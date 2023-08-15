Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on delicious food and kitchen finds.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn, BlendQuik and more.
The deals start at just $5 and are up to 50% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn: Popcorn Sets
GMA Deal: $8 to $24 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $16 to $48 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/15/2023 per set
Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn produces handcrafted popcorn that's made with high-quality and natural ingredients (including non-GMO corn) in many savory, sweet and seasonal flavors. Made in America, these savory and sweet bundles are a great addition to any party menu or just for snacking. Choose from a variety of two, three or four packs, which include top sellers Salted Caramel, Cheese Lovers 4-pack and Dark Chocolate Pretzel, as well as an early chance to sample seasonal flavors such as Pumpkin Spice, Caramel Apple, Pecan Pie, Chocolate Peppermint, Reindeer Crunch and more. Limit three sets per order. Shipping is $4.99.
BlendQuik: Portable Blender
GMA Deal: $40 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $80 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/15/2023
With its smart design and technology enabled solutions, BlendQuik is not just cordless but truly a portable blender. The BlendQuick Mason Jar Portable Blender reimagines the age-old mason jar to fit the needs of today's health-conscious lifestyle. With its spill-proof direct drinking design, you can blend your favorite smoothies or protein shakes and enjoy them on-the-go -- whether commuting, attending meetings or running errands. There are just two simple steps: blend and sip. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Talisman Designs: Kitchen Gadgets
GMA Deal: $7 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $28 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/15/2023
Talisman Designs is known for inventing kitchen gadgets that make cooking easy and fun. This assortment includes new products to complement the bestselling Bacon Bin Grease Holder. The Bacon Bin XL is the larger silicone option and the Metal Bacon Bins have a silicone band around them that provides safe handling. All bacon grease holders have a strainer to keep bacon bits out of the grease in case you plan to reuse the grease for cooking. When you want to discard the grease, simply fill up the Bacon Bin, place it in the fridge to congeal the grease and then squeeze or scrape it into the garbage. Additionally, protect yourself and your stovetop from bacon grease splatter with the new Bacon Splatter Guard. Place the 13-inch Splatter Guard over your skillet while cooking bacon or while frying food in grease to contain splatter. Put away your tinfoil and grab the Bacon Mat to easily bake bacon in your oven. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $35.
The Bluapple Company: Produce Savers & Storage Bags
GMA Deal: $5.50 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $11 to $25 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/15/2023
Reduce food waste and save money by extending the life of fruits and vegetables. Bluapple’s Produce Savers absorb the ethylene gas that produce emits as a signal for uniform ripening, causing all fruits and vegetables nearby to ripen faster. By removing the ethylene gas from the air, produce can stay fresh up to two to three times longer than normal, giving you more time to enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables. The VeggieZips Premium Storage Bags complement the Produce Savers by allowing you to create the ideal humidity level for different types of produce. Each VeggieZips bag comes with a HydroLiner, which is a thick, cloth-like towel that can be used damp to add needed moisture to produce like lettuce and broccoli or dry to absorb excess moisture from produce like mushrooms and cauliflower. Limit five per order. Shipping is $2.99.
Hawaiian Shaved Ice: Shaved Ice Machine & Snow Cone Syrup
GMA Deal: $5 to $25 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $50 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/15/2023
Discover the ultimate way to create sweet memories with Hawaiian Shaved Ice. This versatile appliance allows you to whip up a variety of icy delights, from margaritas and slushies to granitas and iced coffee -- the possibilities are endless. Use cube ice, bagged ice or make your own ice blocks to create powdery, perfectly chewable shaved ice. Assorted syrups are also available including banana, strawberry and piña colada. Limit five per order. Shipping is $4.99.
Kansas City Steak Company: Meat Packages
GMA Deal: $39.50 to $157.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $315 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/15/2023 per package
Kansas City Steak Company provides high-quality, delicious steaks from Midwestern cattle that have been wet-aged for tenderness, flash frozen, and shipped directly to your door for your convenience and enjoyment. The company believes great taste matters above all else and is the reason you buy a great cut of meat. Kansas City Steak Company ages its steaks up to 28 days so they're at peak tenderness. Choose from nine mouthwatering packages, including bacon wrapped top sirloin, filet mignon, Beef Wellington, tenderloin tips, boneless ribeyes and more. There's an ultimate dessert package with Mississippi Mud Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookie Cups and more. Twice-baked potatoes are included in some of the thoughtfully curated packages. Shipping is $9.95.
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Palmpress: Coffee Press
GMA Deal: $34 • 30% SavingsOriginal: $49 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/27/2023
Hand-brew single servings of delicious hot or cold brew coffee with zero waste and no coffee-plastic contact. The Palmpress uses a reusable stainless-steel filter so there’s no need to keep purchasing filters. The small and simple design is ideal for home, office and travel, and presses an eight-ounce cup in a single use. Immersion brewing produces an even extraction of coffee and works with any coffee that's medium/standard grind size. BPA-free and phthalate-free.
Gourmet Inspirations: Sauces, Seasonings, Rubs, Mixes and Syrup
GMA Deal: $8.21 to $14.21 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $10.95 to $18.95 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/27/2023
Make meals pop with delicious flavor. Each sauce, seasoning, rub and mix has been carefully tested and crafted by Gourmet Inspirations founder Peter Fehr using wholesome Canadian ingredients -- always local where possible -- and free of preservatives. He fell in love with the art of cooking on his family farm in southern Manitoba, immersed in the garden, handling fresh, hearty ingredients, and naturally in the kitchen cooking for family and friends. Choose from sweet and savory sauces, spices and rubs to elevate your next culinary creation.
Linens & Hutch: Quilts, Comforters, Blankets, Sheets and Pillows
GMA Deal: $28 to $60 • 64% to 69% SavingsOriginal: $79.99 to $199.99 Valid: 08/15/2023 to 08/20/2023
Give your bed an effortless upgrade with standout, comfortable pieces from Linens & Hutch. Outfit any couch, chair or bed with cozy knit blankets. The sheet sets come in colors that appeal to the whole family, so everyone can choose their favorite. The quilted coverlets make for the ideal topper to your bedscape.
Plus, shop 7 Digital Deals for summer fun!
KOBLE: Bluetooth Speakers
GMA Deal: $40 to $90 • 50% to 64% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $250 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Illuminate your room, add outdoor ambiance to your campfire or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite meditations accompanied by soothing light features. Koble offers a mix of sound, ambiance and portability, while also doubling as chic, in-home decor. Shipping is $4.99.
Siligrams: Monogram Ice Tray
GMA Deal: $25 to $47.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Add a personal touch to your next cocktail with these unique monogrammed ice cubes. Made in America, Siligrams’ trays capture each unique monogram into the mold so it appears on your ice cubes. The ice tray is made from super supple liquid silicone that remains soft and pliable even when frozen, making removing the ice cubes a breeze. These molds are dishwasher safe and even oven safe. Choose from two colors in four or seven cubes. Personalize with up to three initials. Also included in this assortment is a personalized popsicle mold. Free shipping!
AHAVA: Skin & Body Care
GMA Deal: $12 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $99 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Don’t just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Limit of six units per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
San Diego Hat Company: Visors
GMA Deal: $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
The San Diego Hat Company's Signature Brim Visor offers the perfect sun protection on a sunny day. The visor has a velcro closure in the back making it easily adjustable and can be easily rolled up and tucked away in your purse or luggage to take on the go. Choose from nine color options. Shipping is $3.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Keychains, Youth Shirts, and Accessories
GMA Deal: $2 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $4 to $25 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Its proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including youth shirts, vibrant nail polishes and keychains. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses and hats. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Flare Safety: Safety Bracelets
GMA Deal: $74.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $149 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect women by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to enable you to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or cuffs. Shipping is $5 or free with two or more.
rockflowerpaper: Blu Cloths & Dish Covers
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. The eco cloths are reusable, and a 100% biodegradable green alternative to paper towels and sponges. The assortment also includes reusable dish cover sets as a great alternative to plastic wrap and foil. Shipping is $4.99 or free with a purchase over $40.