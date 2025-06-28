Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA"Deals and Steals for comfort at home.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Javvy Coffee, Comfortiva and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up 57% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Javvy Coffee: Coffee Concentrates & Instant Protein Coffee
- $15 to $95 + Free shipping
- $35 - $225
- Valid: 06/28/2025 to 06/28/2025
- •
- Javvy Coffee
Comfortiva: Sandals
- $52.50 - $62.50
- $105 - $125
- Valid: 06/28/2025 to 06/28/2025
- •
- Comfortiva
Naboso: Foot Recovery
- $15 - $40
- $30 - $80
- Valid: 06/28/2025 to 06/28/2025
- •
- Nasboso
MODELONES: Nail Care
- $5 - $25
- $10 - $50
- Valid: 06/28/2025 to 06/28/2025
- •
- MODELONES
Hyggelight | The Growing Candle: Candles
- $15 - $18
- $32 - $36
- Valid: 06/28/2025 to 06/28/2025
- •
- Hyggelight | The Growing Candle
Cosy House: Quilt Sets & Diffusers
- $6.50 to $45 + Free shipping
- $13 - $90
- Valid: 06/28/2025 to 06/28/2025
- •
- Cosy House
Salute Santé!: Cold Pressed Grapeseed Oils
- $30
- $60
- 22d 2h 52m
- •
- Salute Santé!
Snapper Rock: UPF 50+ Swimwear & Accessories
- $13 - $49
- $29 - $110
- 22d 2h 52m
- •
- Snapper Rock
Shop more from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Lifepro: Red Light Therapy Belt
- $190 to $95
- Valid: 06/28/2025 to 06/29/2025
- •
- Lifepro
Limitless Innovations: TotalBoost Mini Pro Power Bank
- $30
- $70
- Valid: 06/28/2025 to 06/29/2025
- •
- Limitless Innovations
AquaGuard: Hair Care
- $15.50 - $39
- $22 - $95
- 6d 2h 52m
- •
- AquaGuard
Classy Chargers: Personalized Chargers
- $20
- $40
- Valid: 06/28/2025 to 06/29/2025
- •
- Classy Chargers