Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Life Deals and Steals to celebrate women-run businesses.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as DEZI SKIN, Shinery and more.
The deals start at just $11 and are up to 50% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
DEZI SKIN: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $15 to $33 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $66 Valid: 03/02/2023 to 03/05/2023
DEZI SKIN was founded by Desi Perkins, a celebrity makeup artist and content creator-turned-entrepreneur and CEO. The Mexican-American mega-influencer has an amassed following of over 8.3 million highly engaged followers across all social platforms. DEZI SKIN believes customers deserve powerful formulas with beautiful packaging. During the formulation process, the company works closely with chemists domestically and internationally to ensure formulas are optimized for maximum efficacy. DEZI SKIN's bestselling product is the Claro Que C, Vitamin C Glow Serum. It is a highly effective formula that is not sticky or greasy. It gives your skin a beautiful glow and can help reduce hyperpigmentation and fine lines. Other options include Agua Fresca Thirst Quenching Gel-Crème Moisturizer and Masque On Overnight Moisture Mask. Travel size options are also available. Shipping is $4.95.
Shinery: Jewelry Cleaner
GMA Deal: $11 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $28 Valid: 03/02/2023 to 03/05/2023
Named an Oprah Favorite, Shinery creates easy-to-use jewelry cleaning products for immediate and noticeably visible results, taking your jewelry from dirty and dull to sparkling and shining. The Shinery difference is that it does not formulate with harsh or toxic chemicals. All of the products use plant-based ingredients so they are good for your jewelry and good for you. The Radiance Wash is a hand soap that cleans your jewelry at the same time, so you don't have to take off your rings and risk losing them while washing. Radiance Towelettes are also available, which have the same formula as the Radiance Wash, only in the form of a wipe. The Illuminating Pom is a delicate polisher for tarnished sterling silver and gold. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $60.
Modern Picnic: Lunchboxes
GMA Deal: $64.50 to $125 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $129 to $250 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/02/2023 to 03/05/2023
Modern Picnic has made it easy to save money, eat healthy and look good. With an easy-to-clean, insulated interior and a chic vegan leather exterior, you'll never have to sacrifice fashion for function again. The products are great for commuters, travelers, moms, students, recent grads and more. You can bring your own food and no one would ever know what was inside. Choose from a variety of sizes and styles with features that include removable straps, interior fork/spoon/knife slot and magnetic closure. Free shipping!
DEMARSON: Statement Jewelry
GMA Deal: $47.50 to $197.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $95 to $395 Valid: 03/02/2023 to 03/05/2023
DEMARSON is focused on modern design, versatility and beautifully crafted pieces that command immediate attention -- they define accessible luxury for the modern sophisticate. After years of collaborating and designing for some of the industry's top fashion houses, Marcela Ponce teamed up to launch DEMARSON. Mix and match across a variety of pieces including hoops, ear cuffs, drop earrings and necklaces. Shipping is $4.99.
LIVELY: Bras
GMA Deal: $22.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $45 Valid: 03/02/2023 to 03/05/2023
LIVELY is solving your most stressful bra problems with leisurée -- lingerie meets athleisure. These bras and bralettes blend total comfort with effortless style. The signature LIVELY features include J-hooks for racerback (extra support!), breathable power mesh, front adjusting straps for easy fixes and fabric as soft and comfy as your favorite sweatpants. The new Low Back Strapless is a staple for low-back tops and strapless dresses. The All-Day Plunge Bralette features a deep V silhouette for plunge necklines. Its double-lined cups give shape and structure that you don't get from other bralettes. Sizes range from XS to 40DD, depending on the style you choose. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
K.Carroll Accessories: Sling Crossbody Bag
GMA Deal: $20 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 Valid: 03/02/2023 to 03/05/2023
Go hands-free with this easy-to-wear sling crossbody bag from K.Carroll Accessories. This new style is made of neoprene fabric, is lightweight and has an adjustable strap so you can switch it from left to right easily. Wear this bag in the front for safe traveling, or sling it across your back for comfortable commuting. The strap also adjusts from 25 inches to 45 inches, allowing you to wear across your body or around your waist. Choose from six colors. Shipping is $6.99.
Check out 11 Digital Deals from women-owned businesses!
Natalie Fragrance: Bath Care & Candles
GMA Deal: $16.25 to $27.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $32.50 to $55 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Natalie Fragrance was created by Natasha Gregson Wagner, daughter of Hollywood icon Natalie Wood. After the birth of Natasha's daughter Clover in 2012, Natasha felt a deep appreciation and gratitude for the maternal affection she received from her mother, and was compelled to create a fragrance in her mother's honor, reminiscent of the gardenia scent Natasha remembers her mother wearing when she was a child. Handcrafted in small batches, Natalie Fragrance features pure distilled essential oils and all natural ingredients. The bestselling gardenia fragrance is a richly scented candle with hints of gardenia, orange blossom, neroli and jasmine. The candle lasts for up to 60 hours. Once the candle has burned, use the glass container for makeup brushes, art supplies or flowers! Also available is the luxurious body creme and purse spray in Natalie's signature gardenia fragrance. Layer the creme on after bath or shower, keep a tube by your computer or bedside table, and spritz our purse spray on after the body creme for long lasting wear. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of two or more units.
Mother Oxford: Shirts
GMA Deal: $6 to $69 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $138 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Embrace the mess. Mother Oxford shirts are spill- and stain-resistant so you can feel fresh all day, no matter what life throws at you. The unique performance stretch cotton fabric makes for a versatile piece covering sizes 0-28. Optional cuffs create the perfect puff sleeve. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of two or more units.
De'Vora: Pet Products
GMA Deal: $5 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $60 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Give your furry friend the ultimate adventure! De’ Vora provides a nonrestrictive and "fun" way to groom pet nails. The Scratch Square is a sturdy, multipurpose toy and grooming tool that allows pet owners to place a treat inside the toy which is covered by a reusable and replaceable filing pad. Dogs use their natural instincts to paw at the toy and file down their own nails, keeping them trim and smooth. Pet parents can help their dog by hand rewarding the “scratch” as they play with the Scratch Square. The toy not only helps pets with their grooming and dental health, but it also provides mental stimulation as they try to figure out how to get the treat out. De' Vora Scratch Square comes in three sizes depending on dog weight and there is an option for cats. Shipping is $5.99.
Soy Delicious Candles: Soy Candles
GMA Deal: $26 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $52 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Soy Delicious candles not only feature spectacular scents for the home, they also have three benefits: aromatherapy fragrance, body moisturizer and massage oil. The melted wax becomes a moisturizing oil for your hands and feet. Each candle includes a bamboo spoon to easily scoop the melted wax. The clean-burning candle lasts up to 70 hours. Ten fragrances available. Limit six units per order. Shipping is $5.99.
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
GMA Deal: $24 to $60 + Free Shipping • 70% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable bedding pieces. The sheet sets are super-soft to the touch, wrinkle-resistant, and ideal for sensitive skin. Other options include the best-selling chunky knit blankets and lightweight comforters, which are perfect for every season. Free shipping!
RAINRAPS: Rain Gear
GMA Deal: $34 to $49 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $68 to $98 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
RAINRAPS is a functional yet fashionable accessory that's water-repellent, reversible, lightweight and has a hood. The SPORTYRAP is a lightweight jacket designed more for the active woman. The WINTERRAP is perfect for those days or nights when you may need a little warmth and comfort, one side repels the rain and/or snow, while the soft fabric on the inside keeps you warm and cozy. Each RAINRAP comes with a matching travel pouch for easy storage when not in use, which makes it easy to carry in your handbag or keep stored in your car for rainy days. Shipping is $5.99.
marlyn schiff: Jewelry
GMA Deal: $14 to $20 • 50% to 67% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $62 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Accessorize in style with this beautiful assortment of earrings and bracelets from marlyn schiff. These timeless pieces can be worn year round and come in versatile styles that can take any look from day to night. The pieces include a variety of styles and a mix of metals, textures, and stones. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $50.
CoolCura: CoolCura Go
GMA Deal: $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Help relieve headaches and stress by increasing blood flow with the CoolCura Go! CoolCura is worn around your neck and places ice on the Feng Fu point with reusable stainless steel ice pods. Throw it on 15 to 20 minutes before bed for an amazing and restful night's sleep. Relaxing at the end of the day has never been easier! Limit two units per order. Shipping is $4.99.
the monogram corner: personalized totes & wallets
GMA Deal: $17 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $34 to $180 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
the monogram corner believes there is nothing better than knowing something was made just for you. They create perfect personalized items for upcoming travel. The accessories can be personalized with up to three letters, and The Bamboo Tote can be personalized with up to six letters. Choose from a jewelry case, totes, and wallets. Shipping is $4.99.
Tease: Tea Blends & Accessories
GMA Deal: $11 to $35 • 50% to 54% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $77 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Enhance your wellness routine. Tease makes all-natural tea and botanical based products that don’t compromise convenience, sustainability or impact. From getting a good night’s sleep, immunity boosting, stress management, energy and even hair and nail growth, each blend is formulated with performance and functionality in mind. The Cold Brew Iced Tea & Coffee Maker Kit is also available, which is a 3-in-1 pitcher for hot or cold brewing tea, coffee, and fruit infusions. Shipping is $6.99 or free for orders over $65.
Heather Ford Designs: Bracelets
GMA Deal: $12 to $58 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $116 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Stack your style with these beautiful bracelets. Wear one or all at once with Heather Ford Designs bracelet stacks, once chosen as an Oprah Favorite. Mix and match to create your best look with the assortment of single bracelets. Free shipping!