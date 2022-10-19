Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for on-the-go.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Bionica, VIM & VIGR, Bindle Bottle and more.

The deals start at just $8.99 and are up to 50% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Bionica Bionica: Footwear GMA Deal : $78 to $133 • 50% Savings Original: $156 to $267 Valid: 10/19/2022 to 10/19/2022 Shop Now Get ready for cold weather with Bionica, which builds its shoes from lightweight performance outsoles and premium leathers for an ultralight experience. The removable footbed features OrthoLite Recycled, the world's leading recycled foam technology that absorbs impact, and delivers long-lasting cushioning and breathability, providing unparalleled comfort with less impact on the environment. Choose from three styles of water-resistant boots, all of which have a slip-resistant outsole. Shipping is $5.99.

VIM & VIGR VIM & VIGR: Compression Legwear GMA Deal : $16 to $19 • 50% Savings Original: $32 to $38 Valid: 10/19/2022 to 10/19/2022 Shop Now Weaving style and quality into therapeutic threads, VIM & VIGR compression legwear provides everyday compression for everyday wellness. Called "best overall compression sock" this year by the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab, this collection of compression legwear is scientifically designed to support your legs all day, every day, no matter your activity. Using integrally knit graduated compression technology, these socks apply therapeutic pressure that starts at the ankle and gradually eases above. The high-functioning socks help energize legs, prevent swelling, alleviate achiness and heaviness, prevent and reduce spider and varicose veins, while also aiding in muscle recovery. Choose from socks or leg sleeves. Shipping is $6.95 or free with three pairs.

Bindle Bottle Bindle Bottle: Bottles & Sleeves GMA Deal : $17.50 to $31 • 50% Savings Original: $35 to $62 Valid: 10/19/2022 to 10/19/2022 Shop Now Stay hydrated and organized with the Bindle Bottle. This bottle can keep drinks hot or cold for hours and has a storage compartment that lets you stash your car keys, cash, ID and more while you're on-the-go. Choose from a variety of colors across sizes including 13oz, 20oz, 24oz and 32oz. The SWAMI Sleeve is like a yoga pant for your bottle -- this is made from buttery-soft fabric and conveniently holds your smartphone with ease. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $75.

Classy Chargers Classy Chargers: Custom Charger & Cable Set GMA Deal : $21 • 50% Savings Original: $42 Valid: 10/19/2022 to 10/19/2022 per set Shop Now Always know which charger is yours with this custom charger and cable set. This dual charger allows you to charge two devices at once. Great for charging your phone, watch, tablet or any other USB device. This set includes the Stack-to-Charge 3-in-1 cable. This high-quality, multi-charging cable can charge any phone or tablet device. Each charging cable is 6 feet long and Apple-certified. Choose a letter of your choice across eight styles. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three sets.

Talia Snacks Talia Snacks: Dry Roasted Chickpea Snacks GMA Deal : $27 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $55 Valid: 10/19/2022 to 10/19/2022 per set Shop Now Talia's mission is to bring high-quality, healthy, nutrient and flavor-rich snacks to create positive change in eating habits. Talia Chickpea Snacks are the superfood of the Mediterranean -- all-natural, gluten-free and non-GMO, plus keto-friendly. With flavors that include sea salt, olive and oregano, hot chili and more, these are great as salad toppers in place of croutons or just good on their own as an on-the-go snack. The Oven Baked Chickpea Puffs, with flavors including sea salt, vegan cheddar cheese and vegan barbecue, are low in calories, and high in plant protein and fiber -- they’re great right out of the bag or to put on a cheese platter. This bundle includes 13 bags. Free shipping!

MPOWERD MPOWERD: Rechargeable Batteries & Solar Lights GMA Deal : $10 to $32.50 • 50% Savings Original: $20 to $65 Valid: 10/19/2022 to 10/19/2022 Shop Now Luci lights are reliable, durable, long lasting, lightweight lights that can help power all of your adventures or keep you prepared at home. With their portable design and solar power charging capabilities, Luci lights are great for on-the-go. This assortment also includes AA Rechargeable Batteries, which have a mission to help make single-use batteries a thing of the past. When the battery runs out, simply charge it with a USB charging source and reuse it. Shipping is $5.95.

Smunchys Smunchys: Zipper Pocket Scrunchies GMA Deal : $8.99 to $19.99 • 10% to 20% Savings Original: $9.99 to $24.99 Valid: 10/19/2022 to 10/30/2022 Shop Now Put your scrunchie to work. Smunchys zipper pocket scrunchie looks (and acts) like a hair scrunchie but with an entirely new function: holding small valuables like lip gloss, gum, cash, keys or any other items you might need while running errands, working out or grabbing lunch with friends. Choose from velvet, satin and polka-dot cotton fabrics in single and three-pack options.

Seal Shoe Covers Seal Shoe Covers: Reusable Waterproof Shoe Covers GMA Deal : $30.99 • 22% Savings Original: $39.95 Valid: 10/19/2022 to 10/30/2022 Shop Now Take on rainy days in style with these protective shoe covers. Waterproof and reusable, designed with an adjustable elastic band and stopper to help keep the covers from sliding down your calves so you can protect your favorite shoes in inclimate weather. Both covers fold easily into the carrying pouch and attach to your bag with a hook so you can easily have them on hand wherever you go. The large rear zipper makes the covers compatible with most shoe options, including heels.

