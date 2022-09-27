GOODLES boxed mac and cheese began with a big idea for a very small thing: to create a nutrient-packed noodle that looks, cooks and tastes just like a delicious noodle. Every serving contains protein, fiber with prebiotics and nutrients from plants. And, it's low glycemic index, made with real cheese, and leaves out the bad stuff: no GMOs, no artificial colors and no preservatives. GOODLES mac and cheese is the first boxed mac and cheese to win the Clean Label Project Purity award. After rigorous, independent testing of their products for more than 400 different contaminants, including chemicals, plastics, pesticides and other toxins, Clean Label Project has determined that GOODLES mac and cheese meets their highest standard. Choose from Cheddy Mac, Shella Good, Mover and Shaker and Twist My Parm. Limit one 12-pack set per order. Free shipping!