear
GMA Deal: $6 to $60 + Free Shipping • 50% to 61% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $155 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
REVITALIGN brings you fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include flip flops, sandals, slides, sneakers, mules, clogs, summer slippers and men's flip flops and shoes. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
Therafit Shoe: Men's Footwear
GMA Deal: $50 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $180 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Therafit footwear features technology to deliver comfortable shoes with personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Therafit helps relieve stress on the lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Choose from an assortment of men's slip-on shoes and men's sneakers. Limit two per order. Shipping is $6.95.
Mixy: Infusion Kits
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Be the hero of happy hour with Mixy infusion cocktail kits! Simply fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice and let it sit for one to three days. Give it a shake, strain and serve! Each kit makes eight single cocktails, or repeat the process to get 16 servings. Mixy kits must be consumed within 30 days of infusing. Before use, store your jar in a cool, dry place for up to 1 year. If you prefer alcohol-free, you can use water, tea or an alcohol alternative to create a fabulous mocktail. Options include Red Wine Sangria, White Wine Sangria, Berry Lemonade and Uptown. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders containing four or more kits.
Zoop: Pet Grooming & Pet Odor Eliminators
GMA Deal: $5.50 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $11 to $25 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Zoop created powerful and effective pet solutions that are better for pets, people, and the planet. The nontoxic grooming products provide clean and effortless maintenance. Shampoo, condition and moisturize your dog in one easy step with Zoop's All-in-One Pet Shampoo and Conditioner. Between washes, the All-in-One Freshening Spray works to deodorize and improve your pet's coat quality, and the Wellness Wipes XL can be used to clean, deodorize, sanitize and fight allergies. The standard size Wellness Wipes can be used for individual spot cleaning of sensitive areas. Also included in this assortment are items to eliminate unpleasant pet odors in your home. Choose from the diffuser, candle or sprays. Shipping is $4.99.
Sade Baron: Natural Body Care
GMA Deal: $8.50 to $19 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $17 to $38 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Sade Barron body care products are dermatologist tested and made of 100% natural and clean ingredients. The plant powered products focus on the most common and chronic skin conditions: eczema, contact dermatitis, psoriasis, and chronic dry skin. Each product works to leave skin hydrated, plump and radiant with every application. Choose from the All Moi Multipurpose Balm, Sky Body Souffle, Blanc Dewy Body Lotion and Cloud Body Cream. This assortment also includes the gentle Body Washes, which leave the skin soft and smooth. Choose between the Luft Fragrance Free and the River Sweet Citrus. Shipping is $4.99.
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
GMA Deal: $20 • 54% SavingsOriginal: $44 Valid: 06/14/2023 to 06/30/2023
Get ready to make a splash this summer with lightweight towels from ROCKFLOWERPAPER. Super absorbent and quick drying, these towels are thinner than a traditional beach towel, which makes it easy to fold and roll compactly. Each towel is reversible, so you get two fun prints in one. These eco-friendly towels are made from 10 recycled plastic bottles and, for every blu Beach Towel sold, ROCKFLOWERPAPER donates 5 cents to Ocean Conservancy. Choose from 11 options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with three or more.