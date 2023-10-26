Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for comfort.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Sunday Citizen, Coldest and more.

The deals start at just $15 and are up to 52% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Discover the Deal Box Discover the Deal Box: Beauty & Skin Edition + FREE SHIPPING $88 Valid: 10/28/2023 to 10/28/2023 We love trying new stuff and we know you do, too. This limited edition box contains 17 full-size products (no samples) to treat yourself with daily skin care, beauty, and relaxation winners, as well as accessories, items for home and problem-solvers. Every box features thoughtfully chosen products from terrific brands: SKIN CARE: StriVectin, EVE LOM, NASSIFMD SKINCARE, Goldfaden MD, Baby Foot; BEAUTY: Beautyblender, Dr. Dana; RELAXATION: LIZUSH, Joon x Moon; ACCESSORIES: Daniela Swaebe Jewelry; PROBLEM-SOLVERS: Peepers by PeeperSpecs, Mimi Medcessories, Repour Wine Saver, Wrap-it Storage; HOME: Lovepops, Wabi Whiffs and molly&you. The retail value of the 17 products included in every box is $455. Just two products -- the StriVectin Advanced Retinol Nightly Renewal Moisturizer ($79) and the EVE LOM Gel Balm Cleanser ($75) -- total $154 in retail value, which is greater than the $88 deal price of the entire box! FREE SHIPPING! Shop Now

50% off Sunday Citizen Sunday Citizen: Comforters & Sham Sets $60 - $177.50

$120 - $355 Valid: 10/26/2023 to 10/26/2023 Sunday Citizen is all about cozy. Their products are not only soft, they also create comfort. One of their bestsellers, comforters are soft-as-can-be bed covers that truly feel as good as they look. It is a one-piece solution that replaces the duvet, duvet cover and top sheet, for the ones who prefer it that way. Their filling is made of GRS-certified polyester made from 50+ recycled PET plastic bottles. The Snug Bamboo Sham Set is ideal for having a combination of the fluffy snug fabric with a colder bamboo side. Fluffy and cuddly on one side, soft and cool on the other. These bedding toppers will come in handy all night long. It's hypoallergenic and machine washable. Shipping is $10 or free over $175. Shop Now

50% off Coldest Coldest: Pillows, Bedsheets & Dog Beds $30 - $85

$60 - $170 Valid: 10/26/2023 to 10/26/2023 Coldest bedding and dog beds provide absolute soft and cooling luxury for you and your pets. The 100% bamboo viscose sheets and patented cooling gel and mesh ventilation pillows are just some of the highlights of Coldest. The bedsheets are made with an incredibly breathable and moisture-wicking fabric that will make you feel refreshed the moment you get in it -- it also feels degrees cooler than cotton. Available from Twin to California King in a variety of colors. The dog bed will keep your pet cool in the summer and cozy in the winter. The cooling gel embedded into the threading absorbs heat slowly and emits the heat quickly. The mesh ventilation allows the heat to escape from the inside of the bed twice as fast. Four styles of pillows are also available, which stay cooler longer than ordinary pillows. Shipping is $8.99 or free with two. Shop Now

50% to 52% off Discover Night Discover Night: Satin Pillowcases & Sheets $15 - $40

$30 - $85 Valid: 10/26/2023 to 10/26/2023 Experience beauty sleep like never before. Introducing Discover Night's Satin Washable Pillowcase. Constructed from 100% polyester satin, it emulates the sensation of authentic silk, all while enhancing the wellbeing of hair and skin. Available in two sizes, Standard/Queen (20 by 30 inches) and King (20 by 40 inches), these pillowcases provide a cozy, perspiration-free night's sleep. Satin Washable Fitted Sheets and Flat Sheets have a friction-free/non-absorbent surface for endless beauty benefits including anti-bed-head, anti-breakouts and anti-sleep lines. Maintenance is a breeze, as this bedding can be conveniently machine-washed and tumble-dried on low heat. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30. Shop Now

50% off Livlab Inc Livlab Inc: HoomBand $40 - $49

$80 - $99 Valid: 10/26/2023 to 10/26/2023 HoomBand is a headband designed for comfort in bed. Thanks to its ultra-thin, quality speakers that don't dig into your ears when lying on the pillow, you can finally fall asleep listening to your favorite content. HoomBand also includes some 3D foam that will allow you to adjust the earphones' position according to your ears. It's flexible to move with the sleeper and the tiny interior headphones are cushioned by foam to minimize any type of pressure point. HoomBand works exactly like headphones and connects with every type of smartphone or tablet. The HoomBand Ultimate Web is a sleep audio mask, which has a 100% blackout eye mask and is great for side sleepers. Shipping is $5.99 or free with two. Shop Now

50% off Softies Softies: Heathered Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounge Dress $59

$119 Valid: 10/26/2023 to 10/26/2023 Say hello to the Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger, your new weekend or anytime uniform. Made with comfort in mind, this stylish lounger wraps you in marshmallow-like softness practically from head to toe. Falling just below the knee, this luxe staple features heathered marshmallow fabric, side seam pockets, a hand-stitched crew neck opening and a beautiful shirttail hem. The loose fit and 42-inch length add an easygoing feel that flatters every shape and size from petite to plus. Choose from five colors in XS-2X/3X. Limit six per order. Shipping is $8.99 or free with two. Shop Now

50% off CordaRoy's CordaRoy's: Convertible Bean Bags & Foot Stools $65 to $200 + Free Shipping

$130 - $400 Valid: 10/26/2023 to 10/26/2023 CordaRoy's are the perfect place to chill, sleep and everything in between. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," CordaRoy's is a comfy bean bag chair and bed in one. These bean bag chairs convert to beds, which are great for guests, slumber parties or just relaxing. Choose from a variety of colors in faux fur. Footstools are also available, which make it easy to turn your CordaRoy's chair into a recliner. Youth, Full, Queen, King size available. Free shipping! Shop Now

Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

29% off Cosy House Cosy House: Weighted Blankets $90.97 to $97.97 + Free Shipping

$129.95 - $139.95 Valid: 10/26/2023 to 11/05/2023 Experience unparalleled comfort and relaxation with this weighted blanket from Cosy House. Scientifically crafted with thousands of tiny glass beads evenly spread across the fabric, it is designed to help reduce anxiety, while promoting tranquility through deep-touch pressure stimulation technology. The hypoallergenic bamboo viscose material helps provide natural ventilation and prevent overheating beneath the blanket. Free shipping! Shop Now

29% to 31% off Comfier Comfier: Massagers $40 to $154 + Free Shipping

$57.99 - $219.99 Valid: 10/26/2023 to 11/05/2023 Treat sore, achy muscles. Discover ultimate foot and leg relaxation with the 2-in-1 Foot Massager and Ottoman. This versatile device is designed to deliver a complete foot and leg care experience by combining air pressure massage and soothing heat therapy to help relieve tired, weary muscles. The Vibration Knee Massager is designed to offer a holistic knee care solution, merging soothing heat therapy with targeted pressure relief. The result is a powerful treatment that can help alleviate knee pain, inflammation and stiffness. With a sleek and modern design, whether you're at home or in the office, you can address your problem areas. Free shipping! Shop Now

25% to 35% off Bunnies and Bows Bunnies and Bows: Tooth Fairy Pillow Cases & Tea Towels $9 - $11.25

$14 - $15 Valid: 10/26/2023 to 11/05/2023 Welcome the tooth fairy. This special pillowcase from Bunnies and Bows comes with a unique pocket for safely storing lost teeth, and who knows, it might just hold a magical surprise by morning! This colorful pillowcase fits over any standard pillow and is made using water-based, non-toxic inks for safe sleeping. Add warmth and charm to your home with flour sack towels that are made in America. Shop Now