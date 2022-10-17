Lock Laces are the original no-tie shoelaces. All Lock Laces are trimmed to fit any size lace up shoe for children and adults. Pickleball players love the secure and comfortable fit that Lock Laces provide while playing. They are also great for any adults on-the-go and seniors looking to slip on their shoes, as well as busy kids and individuals with challenged mobility. Lock Laces’ patented double eyelet lock design technology allows for a more secure grip and reduces slippage while also allowing for easy adjustability to loosen and tighten the system depending on the user's activity. Odor Drops are also available, which last up to one year, depending on the frequency of use. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $9.99.