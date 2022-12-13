Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for your last chance to shop awesome gifts.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Bombas, ELEMIS, The Popcorn Factory and more.

The deals start at just $5 and are up to 76% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Bombas Bombas: Socks & Apparel GMA Deal : $6.50 to $91 • 50% Savings Original: $13 to $182 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/13/2022 Shop Now Bombas is back! Founded because socks are the #1 most requested clothing item at homeless shelters, Bombas donates a specially-designed item for every item it sells, with over 75 million items donated to date. This assortment includes a variety of colorful socks for men, women and kids. Styles include ankle, quarter, running, calf and more. Or, get cozy in Bombas’ t-shirt and long sleeve t-shirts, which are made from pima cotton, an incredibly soft fabric that stays looking fresh all day long and doesn’t pill. This assortment also includes multi-pack gift boxes. Limit seven per order. Shipping is $6.95.

ELEMIS ELEMIS: Skincare GMA Deal : $12 to $117.50 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $24 to $235 + Free Shipping Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/13/2022 Shop Now For more than 30 years, ELEMIS has harnessed the power of nature’s finest actives, high-performance delivery systems and revolutionary technology to create skin-friendly formulations that deliver clinically proven results you can see and feel. This assortment includes the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, ELEMIS’ No. 1 bestseller, which transforms into three unique textures -- a balm, cleansing oil and cleansing milk -- to nourish and soften skin, melt away makeup, remove daily pollutants and impurities, and leave skin soft and glowing. Others include the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, which improves hydration and helps reduce the look of fine lines, and Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix, a night cream that leaves skin looking firmer and smoother. Free shipping!

The Popcorn Factory The Popcorn Factory: Gift Tins GMA Deal : $15 to $32.50 • 50% Savings Original: $30 to $65 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/13/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of flavorful popcorn. Made in America, The Popcorn Factory is the nation's popcorn authority, delighting customers for over 40 years with premium popcorn gifts. This assortment includes a variety of flavors in fun holiday tins or boxes. Flavors include butter, cheese, caramel, white cheddar and cookies & crème. Limit two per order. Shipping is $5.99.

Daniela Swaebe Jewelry Daniela Swaebe Jewelry: Jewelry GMA Deal : $12 to $29 • 68% to 76% Savings Original: $38 to $122 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/13/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of dazzling jewelry. Daniela Swaebe Jewelry gives you the look of real, without the price tag. Choose from a huge assortment of tennis bracelets that are great for layering, sparkling initial sets, stud earrings, tennis necklaces and lustrous hoop earrings to complete the holiday look. You can also mix and match the stunning cuffs and bangle bracelets with delicate chains. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $60.

Beekman 1802 Beekman 1802: Body Care GMA Deal : $10 to $42 + Free Shipping • 52% to 53% Savings Original: $21 to $90 + Free Shipping Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/13/2022 Shop Now Gift luxurious body care. Beekman 1802 is a science-based skin and body care company founded on two ingredients: kindness and goat milk. The difference with these beauty products is the goat milk. So many beauty products are mineral oil based and feel greasy. Goat milk has the same protein structure as human milk, and so your skin recognizes it and drinks it in. Choose from four sets, including 5-Piece Hand Cream Bundle, Goat Milk Carton Gift Set, Mini Goat Milk Body Cream Sampler Gift Set and 6-Piece Bar Soap Bundle, which is infused with an ultra-foamy lather to deeply cleanse and nourish without stripping the skin’s moisture barrier. Free shipping!

The Original MakeUp Eraser The Original MakeUp Eraser: Makeup Remover Cloths GMA Deal : $5 to $17.50 • 50% to 58% Savings Original: $12 to $35 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/13/2022 Shop Now Vibrant, fun and a great stocking stuffer, MakeUp Eraser erases all of your makeup with just water. Simply wet the MakeUp Eraser and put it to work. Reusable and washable, one MakeUp Eraser is equal to about 3,600 makeup wipes. MakeUp Eraser is ultra-soft for all skin types. Singles and sets are available, including the Foodie and Around the World 7-Day Sets. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $35.

Standard Textile Home Standard Textile Home: Throws GMA Deal : $50 to $75 • 50% Savings Original: $100 to $150 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/13/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of warmth and style. Standard Textile Home’s beautiful throws bring warmth and sophistication to any room in the house. Choose from five styles, which include reversible and knit options. These throws are a great accent piece for couches, beds and year-round cozying up. Shipping is $9.99 or free with two or more.

Discover the Deal Box Discover the Deal Box: Tam Fam Edition Price: $228 • From: ShopTamFam.com Shop Now We love trying new stuff and we know you do, too. This special edition "Pamper Me" box contains 26 full-size products (no samples) from 25 powerhouse brands to treat yourself or gift to friends and loved ones. Every box features thoughtfully-chosen products from terrific brands: SKIN CARE: Nuovaluce Beauty, ELEMIS, Acaderma, Dr. Brandt Skincare, Bushbalm Skincare, Baby Foot, SpaLife Beauty, Melabebe, Dr. Thrower's Skincare, FEETS, Mediheal, EDGEU; HAIR: Davines, The Pony Pick, Urban Hydration; BEAUTY: Skone Cosmetics, BeautyBio, Foot Nanny; RELAXATION & WELLNESS: Dr. Kellyann, K.Bell, TheraICE Rx, Nature's Beauty; PROBLEM SOLVERS: AirVi; ON THE GO: Parasilk, and everyone must use. One product -- the Nouvaluce Beauty Anti Aging Device -- retails for more than the entire box! The retail value of the 26 products included in every box is $878. FREE SHIPPING! Valid 12/13.

Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

AnySharp AnySharp: Knife Sharpeners GMA Deal : $9.50 to $52.50 • 32% to 44% Savings Original: $14 to $95 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 01/02/2023 Shop Now Sharp knives are essential in the kitchen. AnySharp knife sharpeners restore virtually any knife safely and hands-free. By using a few light strokes, the knife is as sharp as new in seconds. The suction base enables the sharpener to stay put on the surface while also keeping your hands safe. These sharpeners work on wide-toothed serrated and non-serrated knives. This assortment also features high-grade, stainless-steel blade knives from Youzey, designed to retain razor-sharp edges and are equipped with rounded handles for easy grip. The stand houses all five knives, making it an easy addition to the kitchen counter to avoid a cluttered drawer.

Bindle Bindle: Travel Bottles & Accessories GMA Deal : $18 to $84 • 25% to 40% Savings Original: $24 to $140 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 01/02/2023 Shop Now Sip on top, stash on the bottom with a bottle designed to make life easier. The bottom waterproof storage space is perfect for stashing small stuff like cash, credit cards, keys and small snacks. Designed with a dual-walled and vacuum-insulated frame to maintain the drink’s temperature for hours. Offered in 13-ounce to 32-ounce sizes, each with an accompanying coffee and straw lid. The Puppy Packs make it easy to stay hydrated while out on adventures with your pup, including a bottle, over-the-shoulder carrying sleeve, and a collapsible dog bowl with carabiner.

Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Crossbody Water Bottle Holder GMA Deal : $15 • 40% Savings Original: $25 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Carry your favorite water bottle around hands-free. The On-the-Go Crossbody Bag from Brew Buddy is designed with insulating neoprene to keep drinks colder longer. Lightweight for ease on-the-go with a removable, adjustable strap. The front zip pocket is ideal for phones, keys, and cards. Neoprene fabric stretches to fit most bottles.

Brouk & Co Brouk & Co: Elevated Home Games GMA Deal : $35 to $80 • 30% to 42% Savings Original: $50 to $140 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 01/02/2023 Shop Now Family game night never looked so chic. These custom game sets from Brouk & Co in bold, bright colors and elevated packaging double as home décor. Classic games in contemporary cases from backgammon to rummikub, poker card sets and dominos. The jumbo color block tic-tac-toe for all ages makes an easy gift and beautiful room accessory.

Priori Skincare Priori Skincare: Skincare Devices and Serum GMA Deal : $48 to $215 + Free Shipping • 49% Savings Original: $95 to $429 + Free Shipping Valid: 12/13/2022 to 12/16/2022 Shop Now Fewer products, better performance, personalized for every skin type -- Priori Skincare is what you get when you combine biotechnology and skin care. Based in the Biotech Valley in San Diego, PRIORI delivers advanced technologies applied to skincare to yield the most impactful results. This assortment features LED masks for some of your most delicate skin to plump, hydrate and instantly rejuvenate. The DNA Recovery Serum is a corrector formulated with proprietary DNA repair enzymes plus antioxidant Vitamins C and E to help repair skin damage while reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. Free shipping!

Lotta Lite Lotta Lite: Go-Anywhere Light GMA Deal : $35 to $80 • 30% to 42% Savings Original: $50 to $140 Valid: 12/13/2022 to 01/02/2023 Shop Now No more digging through your bag with this light to help find what you need. Lotta-lite is a fashionable solution to lighting on-the-go that can help you in all types of situations. Lotta-Lite will illuminate every inch inside your bag and is also handy during nighttime dog walks to clip on a leash. Equipped with an auto 60-second shut off timer to extend the life of your light. Pre-packed duos of fun prints or build your own trio. Choose sparkly rhinestone options available for extra glam on the go.

Check out 45 Digital Deals for even more great gift ideas!

Softies Softies: Hooded Robes & Nightgowns GMA Deal : $49 to $59 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $99 to $119 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep cozy with Softies. The ultra-plush hooded robe features beautiful texture and detail, plus a pull-up hood and attached belt. The Cloud Nightgown is soft and lightweight. Sizes are available from XS to 2X/3X, depending on the style. Free shipping!

Daniela Swaebe Jewelry Daniela Swaebe Jewelry: Dazzling Jewelry GMA Deal : $5 to $24 • 66% to 69% Savings Original: $15 to $79 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of sparkle to your look this holiday season. These unique jewelry sets -- including personalized initial, birthstone and zodiac necklaces -- presented on a card with an inspirational message add meaning for every recipient. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.

Lulu Dharma Lulu Dharma: Herringbone Weekender GMA Deal : $37 + Free Shipping • 61% Savings Original: $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Pack everything for your next trip with Lulu Dharma's Herringbone Weekender. This spacious bag includes an adjustable and removable shoulder strap so you can comfortably carry over the shoulder or with the handles. Choose from five colors. Free shipping!

Catherine Weitzman Jewelry Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Birthstone & Botanical Necklaces GMA Deal : $37 to $52 + Free Shipping • 50% to 69% Savings Original: $75 to $170 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Accessorize with beautiful birthstone and botanical necklaces from Catherine Weitzman Jewelry. Created with natural crushed gemstones, these are handmade in Hawaii by talented local artisans. Choose any combination of birthstones to represent the people most important to you. Free shipping!

skinnytees skinnytees: Apparel GMA Deal : $16 to $70 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $34 to $140 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now These closet staple pieces are soft, seamless and fitted to shape, flatter and frame the body. Great for layering or wearing alone, these basics stretch, but don't stretch out. Choose from a large variety of tops and bottoms. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.

Sterling Forever Sterling Forever: Classic Jewelry GMA Deal : $10 to $100 • 73% to 81% Savings Original: $38 to $530 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Gifting is made easy with Sterling Forever. This collection includes the Build Your Own Advent Calendar -- featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2022. Select from more than 20 styles at three separate price points to find your perfect match. Choose from earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings. Shipping is $5.

Roma Boots Roma Boots: Rain Boots GMA Deal : $24.50 to $59.50 • 50% Savings Original: $49 to $119 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Beautifully crafted and extremely comfortable, Roma Boots' waterproof boots can be worn rain or shine. Great for being outside on rainy days or keeping your feet clean and dry on a dewy morning walk, choose from a variety of options for men, women and kids. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.

Jambu & Co. Jambu & Co.: Boots GMA Deal : $54.50 • 50% Savings Original: $109 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Incorporate style and comfort with Jambu & Co. The All-Terra Traction outsoles offer a stable grip for all floor surfaces and your feet will feel lightweight and relaxed all day long with memory foam insoles. Choose from several styles. Shipping is $4.99.

T-Bô: Boxers T-Bô: Boxers, Briefs & Loungewear GMA Deal : $9 to $60 • 50% Savings Original: $18 to $120 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Upgrade or replace old undies. T-Bô provides the everyday go-to undies. This collection also includes cozy loungewear such as lounge pants, hoodies, sweatpants and more. Shipping is $4.99.

Hang Accessories Hang Accessories: Packing Cubes, Charging Pads, Pillowcases & Accessories GMA Deal : $13 to $36 • 50% Savings Original: $26 to $72 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Hang Accessories' chic and functional lifestyle products in coordinating fun prints that can be used while traveling, working from home or enhancing your self-care routine. Making packing easier with packing cubes or keep your skin and hair hydrated and friction-free with satin pillowcases. Shipping ranges from $4.99 to $6.99.

Heather Ford Designs Heather Ford Designs: Bracelets GMA Deal : $12 to $58 • 50% Savings Original: $24 to $116 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Stack your style with these beautiful bracelets. Wear one or all at once with Heather Ford Designs' bracelet stacks, once chosen as an Oprah Favorite for holidays. Or mix and match to create your own with the assortment of single bracelets. Shipping is $3.50.

ROGUE INDUSTRIES ROGUE INDUSTRIES: Wallets GMA Deal : $22.50 to $32.50 • 50% Savings Original: $45 to $65 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now If you're tired of a bulky, overstuffed wallet, the ROGUE Front Pocket Wallet is the solution. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in your front pocket. Choose from seven colors. Shipping is $4.95.

Therafit Shoe Therafit Shoe: Footwear GMA Deal : $50 to $85 • 50% Savings Original: $100 to $170 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Whether you're working out or walking, Therafit's shoes help relieve stress on your lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Their technology delivers personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. Shipping is $6.95.

Pocket Socks Pocket Socks: Pocketed Socks GMA Deal : $7.50 to $20 • 50% Savings Original: $15 to $40 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your personal items safe while you're on-the-go. These pocketed socks allow you to store money, credit cards, keys and more. Options are available for adults and kids, including new holiday exclusive styles. Shipping is $3.95 or free with four pairs.

Feelgoodz Feelgoodz: Cold Weather Accessories GMA Deal : $15 • 50% Savings Original: $30 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep warm this winter with these cozy accessories. Choose from a variety of caps, mittens, gloves and scarves, which are woven on traditional looms with premium materials, and carefully selected dyes and yarns. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.

Luca + Danni Luca + Danni: Bracelets, Earrings & Anklets GMA Deal : $10.50 to $34 • 50% to 56% Savings Original: $24 to $68 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Express what matters to you most. Each piece of jewelry is handcrafted in Rhode Island by local artisans and comes with an Essence Card, packaged in Luca + Danni's signature gift box. Choose from a variety of options, ranging from hearts and flowers to snow globes and holiday trees. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $50.

Gabriel + Simone Gabriel + Simone: Readers, Blue Light Readers, Sun Readers & Accessories GMA Deal : $4.50 to $20 • 50% Savings Original: $9 to $40 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Enjoy stylish, quality readers from Gabriel + Simone. Many readers only come in half-steps, but Gabriel + Simone offers quarter-steps. This large assortment includes readers, sun readers and blue light-blocking readers, which help protect eyes from the harmful blue light that comes from digital screens. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $25.

Save the Girls Save the Girls: Touch Screen Purses GMA Deal : $14 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $28 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Go hands-free with Save the Girls. These stylish cellphone purses allow you to use your phone through the purse without removing it. This helps protect the phone from germs, dropping, breaking or losing it. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.

30A 30A: Apparel GMA Deal : $5 to $34.50 • 50% to 84% Savings Original: $32 to $69 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now 30A's line of super-soft apparel is made from recycled plastic bottles. Each T-shirt saves at least eight water bottles from ending up in our oceans and landfills and to date, they have recycled more than 5 million water bottles through the production of their apparel. Options available for men and women. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75.

The D. Noble Collection The D. Noble Collection: Slippers, Robes & Self-Care GMA Deal : $18 to $34 • 50% Savings Original: $36 to $68 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Pamper yourself with The D. Noble Collection. This assortment includes the Gel Beaded Face Mask -- this is versatile with dual sides: gel beads and plush and may be used for hot and cold therapy. Other options include silky satin robes, hair turban and heatless curling kit. Shipping is $5.99.

Funatic Funatic: Socks GMA Deal : $8 • 50% Savings Original: $16 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 11/15/2023 Shop Now Accessorize with fun socks from Funatic. Designed for everyone, these mid-calf crew socks feature funny phrases and designs, including "Go away I'm gaming," "I may be wrong but I doubt it" and "If my dog doesn't like you, I don't like you." Shipping is $4.99 or free with five pairs.

MERGE4 Socks MERGE4 Socks: Compression Socks GMA Deal : $6 to $56 • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $112 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 11/15/2022 Shop Now Give your feet a light "hug" all day long with MERGE4. All of these socks are made with very light, non-medical grade compression that helps to boost circulation and increase healthy blood flow. Options include crew, no-show and quarter socks. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.

Maya J Jewelry Maya J Jewelry: Trend Jewelry GMA Deal : $9 to $33 + Free Shipping • 50% to 58% Savings Original: $18 to $79 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of meaningful jewelry with Maya J Jewelry's birthstone charm necklaces. Bracelet Hair Ties combine hair ties with trendy bracelets -- named one of Oprah's Favorite Things for 2022. Free shipping!

SPONGELLE SPONGELLE: Body Buffers & Body Care GMA Deal : $6 to $20 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $40 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Cleanse, exfoliate and nourish with SPONGELLE's Body Buffers. This all-in-one beauty treatment is custom-blended with unique fragrances. Simply wet and squeeze to release the lather on the Body and Pedi Buffers. Options are available in fun, holiday packing -- great for gifting. Free shipping!

AHAVA AHAVA: Skin & Body Care GMA Deal : $8.50 to $49.50 • 50% Savings Original: $17 to $99 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Don't just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all-day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Shipping is $4.99.

Herban Essentials Herban Essentials: Essential Oil Towelettes GMA Deal : $8 • 50% Savings Original: $16 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Stay refreshed at home, in the office or on-the-go. Herban Essentials' essential oil towelettes are made with the highest-quality pure essential oil, which not only makes them smell amazing, but makes them naturally uplifting and rejuvenating as well. These handy towelettes are individually wrapped for maximum freshness and are brilliantly portable -- toss them in your purse, gym bag or car to refresh wherever you go. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

GelPro GelPro: Elite Comfort Mat GMA Deal : $65 to $200 • 50% Savings Original: $130 to $400 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep yourself comfortable in the kitchen while entertaining this holiday season. GelPro's Elite Comfort Mats provide extra-soft, deep-cushioning support. Don't worry about messes and spills -- they wipe right off. Choose from three sizes. Shipping starts at $13.50.

Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Drink Sleeves GMA Deal : $5 to $12.50 • 50% to 54% Savings Original: $11 to $25 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your drinks cold while on-the-go. Brew Buddy offers soft neoprene covers in fashionable patterns that keep them cold longer. Great for sodas, water or iced drinks. The Cross Body Bags conveniently hold your water bottle, cellphone, keys and more. Shipping is $3.99.

Guard Your ID Guard Your ID: ID Rollers GMA Deal : $16 to $40 + Free Shipping • 50% to 54% Savings Original: $35 to $80 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your identity protected. Guard Your ID Rollers offer protection against identity thieves. By simply rolling the stamp over the text you want to mask, you can feel confident that your private information is safe from prying eyes. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. Free shipping!

Southern Elegance Candle Company Southern Elegance Candle Company: Candles & Wax Melts GMA Deal : $5 to $12 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $10 to $25 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Southern Elegance Candle Company features home fragrance inspired by Southern living. The candles have a 20-30-hour burn time and the wax melt cubes last approximately five hours each. Choose from a variety of options, including holiday fragrances. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.

Discover Night Discover Night: Vegan Satin Pillowcases & Hair Ties GMA Deal : $20 to $20 • 50% to 66% Savings Original: $40 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Love animals? Love sleep? This anti-cruelty, anti-aging, anti-bed head luxurious satin pillowcase promotes beauty sleep but does not use or test on animals in any step of production. By creating a friction-free surface, the Vegan Satin Pillowcase helps to maintain optimal moisture levels for your skin and hair, keeping breakouts, wrinkle formation and hair breakage to a minimum. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.

Modgy Modgy: Luminary Lanterns, Expandable & Suction Cup Vases GMA Deal : $4 to $7.50 • 50% Savings Original: $8 to $15 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Modgy's fun, unique expandable vases, luminaries and suction cup vases with colorful graphics are great for gifting, parties or just setting the mood. The luminary lantern set includes four water-activated LED candles. Simply add water to expand the luminary and drop in the water activated LED. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $30.

Home Bazaar Home Bazaar: Birdhouses & Feeders GMA Deal : $20 to $210 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $40 to $440 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Enjoy the magic of birds. Home Bazaar combines its love of birds and nature with its decorative and architecturally impressive birdhouses that are fully functional. Bird-friendly features include cleanouts, drainage and ventilation with proper hole-size openings. Limit one per order. Shipping is $6.95.

1Canoe2 1Canoe2: Home & Kitchen Decor GMA Deal : $2.50 to $28 • 50% Savings Original: $5 to $56 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of vibrant color to your home decor with 1Canoe2. Featuring beautiful, detailed patterns and images, choose from a large variety of options including prints, tea towels, puzzles, tapestries and more. The tapestries have pockets on the back for no-show hanging. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $75.

Thula Tula Thula Tula: Blankets & Throws GMA Deal : $40 to $124.50 • 50% to 55% Savings Original: $89 to $249 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep them comfortable with Thula Tula. These blankets are sustainably and ethically made in South Africa. Machine-washable and hypoallergenic, these blankets have a deep cultural significance and history. Choose from a variety of vibrant options. Shipping is $5.99 or free with two.

TIARA TIARA: Shower Caps & Night Caps GMA Deal : $19.50 • 50% Savings Original: $39 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Bigger, better and stronger, the TIARA offers more capacity than traditional shower caps. The TIARA provides two caps in one: keep water out or reverse it for leave-in treatments; it warms with your body heat so that treatments can fully penetrate the hair. Night Caps limit friction throughout the night while you sleep so you can wake up with sleek, untangled hair. Shipping is $5.99 or free with four.

TLC Candle Co. TLC Candle Co.: Candles, Matches & Reed Diffusers GMA Deal : $6 to $20 • 50% to 52% Savings Original: $12 to $42 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of a beautiful fragrance. Each product is hand-poured using exquisite ingredients, eliminating all harmful chemicals and ensuring superior performance. Choose from a variety of options across candles and reed diffusers, which include a reusable ceramic holder. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $40.

Karma Gifts Karma Gifts: Home Accessories GMA Deal : $3 to $40 • 50% Savings Original: $6 to $80 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now In need of fun stocking stuffers? Karma Gifts has them. This assortment is great for everyone on your list for the kitchen, home and car. Decorate your tree this season with beautiful felt and glass ornaments. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $50.

SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts SALTOPIA Infused Sea Salts: Seasoning Sets GMA Deal : $21.50 to $58.50 • 50% Savings Original: $43 to $117 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give the gift of flavor with SALTOPIA. SALTOPIA came to fruition from a desire to offer chemical-free salts and seasonings for home cooks. This selection of gourmet gifts range from three jars to nine-jar sets. Beautifully packaged, these are ready for gifting. Limit five sets. Shipping is $7.95 or one, $6.95 for two, $5.95 for three to five.

Linens & Hutch Linens & Hutch: Bedding GMA Deal : $27 to $60 + Free Shipping • 70% Savings Original: $90 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable products. The pillows are filled with cooling gel-infused fibers, and are the perfect loft for back, side and stomach sleepers. Other options include chunky knit blankets, and soft, cooling and breathable sheets. Free shipping!

Brainstream Brainstream: Home & Kitchen Gadgets GMA Deal : $10 to $30 • 50% Savings Original: $20 to $60 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Functional and fun, Brainstream's gadgets make life in the home a little bit easier. The BeepEgg is a smart, sensor-driven egg timer. Once the yolk and egg white have reached the desired degree of hardness, BeepEgg will play a tune. The Drip.it and Drip.line gives you the option to drain and dry right in the sink. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.

PureWine PureWine: The Wand & The Phoenix GMA Deal : $8 to $62 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $16 to $125 + Free Shipping Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now PureWine makes wine purifiers that rapidly remove both histamines and sulfites from wine, which are the culprits that often cause many wine headaches and other wine allergies. PureWine purifiers work on all varietals of wine -- red, white and sparkling. The Wand purifies a single glass of wine while The Phoenix purifies an entire bottle as you pour. Free shipping!

NOD Products NOD Products: Tech Gadgets & Accessories GMA Deal : $4 to $34 • 50% Savings Original: $8 to $69 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now NOD's products are innovative, fun and affordable, making for a great stocking stuffer. This assortment ranges from their bestselling Bloody Mary Tree and barware to their brand-new pickleball products. Shipping is $5.95.

PHOOZY PHOOZY: Tech Cases & Can Coolers GMA Deal : $5 to $45 • 50% Savings Original: $10 to $90 Valid: 11/10/2022 to 12/15/2022 Shop Now Keep your phone protected in extreme temperatures. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," PHOOZY Thermal Capsules are the ultimate phone and tablet protection against damaging heat, battery-zapping cold and accidental drops -- onto the ground or into the water. Shipping is $5.95.

