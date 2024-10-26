Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on clothing and accessories.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Shapermint, TRUEENERGY and more. The deals start at just $10 and are up 67% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Shapermint: Shaping Essentials
Shapermint's shaping essentials are designed with a focus on all-day comfort and support, allowing every woman from size S to 4XL to enhance her shape while wearing them with ease. This assortment includes Shapermint’s best-selling essentials including the Supportive Comfort Shaping Wireless Bra, made with seamless construction for a sleek look under any outfit and extra band coverage for back and sides smoothing. The All Day Every Day High Waist Shaper features 360° smoothing technology, it shapes your waist, tummy, and back for a flawless silhouette that lasts all day. High Waisted Shaping Leggings and Bodysuit are also available, which feature mid-section smoothing and adjustable straps for customizable support. Shipping is $6.99 or free with two.
- $17 - $30
- $34 - $60
- Valid: 10/26/2024 to 10/26/2024
- Shapermint
TRUEENERGY: Socks
TRUEENERGY’s infrared targeted compression socks harness the power of cellular technology to help promote active recovery, improve performance and increase energy levels. Their technology combines the circulation and support benefits of compression with the recovery power of Infrared Energy. The Targeted Compression promotes crucial blood flow while the Infrared Energy works to accelerate healing and cellular regeneration. They also provide arch support, wick away moisture, have just the right amount of compression and are super soft. Styles include knee high compression, crew, ankle lo-cut, no show, ultra light liner and hidden no show. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
- $10 - $29
- $20 - $58
- Valid: 10/26/2024 to 10/26/2024
- TRUEENERGY
Comfortiva: Footwear
Beautiful and timeless, Comfortiva shoes are designed for those who want fashionable styles but will not compromise on comfort. Drawing inspiration from nature and the art of handcrafting, Comfortiva uses premium leathers, rustic details and hand-finished touches. To support your active lifestyle, this assortment of footwear has features including memory foam footbed, slip-resistant outsole and waterproof leathers. Choose from five styles, including sneakers and booties. Shipping is $5.99.
- $55 - $70
- $110 - $140
- Valid: 10/26/2024 to 10/26/2024
- Comfortiva
Malibu Skye: Sling Bags
Go hands-free with Malibu Skye’s stylish sling bags. This top zipped sling crossbody has an exterior front slip pocket and exterior zipped side pocket to stash your essentials. This bag is fully lined with roomy inside slip and zip pockets and accented with high quality hardware. The adjustable straps let you wear them comfortably across your body or over your shoulder. Choose from a variety of colors across two styles. Free shipping!
- $25 + Free Shipping
- $78
- Valid: 10/26/2024 to 10/26/2024
- Malibu Skye
Hello Sunday: Skincare
Hello Sunday is a line of SPF products with premium skincare ingredients like Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid that are designed to be used as part of your everyday skincare routine. This is important because UV protection is not just for summer — it’s rain or shine, year-round to protect your skin from UV damage and early signs of aging. All of the products are safe for sensitive skin, dermatologist tested, fragrance free, vegan and cruelty-free. Choose from four options: SPF 50 Face Moisturiser, SPF 50 Sunscreen + Primer, SPF 45 Hydrating Serum and SPF 50 Lightweight Serum. Limit three per product. Shipping is $4.99.
- $11 - $14
- $22 - $28
- Valid: 10/26/2024 to 10/26/2024
- Hello Sunday
Softies: Home Accessories
Softies’ luxe loungewear and accessories collection is where comfort and style meet. Snuggle up in their cloud-like blankets and ultra-soft pillow cases, or top off your look with a cozy beanie. Indulge in the softness of their premium fabrics and add a classy touch of warmth to your lifestyle. The Marshmallow Travel Bag & Pillow is a little storage bag for your essentials that double as a plush pillow you can pack. Stuff the bag with socks and other soft accessories for the perfect place to rest your head until you reach your getaway destination. Limit six per order. Shipping is $8.99 or free with two.
- $17 - $59
- $35 - $119
- Valid: 10/26/2024 to 10/26/2024
- Softies
Sterling Forever: Fashion Jewelry
Accessorize with luxe-looking styles. Sterling Forever is a fan-favorite for a reason: high-end vibes without high-end price tags. This assortment of everyday styles effortlessly transition from day to night, completing any look.
- $15 - $24
- $49 - $84
- Valid: 10/26/2024 to 11/03/2024
- Sterling Forever
PÜR Beauty: Cosmetics
Accentuate natural-born beauty. PÜR's philosophy is PÜR and simple and this assortment of products is backed by clinically proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling its best, long after the makeup comes off. Choose from makeup and skin care solutions for nourished, healthy skin all day.
- $5 - $23
- $24 - $46
- Valid: 10/26/2024 to 11/03/2024
- PÜR Beauty
Headbands of Hope: Headbands & Fedora
Make a statement with a standout headband or stylish fedora. Give your look an extra feminine flair with padded and knot style headbands in bright pink and sparkle designs. For a little more coverage, the stylish wide brim faux suede fedora is a casual take on a classic western style. Headbands of Hope empowers you to feel confident while making an impact. For every item purchased, a headband is donated to a child with an illness.
- $16 - $26
- $22 - $48
- Valid: 10/26/2024 to 10/27/2024
- Headbands of Hope