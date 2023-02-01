Nude Barre was born from the firsthand frustrations and colorism experienced by founder Erin Carpenter. Growing up as a Black woman and dancer, Erin experienced years of hardships finding hosiery that matched her skin tone, often spending hours dying her tights and "pancaking" her shoes to meet the industry’s requirement of "nude" undergarments. From her days as a Knicks City Dancer to barre teacher, Erin bootstrapped the business, utilizing her personal network to spread the word while teaching barre classes throughout the week to get Nude Barre off the ground. Today, Nude Barre's bodywear and intimates are made from high-quality materials to act as a second skin. Designed with versatility at the core, each product fuses supreme comfort and ultimate durability to fit the needs of every body and any routine. From fishnet and opaque tights, to bralettes and underwear, Nude Barre's products are the foundation to any wardrobe, moving with you effortlessly to evoke confidence in your everyday life. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $75.