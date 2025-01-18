Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for comfort.
You can save on products from brands such as Underoutfit, Therafit and more. The deals start at just $12.50 and are up 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Underoutfit: Undergarments, Shapewear & Apparel
Underoutfit is a brand built on comfort. Discover the ultimate in seamless support with The Comfort Shaping Bra. With over 8,400 glowing reviews, this is the bra you’ll forget you’re wearing. It's made with light, breathable fabrics and offers smooth support, lift, and shaping without annoying wires. The Every Day Shaping Cami is great for layering or wearing alone. The fine gauge seamless technology provides 360-degree smoothing. The Nowsunday Ultrasoft Legging with pocket is made with buttery soft 4-way stretch, no-show fabric and 2-ply waistband to smooth out any muffin top. Shipping is $4.99 or free with any two items.
- $12.50 - $37
- $25 - $74
- Valid: 01/18/2025 to 01/18/2025
- •
- Underoutfit
Therafit: Footwear
Therafit’s patented technology is where comfort meets science. This footwear helps relieve stress on your lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. They’re great for working out, walking or for those who work on their feet. This large assortment for women includes styles such as slip-on clogs, slippers, and athletic sneakers. The new Carly athletic sneaker provides superior arch support, three removable dual-density comfort adapters in the midsole wedge and removable cushioned insoles for added protection. Limit two per order. Free shipping!
- $70 to $90 + Free shipping
- $140 - $180
- Valid: 01/18/2025 to 01/18/2025
- •
- Therafit
Naboso: Socks, Insoles & Tools
Naboso is a brand developed by a podiatrist, which uses texture on all their products to stimulate the feet to improve overall foot awareness, foot strength and makes foot recovery super easy. The Recovery Sock which is unlike any other sock you've ever felt with texture on the inside of the sock. These pyramids act like a mini massage to the feet and help you recover the feet by simply walking around. They have a compressive arch and are machine washable. The Neuro Ball easily integrates Naboso’s 5-point foot release into your daily routine and to be one step closer to stronger and healthier feet. The Neuro Stick goes beyond a massage. It triggers a complex neurological response that includes enhanced proprioception and sensory input. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $15 - $40
- $30 - $80
- Valid: 01/18/2025 to 01/18/2025
- •
- Naboso
Footlogix Pediceuticals: Foot Care
Footlogix is on a mission to raise the bar for foot care globally by emphasizing the importance of healthy feet. These products are designed for comprehensive foot care. The Ultimate "At Home" Foot Care Combo is a powerful duo of Callus Softener and Foot File to safely hydrate, eliminate calluses, and soften rough skin. Rough Skin Formula treats dry, rough skin with Urea to lock in moisture, safe for all skin types. The Cracked Heel Formula moisturizes and heals deep cracks in callused heels with Urea and Evening Primrose Oil. The Foot Soak Concentrate is a gentle, pH-balanced cleanse for soft, healthy feet. Limit two per product. Shipping is $3.95.
- $14.25 - $23
- $28.50 - $46
- Valid: 01/18/2025 to 01/18/2025
- •
- Footlogix Pediceuticals
VIO2: Unscented Mouth Tape
Made in America, VIO2’s Gentle Mouth Trainer encourages nasal breathing. Mouth tape can help promote nasal breathing during sleep, which may lead to better oxygenation, reduced snoring and improved overall sleep quality. Nasal breathing encourages a more restful sleep cycle. This pack includes 48 strips. Free shipping!
- $13.50 + Free shipping
- $27
- Valid: 01/18/2025 to 01/18/2025
- •
- VIO2
Eli & Elm: Pillows & Weighted Comforter
Made in America, VIO2’s Gentle Mouth Trainer encourages nasal breathing. Mouth tape can help promote nasal breathing during sleep, which may lead to better oxygenation, reduced snoring and improved overall sleep quality. Nasal breathing encourages a more restful sleep cycle. This pack includes 48 strips. Free shipping!
- $65 to $177.50 + Free shipping
- $130 - $355
- Valid: 01/18/2025 to 01/18/2025
- •
- Eli & Elm
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Elemental: 40 oz Commuter Tumbler
Keep a cool, refreshing beverage at your fingertips. The 40 oz Commuter Tumbler is the ideal travel companion as its sleek design fits snugly into most car's cup holders, ensuring easy access and fewer refills. The advanced triple-wall insulation helps keep drinks icy cold for up to 48 hours. Each bottle comes with two straws, one standard for waters and juices and a wider option for thicker drinks like smoothies. The comfort grip handle makes it easy to transport all day long. Choose from more than fifteen colors and designs.
- $24.50
- $35
- 7d 4h 25m
- •
- Elemental
Tru: Sparkling Wellness Drinks (12-Pack)
Sip on wellness in a can. Made with real juice, no added sugar, and just 10 calories, Tru delivers a crisp, refreshing flavor that’s both natural and lightly carbonated. Crafted for any occasion, with a variety of flavors to fit all lifestyles, whether you’re looking for a healthy soda, clean pre-workout drink, or hydrating sparkling water. Made in America!
- $20
- $40
- 7d 4h 25m
- •
- Tru
Strawberry Avocados: Smart Watch Bands
Upgrade your Apple watch with a stylish band. Comfortable and unique, these lightweight bands fit comfortably on your wrist for all-day wear and add a trendy touch. The simple design easily attaches to your watch and is compatible with all watch face sizes. The silicone styles also feature gold-plated charms for some extra glam. The Elle style is modeled after a luxury watch band to take your watch from day to night.
- $21 - $27
- $35 - $45
- 4h 25m
- •
- Strawberry Avocados