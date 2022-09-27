Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on fall food.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as TBJ Gourmet, Primal Kitchen, Creation Nation and more.
The deals start at just $3.50 and are up to 52% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
TBJ Gourmet: Bacon Jams
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 09/27/2022
Finally -- a sweet, spreadable bacon! TBJ Gourmet is the ultimate condiment for use on burgers, sandwiches, cheese plates and more. Made with real bacon as the top ingredient, these bacon jams are a sweet, savory spread. Choose from The Original, Black Pepper, Sweet Chili or the Variety Pack, which includes one of each flavor. Shipping is $4.99.
Wolferman’s Bakery: English Muffins & Baked Goods
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 09/27/2022
Enjoy delicious baked goods in the comfort and convenience of home, with the same fresh taste as the day they were baked. This assortment includes Wolferman's super-thick English muffins. The extra thickness means they're strong enough to stand up to any topping, with tiny air pockets that make for a crisp bite when they come out of the toaster. These tasty delights have been a Wolferman's tradition since 1910, and they remain a favorite to this day. Flavored English Muffins mini English Muffin sets are also available. Limit five sets per order. Shipping is $5.99.
GOODLES: Boxes Mac & Cheese
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 09/27/2022
GOODLES boxed mac and cheese began with a big idea for a very small thing: to create a nutrient-packed noodle that looks, cooks and tastes just like a delicious noodle. Every serving contains protein, fiber with prebiotics and nutrients from plants. And, it's low glycemic index, made with real cheese, and leaves out the bad stuff: no GMOs, no artificial colors and no preservatives. GOODLES mac and cheese is the first boxed mac and cheese to win the Clean Label Project Purity award. After rigorous, independent testing of their products for more than 400 different contaminants, including chemicals, plastics, pesticides and other toxins, Clean Label Project has determined that GOODLES mac and cheese meets their highest standard. Choose from Cheddy Mac, Shella Good, Mover and Shaker and Twist My Parm. Limit one 12-pack set per order. Free shipping!
Primal Kitchen: Sauces, Dressings and Condiments
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 09/27/2022
Mark Sisson started the Primal Kitchen brand with a simple mission: to change the way the world eats. Flavorful food is everything in the kitchen, and often it's the sauces and condiments that make a meal really delicious and exciting -- but you shouldn't have to compromise ingredient quality for taste. Primal Kitchen sauces, dressings, condiments and dips are made with high-quality ingredients, good fats from plant-based oils, no artificial sweetener and most importantly, delicious flavor. Choose from Mayo with Avocado Oil, Buffalo Sauce, Unsweetened Ketchup, Ranch Dressing with Avocado Oil and Avocado Oil Spray. Free shipping!
GOOD GOOD: Jams, Spreads, Sweeteners & Bars
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 09/27/2022
All GOOD GOOD products contain no added sugar but are packed with delicious flavor. All of their jams contain real fruit, natural sweeteners and are keto-friendly. The Chocolate Spreads are a low-calorie option for those who enjoy chocolate and it is made with Belgian chocolate. Natural Sweeteners, Syrups and Krunchy Keto Bars are also available, which include flavors such as Salty Caramel Nut, Raspberry Cheesecake, Coconut, Cashew Nougat and Banana Almond. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
Creation Nation: No-Bake Mixes
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 09/27/2022
As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, Creation Nation is a woman-owned business bringing a fresh snack revolution to your kitchen. These No-Bake Mixes are easy and fun to make. For the protein mixes, you can control the sugar -- add your favorite nut butter or syrup, mix and roll. For Energy Bites, simply add water or milk, plus your favorite nut butter or syrup. Or, create your own cookies with just butter or coconut oil, then mix, roll and chill. Limit three sets per order. Shipping is $4.99.
Popzup: Movie Popcorn Kit
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 10/09/2022
Make any night a movie night. Popzup locally sourced movie night kit makes 12 large bowls of fresh, delicious popcorn. Each kit includes the Popzup Popper, a reusable, expandable popcorn popper so you can microwave popcorn without chemicals or plastic. The seasonings are made by hand using only pure and simple ingredients like real butter, cheddar cheese and Vermont maple sugar right from the company's family-owned farm. Butter & sea salt seasoning comes in every kit, and you can choose your second seasoning -- real cheddar and sea salt or Vermont maple seasoning -- all packaged together in a fun gift box with easy instructions.
Olyxir: Tea Strips
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 10/09/2022
Ditch the loose leaf tea because the future of tea is here, and it doesn't involve a bag or steeping time. Olyxir tea strips are a fun, eco-conscious, and healthy alternative to the traditional tea bag, designed for on-the-go, hassle-free tea drinking, with rich benefits from mother nature in a single strip that dissolves in both hot and cold water. Formulated to support specific concerns from energy to glowing skin.
Keep Life Tasty: Millie's Sipping Broth Sampler
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 10/09/2022
Satisfy snack urges and boost your daily wellness routine with a fresh, steeped cup of Millie's Sipping Broth. Created by a teacher as a smarter snack between her classes, the sipping broth is easy to make and incorporate into your day. Nut-free, gluten-free and keto-friendly, made with vegan ingredients. This sampler includes eight pouches of sipping broth in four delicious flavors: Thai Lemongrass, Spicy Tortilla, Tomato Basil and Delight Pho. Every pouch has three steeping bags for a total of 24 servings of broth.
The Cookie Cups: Baking Kits
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 10/09/2022
Get the whole family baking. The Cookie Cups was created when founder Nicole Pomije wanted to make chocolate chip cookies, but didn't have the right oven pan. She put cookie dough in a mini cupcake pan and out came cookie cups. From pizza to pretzels to chocolate, everyone can bake with pre-measured ingredients and all the tools needed to make it happen.
Queen City Crunch: Pretzels
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 09/28/2022
Queen City Crunch is a seasoned artisan pretzel line started by a stay at home mom during the pandemic. These made-in-America small batch seasoned pretzels are a great addition to any cheese board or cocktail hour. Flavors include The OG, which is savory with a little kick; The Heat, an extra spicy version of The OG; The Dill, ranch-like flavor; and Cinnamon Sugar, a salty and sweet snack. Limit two sets per order. Shipping is $4.99.
BNutty Peanut Butter: Peanut Butters
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 09/28/2022
BNutty Peanut Butter was founded by two soccer moms from Indiana. They needed to raise money for their local youth soccer club and began selling fun and delicious gourmet peanut flavors. BNutty is gluten-free, kosher and made in America in their production facility known as "The Nuthouse." This line of peanut butters is created with less sugars, carbs and calories than some traditional peanut butter by using premium ingredients for indulgent flavors and a proprietary method of production. BNutty's peanut butters are all made from honey-roasted peanuts without added oil or sugar. They create their delicious flavors by adding in bits of gourmet ingredients like toffee and milk chocolate, pretzels and white chocolate, and whole blueberries. Shipping is $5.99.
RollinGreens: Ground Taco Plant-Based ME’EAT
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 09/28/2022
Get tacos on the table in just 7-10 minutes with RollinGreens. Made in America, this shelf-stable pack includes 100% plant-based protein made from peas, beans and other veggies. This deal includes five 4.5-ounce ME'EAT packs. Each pack replaces 1 pound of ground beef as a direct meat replacement. One pack has more than 60 grams of protein, contains no soy and serves about four people. Just add water and cook on the stove. This is also gluten-free, grain-free, vegan and kosher. Limit two per order. Shipping ranges from $3.99 to $7.99.
Infusion Blends Flavor Infused Butter: Savory Celebration Bundle
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 09/28/2022
Infusion Blends Flavor Infused Butters are made in America with all-natural butter, quality spices, and herbs and are specially blended so that you never have to use additional seasoning. This butter can be used as the only seasoning to flavor your dishes. It's ready to use so there is no chopping, mixing or blending needed. These can also be used as a marinade or spread for meats, seafood, pasta, veggies, slices of bread and more. This bundle includes Cajun Delight, Smokey Garlic and Simply Seafood. Limit two per order. Shipping is $8.99.
GoNanas: Banana Bread Mixes
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 09/28/2022
Healthy, delicious and made in America, GoNanas' mixes are made with wholesome, vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free ingredients. These are made with real fruit and are easy to make — all you need are three bananas, maple syrup or honey, oil or yogurt and milk. Choose from a Pumpkin Spice Latte 5-pack or Variety Pack which also includes Gingersnap, Apple Cider Donut, Cookie Dough and Original. Free shipping!
Piedmont Pennies: Cheese Snacks
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 09/28/2022
Made in America, Piedmont Pennies' small-batch cheesy biscuit crackers are based on Grandma's recipe. This woman-owned and operated snack company specializes in "pinching Pennies," bite-sized cheesy biscuit crackers with a kick of spice. With seven ingredients and no added preservatives, Piedmont Pennies are made with 100% sharp cheddar cheese. This is a unique treat for a charcuterie board, hostess gift or mini-biscuit bite for breakfast on-the-go. Sets include Original and Spicy Chipotle. Limit two sets per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35.
Explorer Cold Brew: Chai Concentrate
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 10/09/2022
Experience exceptional chai. Combining delicious tea and spices, Explorer chai concentrate achieves a superb balance of lightly sweet and nicely spiced. Customize the chai however you like -- straight up or as a latte, hot or cold. You only need one to two ounces of the concentrate to make your favorite drink in seconds. Tools to craft your best drink are also available.
Empowered Cookies: Low Carb Cookie Packs
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 10/09/2022
No more sacrificing taste for health. Empowered Cookies are where delicious meets nutritious -- low-carb and high-fiber with a soft-baked, cake-like texture. Enjoy for breakfast or as a pre-workout snack, these cookies taste like a cheat day, but are gluten-free and vegan. With a variety of flavors in six- and 12-packs, there's an Empowered Cookie to fit everyone's taste buds.
Uncommon Gourmet: Infused EVOO Trio
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 10/09/2022
Bring the taste of Italy to your home cooking. Uncommon Gourmet offers authentic and extraordinary extra virgin olive oil from Italy to delight your taste buds and enhance your home cooked meals. Choose from two different flavor trios, which pair nicely with a variety different flavor profiles and cuisines. Free shipping!
Simple Times: Craft Cocktail Mixers
Valid: 09/29/2022 to 10/09/2022
Bring the craft cocktail experience home with Simple Times Mixers. It's simple -- three parts mixer, one part alcohol or soda water for the mocktail lover. That's it! These handcrafted cocktails are made with only real ingredients and perfectly balanced for delicious cocktails every time. Each mixer is made from fresh-squeezed, whole fruit in Simple Times' kitchen, based in Columbus, Ohio. Each variety appeals to the senses: strawberry lemonade, pineapple mule, blood orange margarita and more. The garnish kit adds a special touch to each of your cocktails.
Pretzels.com: Gourmet Pretzel Bundle
Valid: 09/27/2022 to 10/09/2022
Tickle your tastebuds with gourmet, chef-crafted pretzels baked in micro-batches in the heart of Pennsylvania. Pretzels.com takes a classic snack to the next level by combining unique flavors with a delicious crunch in every bite. This bundle contains three popular pretzel flavors for a total of 1 1/2 pounds of crunchy goodness, so everyone can snack on their favorite.