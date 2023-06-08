The BioLite FirePit+ is virtually smoke-free and has an unbeatable fire-viewing experience thanks to the x-ray mesh design. It creates the feel of a floating fire and allows heat to better radiate outward - keeping you and your guests warm and toasty. This design reinvents your traditional fire pit because of the patented airflow technology that burns away smoke before it escapes the fire. The folding legs make it a portable fire pit so it is easy to take to the beach, the campsite or tailgate. The grill grate that sits atop the FirePit, and a fuel rack that accommodates wood or charcoal means you can go from cookout to hangout in minutes. Limit two units per order. Free shipping!