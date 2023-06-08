Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA Life" Deals and Steals for dads, grads and you, too.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Kokopelli, BioLite and more.
The deals start at just $12.50 and are up to 72% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Kokopelli: Moki Kayaks
GMA Deal: $349.50 to $499.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $699 to $999 Valid: 06/08/2023 to 06/11/2023
Gift an adventure on the water. Since 2012, Kokopelli Outdoor Inc. has designed and manufactured kayaks that are ruggedly designed to last and purposefully built for ultimate portability and packability, with the purpose of simplifying and elevating the outdoor experience. The Moki series kayaks pack down and fit into a bag with no storage rack or car rack needed. Ideal for your flat water, touring and ocean paddling adventures, the Moki tracks like a hard boat for long days on the water. The Alpine Lake Paddle (4-Piece Breakdown), super efficient Nano Barrel Pump, ultra comfy EVA Seat, Repair Kit with Glue and carry bag are included, making getting out on the water even more hassle-free. Choose from the Moki-Lite, Moki I and Moki II, which is designed for two people. Shipping is $35.
BioLite: FirePit+
GMA Deal: $150 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $300 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/08/2023 to 06/11/2023
The BioLite FirePit+ is virtually smoke-free and has an unbeatable fire-viewing experience thanks to the x-ray mesh design. It creates the feel of a floating fire and allows heat to better radiate outward - keeping you and your guests warm and toasty. This design reinvents your traditional fire pit because of the patented airflow technology that burns away smoke before it escapes the fire. The folding legs make it a portable fire pit so it is easy to take to the beach, the campsite or tailgate. The grill grate that sits atop the FirePit, and a fuel rack that accommodates wood or charcoal means you can go from cookout to hangout in minutes. Limit two units per order. Free shipping!
Aged & Infused: Infusion Kits
GMA Deal: $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 Valid: 06/08/2023 to 06/11/2023
Aged & Infused crafts all-natural alcohol infusion kits for the home bar. In one easy step, their kits transform everyday cocktails into delicious, flavor-packed creations with seasonal ingredients like oranges, mangoes, hibiscus and lavender -- and zero added sugar. Each Aged & Infused kit comes complete with everything you need to infuse at home: a 16-ounce glass jar fit with a custom filtering spout, pre-measured, all-natural ingredients, easy to follow instructions and cocktail inspiration. Just add your favorite spirit, wait three days and your happy hour has arrived. The kits come complete with spirit recommendations, but you can infuse with anything you'd like, even non-alcoholic options like tea. Options include Spiced Orange, Blueberry Lavender, Spice Pineapple and more. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three.
Our Place: Cast Iron Perfect Pot & Knife Trio
GMA Deal: $40 to $87.50 • 50% to 72% SavingsOriginal: $145 to $175 Valid: 06/08/2023 to 06/11/2023
Our Place creates products that make cooking and sharing a meal easier and more joyful. The Cast Iron Perfect Pot is a multifunctional, toxin-free enameled cast iron dutch oven. With the perfect blend of premium materials and Our Place's trademark multifunctionality, the Perfect Pot in cast iron replaces your dutch oven and so much more. The Knife Trio is super sharp and long-lasting, made with premium German steel and featuring a proprietary grip handle that makes chopping and slicing effortless. Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives. This trio includes the Everyday Chef's Knife for sturdy chopping and all-the-time use, Serrated Slicing Knife for anything soft and squishy or hard and crusty, and Precise Paring Knife for those tinier tasks. Limit three units per order. Shipping starts at $6.99.
CHIRP: Deep Tissue Massage Bundle
GMA Deal: $50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $100 Valid: 06/08/2023 to 06/11/2023
Have tension or tightness in your back and neck? Knot-kneading, back-popping relief awaits. The Chirp Deep Tissue Massage Bundle includes Chirp's best-selling 6-inch Deep Tissue Massage Wheel, 4-inch Focus Wheel to alleviate neck tension and headaches, and a posture corrector to keep you aligned. This helps to alleviate back pain and tension in seconds through traction and massage and it fits perfectly between your shoulder blades to hit tough-to-reach muscle knots. Shipping is $4.99.
ROGUE INDUSTRIES: Wallets
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $32.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $65 Valid: 06/08/2023 to 06/20/2023
Tired of a bulky, overstuffed wallet? The ROGUE Front Pocket Wallet is the solution. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in a front pocket. Choose from nine different options. Also included in this assortment is the Minimalist Wallet with a Money Clip in five colors. Shipping is $4.95 or free with a purchase of two or more.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Em John x 40 Boxes: Big Bright Tote
GMA Deal: $78 + Free Shipping • 36% SavingsOriginal: $122 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/08/2023 to 06/18/2023
Turn heads with the Big Bright Tote, a limited edition collaboration from Em John and 40 Boxes. Whether you're off to the beach, running errands or headed on vacation, this oversized, neon pink statement piece is a fun accessory for all your adventures. Crafted from durable cotton canvas and a spacious interior, this tote accommodates all your essentials and more. The comfortable shoulder straps not only allow easy portability but also add a playful, fashion-forward touch. Optional personalization is available. Free shipping!
Amelia Rose: Blossom Jewelry
GMA Deal: $19 to $39 • 36% to 44% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $70 Valid: 06/08/2023 to 06/18/2023
Make your accessories bloom with shaded enamel flower styles from Amelia Rose. The ideal addition to any spring or summer look, pair the drop huggies and bracelet together to really make a statement or wear them solo for a more subtle look. Choose from rainbow or hue-specific options.
PUR Beauty: Makeup and Skin Care
GMA Deal: $10 to $22 • 31% to 70% SavingsOriginal: $34 to $32 Valid: 06/08/2023 to 06/18/2023
Accentuate your natural-born beauty. PÜR's philosophy is PÜR & Simple and this assortment of products is backed by clinically proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling its best, long after the makeup comes off. Choose from makeup and skin care solutions for nourished, healthy skin all day.
Discover the Deal Box: Beauty & Skin Edition + Free Shipping
Price: $98 • From:
We love trying new stuff and we know you do, too. This special edition "Pamper Me" box contains 16 full-size products (no samples) to treat yourself with daily skin care, hair, and beauty winners, as well as accessories and problem solvers. Every box features thoughtfully-chosen products from terrific brands: SKIN CARE: SBLA BEAUTY, NassifMD Dermaceuticals, Buttah Skin, Baby Foot, Body Boost; BEAUTY: GLO Science, PÜR Beauty, butter LONDON; HAIR: Alodia, Style Edit; ACCESSORIES: Daniela Swaebe Jewels, Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop, KEYSOCKS; PROBLEM SOLVERS: PortaScent, Wabi Whiffs and Bug Bite Thing. The retail value of the 16 products included in every box is $414. FREE SHIPPING!
The Rendezvous: Memphis BBQ Rib Feast
GMA Deal: $149 + Free Shipping • 40% SavingsOriginal: $250 + Free Shipping Valid: 06/08/2023 to 06/11/2023
Bring home a delicious feast from an iconic restaurant. In 1948, Charlie Vergos cleaned out his diner's basement, discovered a coal chute, and started a legend. This is where the “Memphis-Style Dry Rubbed Ribs" were invented. Over 75 years later, you can get the same mouth-watering taste delivered right to your door. The ribs are meticulously charcoaled in a seasoned pit and come with the ideal sides of smokey beans and savory coleslaw. Free shipping!