Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for fall.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Happy Wax, El Arroyo and more.

The deals start at just $5 and are up to 60% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

59% to 60% off Minky Couture Minky Couture: Blankets & Bags $16 to $132 + Free Shipping

$40 - $329 Valid: 10/21/2023 to 10/21/2023 Minky Couture was started when the founder wanted to bring comfort to her daughter while she was ill. She created the first Minky Couture blanket by combining the softness of a baby blanket with the style of an adult blanket. Many of the seamstresses are moms who have the opportunity to work from home. These super soft blankets are great for functional decor in the home and will make anyone feel cozy in an instant. Choose from a variety of styles and colors. Sizes range from Infant (30 x 36 inches) to Grande (60 x 84 inches). Handbags are also available, which have a thick, luxurious ripple fabric. Free shipping! Shop Now

49% to 50% off WanderFull WanderFull: Water Bottle Holder Bags $29.50 - $59.59

$59 - $119 Valid: 10/21/2023 to 10/21/2023 Finally, a stylish way to carry your water bottle so that you can be hands-free, hydrated and look good doing it. WanderFull provides a clever way to discreetly carry your water bottle without fear of it spilling in your bag yet plenty of room for other items. WanderFull features include water resistant pockets, an interior neoprene sleeve for your water bottle, outer pockets for large phone, passport, plus slots for credit cards. Choose from three different sizes in a variety of colors: HydroHobo, Crossbody HydroDouble or HydroBag. Limit four per order. Shipping is $4.99. Shop Now

50% off Oooh Yeah Socks Oooh Yeah Socks: Socks & Slippers $5 - $15

$10 - $30 Valid: 10/21/2023 to 10/21/2023 Step into a world of laughter with these socks and slippers - where every footstep comes with a side of smiles. Choose from a variety of fun designs and phrases for men and women. The Fluffy Slipper Socks have a non-skid textured bottom to help prevent slipping and the sherpa lining provides comfort and warmth. Animal Slippers are also available, which have the same features as the slipper socks but feature adorable animals such as pigs, bears, otters and more. Shipping is $4.99. Shop Now

50% off McCrea’s Candies McCrea’s Candies: Caramel Candies $11 - $45.50

$22 - $91 Valid: 10/21/2023 to 10/21/2023 McCrea’s is all about savoring the moment. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea’s caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. These caramels tap into the profound link between taste, memory, and nostalgia through perfectly balanced and completely unexpected flavors. The 5.5-ounce tubes come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Single Malt Scotch, Deep Chocolate, Cape Cod Sea Salt, Tapped Maple and Classic Vanilla and includes 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Gift sets are also available. Shipping is $4.95. Shop Now

50% off Zibra Zibra: Brushes & Utility Tool $9 - $29.25

$18 - $58.50 Valid: 10/21/2023 to 10/21/2023 Zibra creates products that make life easier for DIY projects in and around your home. Zibra paint brushes make it easier and more enjoyable with every stroke. The Home Improvement Brush Bundle and the DIY Crafting Brush Bundle are 5-piece sets that include a variety of brushes that are each designed to cater to specific projects, such as touching up trim, painting furniture or large craft projects. The Pro Painting Brush Bundle is a 3-piece set that is great for walls and trim. The Open It! is a 4-in-1 utility tool with the ability to cut, slice, snip and unscrew, helping to open any packaging with speed, efficiency and safety. Fitted with angled blades, a retractable razor blade and a pull-out screwdriver, the Open It! can cut through tough plastic, zip ties, cardboard, flower stems, thin wires and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $55. Shop Now

50% off Anecdote Candles Anecdote Candles: Candles $7 - $13

$14 - $26 Valid: 10/21/2023 to 10/21/2023 Made in America, Anecdote's mission is to make fragrance a conversation piece. They approach every candle as part-scent, part story and create modern moods for every moment. Best-selling products like Quarter-Life Crisis or Comfort Zone will speak to just about anyone on your shopping list. All candles are hand-poured and made with a coconut-soy blend, cotton wicks and premium phthalate-free fragrance oil for a clean burn and powerful scent throw. Options include 7.8-ounce jars (40-50 hours burn time) or 3.4-ounce tins (20-25 hours burn time.) This assortment includes the fall collection, best sellers and holiday options. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40. Shop Now

15% to 27% off NAELI NAELI: Natural Skin Care $17 - $20.95

$20 - $29 Valid: 10/21/2023 to 10/22/2023 Transform your skin. NAELI creates affordably-luxurious skin care with a focus on transparency, inclusivity, and sustainability. Cleanse, exfoliate, treat and moisturize with this extensive assortment of skin care staples. All products are made in the USA, vegan, cruelty-free, non-toxic and all-natural. Shop Now

37% to 44% off Pure Sage Pure Sage: Reusable Bags and Packing Cubes $25 - $25

$40 - $45 Valid: 10/21/2023 to 10/22/2023 Step out in sustainable style. Pure Sage bags and cubes are made from 100% recycled water bottles. The set of three reusable shopping bags are compact, convenient and stylish, so you won’t want to leave the house without them. The combo set, features mini, medium, and macro-sized bags, ensuring you’re always ready to skip single-use plastics. The collapsible and portable cubes come in three sizes so that your belongings aren’t just packed but are also organized and secure. Shop Now

39% to 72% off Sophie & Freda Sophie & Freda: Fashion Watches $30 - $30

$49.85 - $110.99 Valid: 10/21/2023 to 10/29/2023 Keep time in style. Sophie & Freda watches are constructed using quality watch movements encased in hypo-allergenic, solid stainless steel. Choose from leather, mesh alloy and stainless steel bracelet band styles all featuring non-glare, scratch-resistant mineral crystal faces. Shop Now