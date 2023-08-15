Talisman Designs is known for inventing kitchen gadgets that make cooking easy and fun. This assortment includes new products to complement the bestselling Bacon Bin Grease Holder. The Bacon Bin XL is the larger silicone option and the Metal Bacon Bins have a silicone band around them that provides safe handling. All bacon grease holders have a strainer to keep bacon bits out of the grease in case you plan to reuse the grease for cooking. When you want to discard the grease, simply fill up the Bacon Bin, place it in the fridge to congeal the grease and then squeeze or scrape it into the garbage. Additionally, protect yourself and your stovetop from bacon grease splatter with the new Bacon Splatter Guard. Place the 13-inch Splatter Guard over your skillet while cooking bacon or while frying food in grease to contain splatter. Put away your tinfoil and grab the Bacon Mat to easily bake bacon in your oven. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $35.