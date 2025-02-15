Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on items for comfort.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as The Original Muck Boot Company, Feelgoodz and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up 75% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
The Original Muck Boot Company: Boots
- $36 to $84 + Free shipping
- $90 - $210
- Valid: 02/15/2025 to 02/15/2025
- •
- The Original Muck Boot Company
Feelgoodz: Cold Weather Accessories
- $7.50 - $20
- $30 - $40
- Valid: 02/15/2025 to 02/15/2025
- •
- Feelgoodz
TRUEENERGY: Compression Socks
- $12.50 - $27.50
- $25 - $55
- Valid: 02/15/2025 to 02/15/2025
- •
- TRUEENERGY
Faribault Mill: Throws and Bed Blankets
- $24.50 - $84.50
- $49 - $169
- Valid: 02/15/2025 to 02/15/2025
- •
- Faribault Mill
Primal Elements: Bath & Body Care
- $5 - $20
- $10 - $40
- Valid: 02/15/2025 to 02/15/2025
- •
- Primal Elements
Truekind: Bras & Bottoms
- $14 - $25
- $28 - $55
- Valid: 02/15/2025 to 02/15/2025
- •
- Truekind
Bliss Hammocks® by SUN JOE®: Portable Heated Directors Seat
- $99
- $200
- 8d 15h 21m
- •
- Bliss Hammocks® by SUN JOE®
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Floopi: Knit Slippers
- $20 - $20
- $40 - $45
- 15h 21m
- •
- Floopi
Softies: DreamTech Zip Tunic Lounger
- $59 + Free shipping
- $119
- 15h 21m
- •
- Softies
Lifepro: Sauna Blanket & Massage Ball
- $20 - $90
- $40 - $180
- 15h 21m
- •
- Lifepro