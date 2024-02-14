Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on brands we love.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Amelia Rose Jewelry, Laura Geller Beauty and more.

The deals start at just $4 and are up to 62% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

56% to 62% off Amelia Rose Jewelry Amelia Rose Jewelry: Diamond Jewelry Amelia Rose brings you timeless jewelry for every occasion. Wear your initial or a loved one’s with these sparkling pieces featuring genuine diamonds. Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, the Initial Necklace features a pavé diamond initial with finely delicate, adjustable chain. The initial is fixed to the chain and comes in 14k gold plated sterling silver or sterling silver. Also available in the pave diamond collection: single initial earrings, heart earrings and heart necklaces. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $98. $49 - $69

50% off Laura Geller Beauty Laura Geller Beauty: Cosmetics Laura Geller Beauty features delicious colors, rich textures and fan-favorite formulas so you can get gorgeous without the guesswork. NEW: Jelly Balm Hydrating Lip Color Duo, which is drenched in good-for-you ingredients, including squalane and vitamin E, the unique cushiony texture coats with the juicy color of a lipstick and the hydration of your favorite balm. Pink Buttercream Bakery Baked Eye + Cheek Duo allows you to two of Laura’s fan favorites. This dynamic duo features the much-loved Baked Blush-n-Brighten in the bestselling Pink Buttercream shade, plus a Baked Eyeshadow Quad in delicious hues inspired by the colors in the blush. This assortment also includes the hand-crafted Baked Collection, which features intense pigments whipped into a decadent cream, then baked on terracotta tiles into a powder to ripen color vibrancy. It is a feast for eyes, cheeks, lips and face in vibrant, weightless color with all-day wear. Spackle Under Makeup Primer infuses good-for-you ingredients such as shea butter, aloe vera and extracts of white tea into a lightweight formula that creates the perfect canvas so that makeup looks freshly applied for hours. This large assortment includes options for the lips, eyes and face, as well as makeup brushes. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $40. $6 - $24.50

50% off VOLO Beauty VOLO Beauty: Hair Towels & Scrunchies VOLO is the simple solution to save your time and save your hair. Introducing the softest towel your hair has ever met: VOLO Hero’s Nanoweave material that is extremely gentle and absorbent. The Hero decreases dry time by up to 50%, and the snug strap ensures your towel stays tucked into place. It’s as easy as wrap, twist, and tuck. Choose from three colors. The Scrunchies help minimize drying time by efficiently absorbing water while keeping your hair securely in place. They treat your roots, locks, and hairstyle with delicate care. Free shipping! $9 to $22 + Free shipping

50% to 57% off shapermint Shapermint: Supportive Wear Shapermint is a size-inclusive supportive wear brand featuring bras, camis, leggings and more. Their overall mission is to empower their community to celebrate their shape and wear confidence. They provide high-quality shaping and smoothing essentials that enhance natural curves and support individual body types. This assortment includes bestsellers, including wireless shaping bras, cami tanks, high waist shaper panties, high waisted shaping leggings and more, which range from size S to 4XL. Shipping is $6.99 or free with two. $20 - $29

50% to 53% off Our Place Our Place: Perfect Pot & Always Pan 2.0 Our Place creates products that make cooking and sharing a meal easier and more joyful. The Perfect Pot combines every pot you’d ever need, and then some. From boiling to baking, steaming to braising, there’s simply no end to this pot of possibilities. This 5.5 qt. pot can boil, bake, fry, roast, braise, strain, serve and store. This includes a Roasting Rack with holes in the base to create 360-degree airflow for even cooking, leading to crispy edges and juicy, tender centers, and doubles as a steamer. The Always Pan 2.0 is deep enough to roast a chicken and shallow enough to flip an egg. This 10.5” pan braises, sears, steams, strains, sautes, fries, boils, bakes, serves and stores. It is oven safe up to 450°F for all your favorite stovetop-to-oven recipes. Shipping is $4.99 per unit. $75 - $75

50% off MEE audio MEE audio: Tech Accessories MEE audio’s Connect Air is a travel gadget that gives Bluetooth capabilities to audio devices that don't already have built-in Bluetooth technology. It plugs into any 3.5mm jack and pairs to your Apple AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones/speakers, delivering wireless audio where you couldn't before. This is great for anyone who wants to enjoy in-flight entertainment on an airplane. The partySPKR is a Bluetooth speaker, great for outdoor activities or any occasion where you need music conveniently. Built in to each speaker is a vibrant LED light display with eight different light modes to add a visual element to your event. You can also enable "Party Mode" to link up to other partySPKRs together and have them all play in sync. Wireless earphones, kids headphones and TV transmitters are also available. Limit five per order. Shipping is $4.99. $10 - $85

41% to 50% off AirVi AirVi: Wine Opener Kits Uncork, aerate, serve, and preserve. Elevate your wine drinking experience with AirVi's collection of innovative, creative and fun wine accessories. This assortment will help you from the opening of a bottle to its closing. The Automatic Wine Dispenser allows you to aerate and serve your wine with the simple press of a button. When you release the button, the stream is immediately halted, diminishing drips and spills. The Wine Opener Kit has everything you need to uncork, aerate, serve, and preserve your bottle of wine. $25 - $36.50

50% off Spartan Defense Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms Keep peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren that can be taken anywhere. This personal alarm easily clips to clothes or bags so that it is always available to activate when needed. The ear-piercing siren is designed to warn and disorient a potential predator while simultaneously attracting attention and help. With up to 130 decibels of alarm sound, the device can be heard up to 1,000 feet away with a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility and blind an assailant. No apps, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection needed. Choose from battery-operated and rechargeable models in the 40 Boxes exclusive green! $20 - $30

42% to 47% off Jory Jory: Sling Bags and Weekender Elevate your everyday style with a chic and practical crossbody bag accented with a stylish, patterned strap. Designed to keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle, this trendy sling is the ideal blend of fashion and function. The cowhide weekender travel bag is designed with a soft microfiber exterior and an interior polyester lining. Featuring an exterior zipper pocket, interior zipper pouch and an adjustable, detachable faux leather strap. Free shipping! $40 to $45 + Free Shipping

