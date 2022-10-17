Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on clothing and accessories.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Softies, Accessory Concierge, Jambu & Co. and more.
The deals start at just $7 and are up to 76% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Softies: Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounge Sets
GMA Deal: $64 • 50% Savings
Original: $129
Finally, Softies best-selling marshmallow fabric in a flattering and versatile two-piece lounge set. Designed to keep you cozy from head to toe all season long, this long pant and long sleeve set is made from the same ultra-soft, easy care marshmallow fabric inside and out. Available in five flattering fall colors with sizing from petite to plus, this set makes the ultimate gift for yourself and loved ones. Shipping is $7.95 or free with two.
Accessory Concierge: Scarves
GMA Deal: $22 • 51% Savings
Original: $45
These cozy, stylish scarves are great for warming up on chilly nights. This collection of acrylic blend scarves feature fringe detailing and come in 20 different colorways. Measuring 71-by-26 inches, these are large enough to style as you wish. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three.
OS1st: Socks & Sleeves
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $25 • 50% Savings
Original: $15 to $50
OS1st’ “socks with purpose” are made with specific uses in mind from condition-specific like plantar fasciitis and bunion socks to lifestyle-specific like the travel sock and active comfort socks. OS1st uses patented Compression Zone Technology that can only be made on top-of-the-line, precision knitting machines to target specific areas of the body. By targeting affected areas, Compression Zone Technology relieves and prevents pain from common conditions like Runner's Knee and Tennis Elbow with compression socks and sleeves that are thin enough to wear under any clothing and flexible enough to use while staying active. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $19.99.
Jambu & Co.: Footwear
GMA Deal: $44.50 to $55 • 50% Savings
Original: $89 to $110
Fashion meets the outdoors with these comfortable shoes from Jambu & Co. Their brand is built on the belief that comfort should never mean compromising on style and individuality. This assortment of sneakers and boots are water-resistant and feature All Terra traction to keep you steady on any terrain, while the memory foam insole keeps you comfortable. Choose from four styles in a variety of colors. Shipping is $4.99.
LOCK LACES: Lock Laces & Odor Drops
GMA Deal: $7 to $10 • 50% Savings
Original: $14 to $20
Lock Laces are the original no-tie shoelaces. All Lock Laces are trimmed to fit any size lace up shoe for children and adults. Pickleball players love the secure and comfortable fit that Lock Laces provide while playing. They are also great for any adults on-the-go and seniors looking to slip on their shoes, as well as busy kids and individuals with challenged mobility. Lock Laces’ patented double eyelet lock design technology allows for a more secure grip and reduces slippage while also allowing for easy adjustability to loosen and tighten the system depending on the user's activity. Odor Drops are also available, which last up to one year, depending on the frequency of use. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $9.99.
skinnytees: Apparel
GMA Deal: $16 to $70 • 50% to 52% Savings
Original: $34 to $140
Soft, seamless and fitted, skinnytees shape, flatter and frame your body. They are the go-to basics that stretch, but don't stretch out. These pieces are great for layering or wearing alone. Choose from a large assortment of tops including long sleeve crewnecks, tanks and camisoles. Layering pieces are also available, which include cozy cardigans, vests, kimonos and more. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.
David & Young: Bucket and Cabbie Hats
GMA Deal: $13.50 to $27 • 48% to 50% Savings
Original: $26 to $54
Complete any look with effortlessly fashionable hats from David & Young. Whether you’re going for an easy and cool bucket hat or elevated chic oversized cabbie, the rich plaids and plush fabrics are sure to give your look that fall vibe.
Youzey: Fashion Ponchos
GMA Deal: $19.50 • 50% Savings
Original: $39
Elevate your look with rich colors and patterns. Youzey ponchos are soft and warm and offer a stylish alternative to a light jacket. Drape it over any look from casual denim outfits to dresses and skirts. Take one on the go and leave one in the office for those unexpected chilly days.
Bertha: Fashion Watches
GMA Deal: $59 to $69 Free Shipping• 76% Savings
Original: $250 to $299
Make a statement with your timepiece. Bertha’s mother-of-pearl bracelet watches are boldly designed to stand out and make your wrist shine. Featuring a surgical-quality stainless-steel case, non-glare scratch-resistant mineral crystal, Japanese quartz movement and a custom engraved mother-of-pearl dial. The crystal surround bezel adds a little extra sparkle. Free shipping!
K.Carroll Accessories: Wallets and Bag Straps
GMA Deal: $8 to $12.50 • 38% to 49% Savings
Original: $12.99 to $24.99
Amp up your favorite crossbody with a guitar inspired, eye-catching bag strap. Adjustable and ultra-versatile with vibrant colors and patterns to celebrate your style. The RFID-lined, five-card slot card sleeve is compact and ready to go with you on any adventure. The circle coin purse is an ideal extra pouch in your bag and can also be worn with the included chain strap for hands-free ease -- large enough to fit your ID and credit cards so it’s all you need while out and about.
Amelia Rose Jewelry: Gemstone Jewelry
GMA Deal: $35 to $50 • 37% to 41% Savings
Original: $60 to $80
Refresh your fall accessories with beautiful gemstone styles from Amelia Rose. The elegant drop earrings are lightweight, showcasing vibrant, sparkling stones. Effortlessly pair it with the layered gemstone necklace featuring a 14-karat gold-filled paperclip chain and center sparkling prong set stone for a look that is sure to turn heads. The rondelle layering necklace complements the other styles in the assortment, and can also act as an easy, chic layering piece to mix and match with your favorites at home.