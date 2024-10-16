Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for fall fun.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Durasage, GoDark Bags and more. The deals start at just $6.50 and are up 75% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Durasage: Personal Steam Sauna
Durasage offers premium personal far infrared saunas designed to enhance your well-being, promote relaxation and improve overall vitality. Enjoy the full benefits of a sauna right in your home with everything included, even the chair, to ensure a comfortable experience. The 800-watt steam generator can be set up with timed sessions up to 60 minutes. It utilizes steam that is about 212 degrees Fahrenheit, creating an internal temperature ranging from 110-115 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes it great for relaxing and restoring energy levels, with your head fully exposed. Additional full body sauna models are also available. Shipping is $25.
GoDark Bags: GoDark Bags
GoDark Bags are Faraday bags that contain special metallic fabric that blocks the electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) emitted and received by our electronic devices. Blocking these signals prevents your phone, tablet and other electronics from making the network connections needed to track your location or transmit personal information about you, thereby helping to protect your privacy. No tech skills required, there is no software to install or settings to configure. Stopping location tracking and protecting your privacy is as easy as dropping your phone and other devices in the bag. These bags are highly durable and are water- and puncture-resistant. Options are available for phones, key fobs, tablets, laptops or dry bags. Limit three per product. Shipping is $9.99 or free over $300.
Luminara: Flameless Candles
Luminara's flame-effect technology creates the most lifelike flicker, indistinguishable from real candles, adding warmth and ambiance without the risk of open flames. These are crafted with premium real wax and available in a variety of styles. Ideal for homes with children and pets, Luminara candles offer the beauty of candlelight without the hazards, and feature a convenient built-in timer for effortless operation (5 hours on/19 hours off.) The optional Remote Control is also available, which features more ways to customize the flicker and glow of your favorite flameless candles. Shipping is $9.99.
Katydid: Tote Bags, Tumblers and Weekenders
Add a pop of color and fun to your accessories with Katydid. The 40-ounce tumbler with reusable straw and handle is great on the go and fits perfectly in your car cup holder. They have a stainless steel interior and are dishwasher safe. Choose from a variety of patterns from flowers to bows to nutcrackers. The Quilted Hobo Tote Bag has a 27-inch-long strap, two interior pockets and two exterior side pockets to keep your belongings organized. The Quilted Duffel Weekender has features including an adjustable crossbody strap, luggage passthrough sleeve and interior laptop sleeve. Shipping is $6.99 or free with three.
Aromasoles: Slipper Socks
Aromasoles take relaxation to the next level by infusing slippers with exquisite scent. Every essential oil that is infused into these slipper socks gives you an aromatherapy session. Relax in the relieving scent of cozy lavender or rose. Each step you take will release the gentle aroma, creating a serene atmosphere in your home. Each sock is enriched with shea butter, renowned for its moisturizing and rejuvenating properties. Sets are available for men and women. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Sweet Wink: Dress Up Kits and Capes
Sweet Wink capes encourage little ones to dream big through pretend play and are a great screen-free alternative. These are great for Halloween costumes, a holiday gift or every day dress up. The capes are designed with super soft tulle that doesn't scratch or itch. The Dress Up Kit includes a cape, wand and hair piece for a full dress up ensemble. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
Give your bed an effortless upgrade with standout, comfortable pieces from Linens & Hutch. Outfit any couch, chair or bed with cozy knit blankets. The sheet sets come in colors that appeal to the whole family, so everyone can choose their favorite. The quilted coverlets make for the ideal topper to your bedscape. Pillows available, too!
Opal Cool: Therapy Pads and Wraps
Cool off with Opal Cool pads and wraps. Therapy products designed for hot women at every stage of life, from motherhood through menopause. Clinically tested cool therapy for hot flashes, and also providing soothing relief for headaches, body aches and a good night's sleep. Refreshingly cool, not uncomfortably cold, so you can wear directly on the skin.
Seriously Shea: Bowl Buster Deodorizing Toilet Spray
Mask odors before they start. Bowl Buster deodorizing toilet spray provides a barrier to trap odors under the water's surface, so you can just spray and go! The nontoxic formula is handmade in America with natural essential oils to work instantly. Place the discreet and convenient spray bottle under the sink or on the shelf for easy access! Pick your own set of two scents.
