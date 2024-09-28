Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for your comfort.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Softies, Womaness, Rinse Bath & Body and more. The deals start at just $3 and are up to 52% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Softies: Nightgowns and Pajamas
Size-inclusive from petite to plus, Softies brings you the softest fabric you'll feel. The Aria Nightgown has a flattering silhouette with a slim notch collar. The Aria PJ Set features just the right amount of stretch, it ensures a flattering fit, hugging the body in all the right places while allowing for ease of movement. This set includes a long sleeve top and pants. Both pieces are breathable, stretchable, and keep you cool and dry with moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating properties. Limit six per order. Shipping is $8.99 or free with two.
- $59 - $69
- $119 - $139
- Valid: 09/28/2024 to 09/28/2024
Womaness: Skin Care
Womaness provides effective, modern solutions to live fully and age well. The Let's Neck neck and décolleté serum uses a hydrating and smoothing solution that goes on with a cooling and massaging roller applicator. This is their cult favorite and No. 1 bestseller -- it's shown to help instantly tighten and smooth and helps firm and brighten over time with less sagging and crepiness. The Plump It Up Retinol Face Serum helps smooth fine lines, fade discoloration, and boost the elasticity of a changing complexion. It also helps minimize the appearance of lines and boost collagen. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
- $11 - $17.50
- $22 - $35
- Valid: 09/28/2024 to 09/28/2024
Rinse Bath & Body: Bath and Body Care
Made in America, Rinse features natural bath and body products that you and your skin will love. All of the products are travel friendly, are easy to use and are great for an active or busy lifestyle. The Body Bliss Oil is an all-over body moisturizing oil, bath oil, or massage oil that soaks right into the skin leaving a natural moisturized glow behind that lasts. Because it is a blend of light oils, Body Bliss will not lay on the skin making it oily or greasy. The Powdered Facial Masks can be mixed to customize according to your skin needs. There are approximately 10 uses per bag. Other options include Shower Bombs, Essential Oil Roll-Ons, Lip Balm and more. Shipping is $6.50 or free over $65.
- $3 - $15
- $6 - $30
- Valid: 09/28/2024 to 09/28/2024
MALIBU SKYE: Gail Wristlet Wallet
Store everything you need in this stylish wristlet wallet. The top-zipped double gusset wallet is accented with gold-toned zippers and has interior slip pockets. The fully lined wallet is made from high quality vegan leather, which will help keep your bag stain-free. Choose from six colors. Free shipping!
- $18 + Free Shipping
- $38
- Valid: 09/28/2024 to 09/28/2024
Protalus: Insoles
Protalus provides a reliable solution to foot and joint pain, with a one-of-a-kind body alignment heel cup that targets the root cause of foot discomfort. The deep heel cup is designed to correct your alignment, a difference you can feel in your knees, hips and back. These are great for long days working on hard floors or for athletes looking for proper body alignment. The T-100 Elite is designed for sneakers and casual shoes, and the M-100 Elite is designed for work boots and larger volume shoes. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $150.
- $32.50
- $65
- Valid: 09/28/2024 to 09/28/2024
Hollow: Socks
American-made Hollow socks are made with high-quality alpaca fibers. Alpaca fibers are not only incredibly soft, they perform unlike any other natural fiber: moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, antimicrobial and odorless, keeping your feet dry, at the optimal temperature and stink-free, no matter the conditions you're wearing them in. Each Hollow sock style is designed with different activities and adventures in mind. Cold weather explorers enjoy Hollow Boot Socks to keep their toes warm for hours on end. Hikers hit the trails wearing their Hollow Crew Socks. Runners and cyclists depend on Hollow Ankle Socks to keep their feet comfortable for miles upon miles. Shipping is $4.99.
- $11.50 - $22.50
- $23 - $45
- Valid: 09/28/2024 to 09/28/2024
Lifepro: Fitness Equipment
Take fitness to the next level at home. The GlideMaster Slide Board provides a surface for balance work; the ShinBlitz Tibialis works to enhance strength and flexibility, specifically targeting the muscles, joints and ligaments around your ankles; and the IntensiFlex Bulgarian Squat Machine is designed for performing effective split squats and training each side of your lower body. Slant board and squat wedge are also available for adding incline to some of your favorite moves.
- $30 - $50
- $60 - $100
- Valid: 09/28/2024 to 09/29/2024
BackEmbrace: Posture Corrector
Improve posture with BackEmbrace's original posture corrector that seamlessly contours to your body while alleviating tension and strain in the upper back, neck and shoulders. By gently retracting your shoulders into proper alignment, BackEmbrace works to improve your posture while you sit, stand, walk or do just about anything. Made in America with a unique split-strap system that provides varying levels of support where you need it the most. Wear comfortably under or stylishly over your clothes. Free shipping!
- $55 + Free Shipping
- $70
- Valid: 09/28/2024 to 09/29/2024
KickDry: Shoe Inserts (4-Pack)
Eliminate shoe stink for good with KickDry shoe inserts. Powered by clay, the innovative and powerful drying and deodorizing formula is more effective than typical charcoal options. These inserts are easy to use, can go anywhere, and destroy stink from shoes, cleats, gloves and more. They're nontoxic, eco-friendly, and totally safe for pets and kids. Unscented and fresh linen options available.
- $25
- $37.50
- Valid: 09/28/2024 to 09/29/2024