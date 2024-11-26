Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals $20 & under.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Geometry, HomeWorx by Slatkin & Co. and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up 74% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Geometry: Tea Towels
Geometry towels are not-so-ordinary tea towels. With brilliant, beautiful designs, the towels are a fun and functional way to freshen up any kitchen. The waffle-weave construction provides superior cleaning and drying without scratching. The towels are also super absorbent, absorbing seven times their weight in liquid. Choose from over 15 beautiful designs, which include seasonal options. Shipping is $2.99.
- $9
- $18
HomeWorx by Slatkin & Co.: Home & Body Fragrance
Gift beautiful fragrance this holiday season. Led by Harry Slatkin, the “King of Home Fragrance,” HomeWorx offers candles crafted by master perfumers using essential oils from around the world, providing a premium, room-filling fragrance experience for up to 55 hours. Every scent tells a story with top, middle, and base fragrance notes, offering a unique experience throughout the life of the candle. The wicks are 100% cotton, lead free, and have been optimized for a perfect soot-free burn throughout the life of the candle. Fragrances include Pumpkin Espresso, Christmas Cupcake, Snow Tipped Pine, Homestyle Stuffing and more. This assortment also includes hand soap and lotion duos (Frozen Balsam / Garland Berry) or a set of three hand soaps (Spun Vanilla Sugar / White Birch / Garland Berry.) Limit six per order. Free shipping!
- $12 to $18 + Free Shipping
- $24 - $36
Canvas Style: Jewelry
Gift the season's hottest trend: charm necklaces and bracelets! With dozens of charm options and necklace and bracelet bases, there are endless combinations to build. The unique hinge closures on the necklace and bracelet charm holders mean you can easily add or remove charms to personalize and change the look. The charms, necklaces and bracelets are all 18K triple gold plated for added durability. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
- $5 - $20
- $10 - $40
MALIBU SKYE: Sling Bags
Staying organized while looking good has never been easier. These modern, stylish and versatile bags -- featured diamond quilted or chevron quilted patterns -- are perfect for the stylish loved one on-the-go. The sling bags feature adjustable straps to be worn comfortably across the body or over the shoulder. These feature a spacious and fully lined interior with multiple compartments, including both a turn lock and a secure zippered pocket for valuables. Choose from more than a dozen colors in two styles. Free shipping!
- $20 + Free Shipping
- $78
CLEAN PEOPLE: Detergent Sheets, Dryer Balls & Pods
For the eco-friendly lover on your list who appreciates practical gifts, CLEAN PEOPLE's mission is to make clean, sustainable choices easy. The lightweight, waterless laundry sheets weigh over 95% less than traditional liquid detergent, which means less energy and emissions are required to transport. The packaging is plastic-free and has only clean ingredients. The pre-measured detergent strips are perfectly dosed, mess-free, safe and ready to use. Laundry Detergent Pods, Dishwasher Pods and Dryer Balls are also available, which naturally soften clothes and reduce static cling. These can be used in more than 100 loads. Limit six per product. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $35.
- $6.25 - $16.50
- $12.50 - $33
Kelvin Tools: Kelvin 8 Emergency Tool
Give the gift of safety with the Kelvin 8 Emergency Multi-tool, which features a 2000 mAh rechargeable power bank with an additional Hand-Crank Emergency Power Generator that regenerates the Lithium Battery supply if recharging by cable is not available. This also features a three-mode LED flashlight (including SOS signal), window breaker, seatbelt cutter, an electronic strobe, and 100-decibel siren. The USB port allows you to power your devices. Limit six per order. Shipping is $6.99 plus 99 cents per each additional unit.
- $20
- $60
K.Carroll Accessories: Harper Crossbody
This is one of K.Carroll Accessories’ best-selling bags ever! It’s the perfect size bag for busy days, made slightly taller to fit larger cell phones. Features include RFID protected card slots to ensure privacy and a carabiner clip to attach to a belt. The front flap has a tassel accent with a magnet close. Choose from 22 colors in vegan leather, croc or shimmer. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free with four.
- $13
- $26
DEMDACO: Kitchen Boa
The Kitchen Boa is a stylish and fun reinvention of the classic kitchen towel, tucked neatly around the neck, instead of tossed over the shoulder. It provides a convenient way to make the job of chef easier so they can enjoy the experience instead of worrying about where the towel is. There are multiple uses such as drying dishes, toweling off hands and wiping off the counter. Choose from more than 20 wrinkle-resistant designs. Limit five per order. Shipping is $2.95.
- $11
- $22
Body Restore: Shower Steamers
Give the gift of pampering. Body Restore turns every shower into a luxurious escape with their premium, USA-made shower steamers — packed with pure essential oils, perfectly packaged for gifting, and ready to elevate any daily routine with spa-quality relaxation. They’re individually wrapped and easy to toss in a bag for a little self-care when traveling. Choose from Amore Floral, Calm Lavender, Energize Citrus or Relief Eucalyptus. Shipping is $4.99.
- $12.50
- $25
FurDozer: Pet Hair Remover Bundle
Pet hair everywhere? Problem solved with the FurDozer Pet Hair Remover. The FurDozer combines revolutionary patented design with grippy materials to work on multiple surfaces, including carpets, cars, couches and more, without causing damage. This bundle includes three FurDozer models: the FurDozer X6, X3 PRO, and X3 MINI. Every surface and type of pet hair is unique, so you get three different tools to tackle pet hair on multiple surfaces. Keep a FurDozer in your coffee table drawer, one on a nightstand and one in your car. Limit two per order. Shipping is $2.99.
- $20
- $40
LoopRope: LoopRope & LoopClip
If they haul cargo, they'll love LoopRope, a revolutionary bungee fastening system that replaces the daily use of dangerous and limiting bungee cords and those messy cargo nets. LoopRope features the "Safe Knot" so it can never release and come lashing back at you. With three easy steps you simply loop, clip and go. LoopRope is linkable allowing the creation of cargo nets when and where you need one and whatever size you need it. LoopClips are also available, which is made from high-grade stainless steel and ensures a secure hold, capable of handling heavy loads and extreme weather conditions without bending or breaking. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
- $3 - $11
- $6 - $22
PLUS Haven: Doormats
Both welcoming and functional, PLUS Haven door mats are quality, stylish and uniquely designed door mats, aiming to bring a touch of warmth and personality to every doorstep. The light brown door mat is made of 100% pure coconut coir, which is one of the strongest natural fibers in the world. The material easily captures moisture, dirt, and other particles. The eco-friendly material has a heavy-duty half inch thick pile, and is made so there are no patches where you can see through the mat. The rug is designed specifically for both indoor and outdoor use. Choose from more than 15 options, ranging from “welcome” to “wipe your paws.” Limit three per order. Shipping is $5.99.
- $12
- $24
MADMIA: Socks
Inspire creativity and encourage self-expression with MADMIA's playful, crazy, colorful socks. They encourage anyone to let their creativity run wild and to not be afraid to stand out from the crowd. Choose from a large assortment, which includes L.O.L. Surprise!, Frozen, Encanto, Mickey and Minnie, and more. Toddler size fits ages 3 to 5; kids and adults fit ages 6 to 99. Shipping is $2.90 or free over $49.
- $9 - $13.50
- $18 - $27
Mighty Mug: The Mighty Mug
Save yourself or a lucky recipient from embarrassing, messy, and disastrous spills with Mighty Mug, the mug that won't fall when knocked into, but lifts naturally when it's time to sip. The Smartgrip function never wears out. On-the-go? Throw Mighty Mug in your bag and relax as it is completely leakproof. This makes an awesome gift for anyone who works on a computer, with crafts or other delicate materials that can't afford a spilled drink. Choose from 12-ounce or 16-ounce mugs. Limit 8 per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
- $7.50 - $16
- $15 - $32
Pedi Couture: Pedicure Sandals
Pedi Couture sandals are comfortable, practical, time-saving and separate toes, ensuring pedicures don't get ruined. Designed for maximum comfort, these sandals are easy to slip on, preventing smudging as well as providing immediate and soothing relief from aching and swelling. A high density foam foot sole supports arches and helps absorb shock, while Pedi Couture's patented cushioned four post design separates toes comfortably and evenly. Choose from two styles, including one with arch support. Limit four pairs per order. Shipping ranges from $3.95 to $4.95.
- $15 - $17
- $30 - $40
Linny Co: Screw Back Studs and Huggies
Sleep comfortably with flat back earrings. Linny Co sweet flat back earring studs are comfortable day and night because there's no point on the end, the screw back sits flat against your ear. The 18-carat gold-plated surgical grade stainless steel is safe for sensitive ears, so you can wear for days in a row. Great for little ones, so you don't have to worry about taking them in and out. The huggie styles offer the same all day comfort.
- $19.50 - $20
- $32 - $36
Seasoned Straws: Seasoned Straw Sets
Make every sip a memorable experience. Seasoned Straws are rigid paper straws that are hand-coated in delicious seasonings. Made in America, these can go from nighttime cocktails to baby shower mocktails and even party milkshakes. Just lick, nibble, sip, stir and savor the moment. Flavors include Espresso Chocolate, Smoke, Spicy Grapefruit Habanero and Citrus Burst.
- $20
- $30
Magnum Solace: Magnesium Self-care
This is one of those gifts that your friends and family will thank you for over and over. Magnum Solace delivers natural solutions for muscle relaxation, stress reduction, and overall wellness. The key ingredient is magnesium, which is easily absorbed through the skin. The lavender nighttime cream is ideal for restless legs and post-workout recovery, and an added benefit is that it supports better sleep too. The odorless and clear magnesium oil spray is great for legs and feet. The magnesium body butter provides deep relief and nourishes and hydrates skin.
- $14.50 - $18.50
- $18 - $24
USB Lighter Co.: Rechargeable Lighters
Among the most-loved holiday gifts, light up with the USB Lighter Company’s eco-conscious lighters. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. Each lighter is great for candles, stoves and fireplaces. It’s a stocking stuffer that never disappoints!
- $12.50 - $20
- $25 - $40
Any Sharp: Knife Sharpener
Create professional sharpness with AnySharp knife sharpeners. AnySharp easily restores virtually any knife, even one with a serrated edge, into a razor-sharp cutting instrument in seconds with just a few light strokes. The patented power grip suction cup base keeps the sharpener in place and the advanced diamond-honed tungsten carbide blades easily sharpen almost any knife.
- $11.50
- $23
L. Erickson: Hair Clips
Elevate hair game with French inspired hair accessories. Crafted with acetate for a lightweight, easy to use and comfortable styling solution. The smooth teeth and strong spring clasp provide a secure hold. Choose from a variety of sizes and shapes with beautiful designs and colors.
- $17
- $28
