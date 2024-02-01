Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals celebrating small businesses. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Fashion Fair, Footnanny and more. The deals start at just $3.25 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

50% off Fashion Fair Fashion Fair: Cosmetics For 50 years, Fashion Fair has celebrated the beauty and glamor of Black Women. Today, Fashion Fair continues to introduce innovative, high-quality makeup developed specially for the multicultural market. Fashion Fair features vegan formulations packed with natural ingredients specifically developed for deeper skin tones. Choose from a variety of options for the face and lips including the Iconic Lipsticks, which are vegan, cruelty-free and hydrating. This selection offers richly pigmented hues -- from vibrant nudes to fierce reds and berries -- that pop on deeper skin tones. The SkinFlex Stick comes in 19 shades and delivers buildable coverage that settles into a natural, semi-matte finish. They gently blur out pores and fine lines, naturally giving you that coveted, airbrushed look. Shipping is $4.99. $11.50 - $19.50

50% off Grace Eleyae Grace Eleyae: Hair Accessories Creators of the original satin lined beanie, Grace Eleyae was founded on the belief that you shouldn't have to choose between hair care and style. The satin lining helps eliminate bedhead, reduce hair damaging friction, lock in moisture, fight frizz and distribute your hair's natural healthy oils. The All Satin Knot Turban has adjustable ties for you to get the perfect fit and a large front knot for stylish flair. The Warm Slaps provide the comfort and warmth you'd expect from a beanie with satin-lining hair protection. Other options include Towel Turbans, brushes and bobby pins. Shipping is $4.50 or free over $75. $3.25 - $47.50

50% off 54 Thrones 54 Thrones: Beauty Butters & Soaps Seen everywhere -- in Sephora, on Shark Tank and as an Oprah Favorite -- 54 Thrones' rich and thick beauty butters are great for moisturizing dry, flaky, itchy skin. These Beauty Butters are all natural and made with no parabens, synthetics, mineral oil or harmful substances. These are made with two types of African Shea Butter for double the moisturizing properties. A little goes a long way -- with concentrated waterless formula, you only need a pea-sized amount. Choose from a range of fragrances in 1.7-ounce or 6-ounce sizes. Glow Bar and Polish Bar are also available. Shipping is $5.99. $8 - $19

50% off Kyri's Kookies Kyri's Kookies: Kookie Bundles Indulge in a heartwarming hug in every bite. These 6-ounce organic kookies, lovingly crafted in Dallas, Georgia, are a delicious testament to resilience. Woman-owned and led by a survivor of stage 4 cancer, this business is on a mission to bring you the finest gourmet treats featuring buttery kookie dough, rich chocolate chunks, organic oats and plump, ripe berries. These are just a few of the ingredients that transform classic flavors to a uniquely delicious, organic and healthier alternative -- no white flour or white sugar is used. Choose from five bundles, which include 6-pack or 12-pack options. Flavors include Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Cran-Raisin, Zebra Macadamia, Georgia Pecan Turtle and more. Shipping is $8.99. $27.50 - $47.50

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

