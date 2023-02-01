Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on skin and hair care.
Frères Branchiaux Candle Co.: Candles
Frères Branchiaux Candle Co.: Candles
Invite calm and balance into your home with candles created by a mission-based company that has donated nearly $40,000 to fight homelessness in the U.S. Made in America, Frères Branchiaux (pronounced "Frair Bron-Shee-Oh"), is an award-winning home fragrance company founded by the three Gill brothers -- Collin, 17, Ryan, 14, and Austin, 12. The eco-friendly candles help you relax and reconnect to the feeling of home. These 8-ounce candles are made with a proprietary soy wax blend and have 25-40-plus hours of burn time. Six fragrances include Amber Nights, Lime Cotton, Cherry Coco and Black Leaves. Shipping is $4.99.
Roq Innovation: LED Baseball Caps, Beanies & Headbands
Roq Innovation: LED Baseball Caps, Beanies & Headbands
Be safe and be seen -- Roq Innovation was created by a runner who wanted light while running at night. Great for all outdoor activities, these hats, which were named an Oprah Favorite, allow you to dim or brighten the light to your preference with its three light settings. One size fits most, choose from a variety of baseball caps and beanies. LED headbands have thickness for warmth, with a soft knit feel. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35.
Relevant: Your Skin Seen: Skin Care
Relevant: Your Skin Seen: Skin Care
Treat your skin with science-led beauty. As a Black beauty entrepreneur for over 20 years, Nyakio Grieco was inspired to create Relevant: Your Skin Seen as a way to truly serve all. Made in America, this line of skin care features plant-based ingredients at efficacious levels to fully harness their benefits -- and the formulas are clean and vegan. There are seven options including Complete Cleansing Serum, a lightweight and hydrating, pH-balanced cleansing serum that thoroughly cleanses skin and removes makeup; Sol Tone Resurface & Glow Solution, to whisk away dullness and even out the appearance of discoloration; and Sunburst C+ Superfruit Serum, which helps to prevent sun damage, reduce irritation and redness and enhance the appearance of skin. Free shipping!
A Kids Co.: Books
A Kids Co.: Books
Named an Oprah Favorite, A Kids Co. features a collection of beautifully designed books that kick-start challenging, empowering and important conversations for kids and their grown-ups. Made in America, each author has experience or expertise on their topic. They speak up to kids, and don't shy away from the most difficult aspects of each topic, including emotions, racism, diversity, trust, curiosity and more. There are over 50 titles available for ages 0-4 and for ages 5+. Shipping is $4.99.
My Fabulous Food: Seasoning Blends
My Fabulous Food: Seasoning Blends
Enhance your meals with these luxurious seasoning blends. Named an Oprah Favorite and made in America, My Fabulous Food seasonings are all natural, preservative-free and non-irradiated. These essential spice blends enhance the flavors in pastas, salads, soups, breakfast toasts, tacos, whipped butter and roasted vegetables. Choose from two sets. The Savory Bundle includes Sweet and Spicy Sriracha, Citrus and Herbs, Creole Blend, Adobo and Everything Bagel. Or the Sweet Bundle is great for enhancing cakes, pies, ice cream, lattes and more. This includes The Ultimate Cake Spice, Chai Spice, Star Anise, Sweet Potato Spice and Lavender. Limit one set per order. Shipping is $4.99.
Nude Barre: Bodywear Intimates
Nude Barre: Bodywear Intimates
Nude Barre was born from the firsthand frustrations and colorism experienced by founder Erin Carpenter. Growing up as a Black woman and dancer, Erin experienced years of hardships finding hosiery that matched her skin tone, often spending hours dying her tights and "pancaking" her shoes to meet the industry’s requirement of "nude" undergarments. From her days as a Knicks City Dancer to barre teacher, Erin bootstrapped the business, utilizing her personal network to spread the word while teaching barre classes throughout the week to get Nude Barre off the ground. Today, Nude Barre's bodywear and intimates are made from high-quality materials to act as a second skin. Designed with versatility at the core, each product fuses supreme comfort and ultimate durability to fit the needs of every body and any routine. From fishnet and opaque tights, to bralettes and underwear, Nude Barre's products are the foundation to any wardrobe, moving with you effortlessly to evoke confidence in your everyday life. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $75.
ROSE Ingleton MD: Skin Care
ROSE Ingleton MD: Skin Care
This line of results-driven skin care was developed by top New York City board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton for smoother, brighter-looking skin. Made in America, ROSE Ingleton MD aims to set a new standard for dermatologist-developed skin care that’s uncomplicated, effective and inclusive. All products feature the Jamaican SuperFruit Blend that helps to gently smooth and even the appearance of your skin to bring out your natural glow. Options include Signature Moisturizer, Skin Calming Booster, Retexturizing Retinol Booster and Blemish Control Booster. Shipping is $4.95 or free with two.
Afro Unicorn: Clothing & Accessories
Afro Unicorn: Clothing & Accessories
As a single mom of two honors students, owner of an insurance agency and a licensed real estate broker, April Showers' friends routinely called her a unicorn because she could do it all. When she realized unicorns are always white, she created the Afro Unicorn to remind women and children of color how unique, divine and magical they truly are. April is the first Black woman to have a licensed brand character sold in major retailers -- first Walmart and now Target and more. Choose from a range of tees for kids (sizes XS-XL) and tees and hoodies for adults, with sizes ranging from S-3X. Add some color to your mornings with the Afro Unicorn Made of Magic mug. Shipping is $3.99.
54 Thrones: Beauty Butter
54 Thrones: Beauty Butter
Empowered by her Nigerian aunt who would indulge her with tubs of shea butter sent from her country, Christina Tegbe left her career in corporate consulting to launch 54 Thrones to share that love of luxurious beauty butter. As seen on ABC’s "Shark Tank" and chosen as an Oprah Favorite, 54 Thrones’ rich and thick Beauty Butters are great for moisturizing dry, flaky, itchy skin. Beauty Butter is made with no parabens, synthetics, mineral oil or harmful substances, and is packed with nourishing plant oils and butters. A little goes a long way with this concentrated waterless formula -- you only need a pea-sized amount. Choose from a range of fragrances in 1.7-ounce, or Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint in 6 ounces. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $24.
PiperWai: Body Care
PiperWai: Body Care
PiperWai started in the bathroom when co-founder Sarah Ribner started reading labels and ditching body products with toxic ingredients. Her mission: redefine everyday hygiene essentials with safe products that work. Made in America and seen on ABC’s "Shark Tank," PiperWai's activated charcoal deodorant is formulated with clean ingredients that melt into your armpits, absorb moisture and provide long-lasting odor protection for everyone. With thousands of online reviews and countless accolades in the press, the Natural Deodorant Stick is made without aluminum; all you need is one to two swipes for long-lasting protection. The Natural Deodorant Cream has a creamy paste-like consistency that you rub in with your hands. Body wash is also available, which is made with a calming blend of chamomile and ginger essential oils. Certified vegan, cruelty-free and made without toxic ingredients. Shipping is $1.99 or free over $30.
Confidence by GaBBY Goodwin: Barrette Sets
Confidence by GaBBY Goodwin: Barrette Sets
When then 7-year-old GaBBY and her mom Rozalynn realized that GaBBY’s favorite barrettes were disappearing faster than they could be replaced, they invented the first and patented Double-Face Double Snap Barrette to ensure that no one would ever lose a barrette again! GaBBY Bows are meticulously engineered for both safety and reliability so that you never sacrifice style during school, sports or play. The patented double-snap construction keeps the barrettes in place all day long, preventing slide outs and making it difficult for your little one to pull them out. The pliable soft plastic provides extra comfort and no hard edges make them ideal to sleep in. GaBBY Bows work great with thick, curly, kinky and coily hair. Choose from three sets, ranging from 30 to 150 barrettes. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $60.
Grace Eleyae: Hair Accessories
Grace Eleyae: Hair Accessories
Named an Oprah Favorite, Grace Eleyae was founded on the belief that you shouldn't have to choose between hair care and style. The satin lining helps eliminate bedhead, reduce hair damaging friction, lock in moisture, fight frizz and distribute your hair's natural healthy oils. Choose from a variety of vibrant colors across a range of styles including Slaps, Adjustable Slaps, Headbands, Satin Lined Turbans and Silk Turbans. The Slaps help preserve hairstyles, saving you time in the morning and fewer trips to the salon. Shipping is $4.50 or free over $75.
SPGBK Watches: Watches
SPGBK Watches: Watches
Incorporate a vibrant pop of color with this functional accessory. Springbreak (SPGBK) Watches provide an amazing variety of impactful, unique and colorful watches. The small team draws strength and inspiration from community and culture, beautiful childhood experiences growing up in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and strong passion for education (hence the name "Springbreak"). Each watch and watch band is symbolic and named in honor of a school or community located in SPGBK Watches’ hometown. Available in 10 colors, each watch features three-hand quartz movements. Shipping is $3.99.
Posie Pots: Self-Watering Planters
Posie Pots: Self-Watering Planters
Posie Pots are custom 3D self-watering planters engineered for optimal plant health. Made in America with 100% recyclable natural corn-based material, the lightweight design uses less water than a traditional planter and requires you to water it only once a month. These are great for anyone needing to care for their seed or plant with minimal effort. Choose from a variety of sizes and colors in two styles: Wave and Twist. Shipping is $4.99.
Lucky Thirteen Candle: Massage Oil Candles
Lucky Thirteen Candle: Massage Oil Candles
In an effort to connect better with her husband whose top love language is "physical touch," Amina Mack founded Lucky Thirteen Candle Company to make candles that double as massage oil-moisturizer. Get up to 35 hours of burn time with these candles, which are made from all natural ingredients including shea butter, cocoa butter, sweet almond oil, soy wax and fragrance oils. Simply light the candle, wait for it to melt, blow out the flame and apply to skin. Choose from lavender, lavender and peppermint, vanilla or eucalyptus. Shipping is $3.99 or free with two.
ROSEN: Skin Care
ROSEN: Skin Care
Upgrade your old-school acne routine with this new drugstore brand aiming to be "the easiest choice for all of your acne concerns.” Made in America, ROSEN makes drugstore acne products modern, healthier and inclusive as they focus on breakouts and dark spots. Founder Jamika Martin grew up with severely acne-prone skin, trying many different failed treatments for years. There are nine options to choose from including the Super Smoothie Cleanser, which helps prevent dark spots and smooths skin; Bright Citrus Serum, which helps scar fading results when paired with the Super Smoothie Cleanser; and Tropics Moisturizer, the last step in the Scarring Routine to prevent dark spots and encourage smooth skin. Shipping is $3.99.
The D. Noble Collection: Pillow Covers & Eye Masks
The D. Noble Collection: Pillow Covers & Eye Masks
Pamper yourself with The D. Noble Collection, started by Dana Noble and inspired by her love of "me time" at home. This assortment includes Mulberry Silk Beauty Pillow Covers, which protect hair while you sleep, reduce frizz, eliminate dryness, and promote softness and shine. The Mulberry Silk Hair Turban is breathable, comfortable, and allows you to wake up to smooth, shiny and frizz-free hair. It’s designed with double-lined silk to help seal in moisture and protect your hair against friction that causes breakage and moisture loss. The Mulberry Silk Eye Masks are also available, which not only block out the morning light to ensure sleep with no interruptions, but also promotes anti-aging by reducing wrinkles around the eye area. Shipping is $4.99.
You Go Natural: Headwraps & Headbands
You Go Natural: Headwraps & Headbands
Made in America, and designed with women with curly and kinky hair in mind, these premium products protect hair from breakage while also offering a quick and easy styling solution. You Go Natural’s line of premium satin lined, pre-tied headwraps are great for every occasion -- from sleep to swimming to working out. Their signature T-shirt Bun wraps are pre-tied so that you can just slip it on and go. No fussing with lengthy tutorials to get the look -- with these products you can be stylish with ease. Choose from a variety of beautiful colors and patterns. Shipping is $4.99.
Glow by Daye: Hair Protection
Glow by Daye: Hair Protection
Encourage healthy hair with intentionally designed products that offer convenience, functionality and simplicity to those with textured and curly hair. Glow By Daye’s easy-to-tie stretch satin hair scarf is constructed to easily retain hair’s moisture, shine and style with a gentle stretch that helps conform to the head, preventing the irritating “slip off.” The cordless, microwavable deep-conditioning cap provides portable heat for the deepest absorption of conditioner, oil treatments or DIY conditioning.
Naturally London: Hand & Foot Care
Naturally London: Hand & Foot Care
Improve overall well-being through result-driven hand and foot care. Naturally London’s products are crafted with beneficial ingredients designed to nourish skin. Choose from scrub, butter and balm, as well as a done-for-you kit to keep hands feeling clean and silky smooth.
SWIRLYCURLY: Hair Care
SWIRLYCURLY: Hair Care
Treat hair to gentle, nourishing moisture for more defined curls. SWIRLYCURLY’s line of Mango Moringa products harness the natural power of mango butter and moringa oil to infuse nourishing moisture into the hair shaft. These all-natural products work together to make natural hair routine easy and effective. Choose from singles or the entire set of four, plus hair accessories from hair ties and scrunchies to bonnets and headbands.