Dermablend Professional: Coverage Cosmetics
Dermablend Professional is the No. 1 dermatologist recommended coverage brand. Founded by a physician and makeup artist, Dermablend combines high-performance pigments with dermatologist-created standards and is safe for all skin types, tones and conditions. Made in America, these foundations are formulated with high-performance pigments for superior coverage in lightweight, skin-respecting formulas for the face and body. The Cover Creme with SPF 30 is formulated with Dermablend's highest density of pigments. It provides natural looking, full coverage for birthmarks, burns, scars and dry texture without looking cakey. The Smooth Liquid Camo provides up to 24 hour hydration and SPF 25 to balance coverage and protection for dry skin types. The Leg and Body Makeup offers hydrating buildable coverage and SPF 25. The high performance pigments help cover varicose veins, stretch marks, tattoos, scars, age spots, birthmarks, and bruises and acts as a sunless tanner. Shipping is $2.99.
NuFACE: Beauty Devices
NuFACE's products are clinically shown to help tone, firm and reduce the look of wrinkles, providing both visibly instant results and cumulative benefits. Aesthetician-created and FDA-cleared, the Mini Starter Kit tones, lifts and contours the facial muscles while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a five-minute facial lift on the go. The FIX Line Smoothing Device is designed to instantly blur the look of fine lines and wrinkles around eyes, lips and forehead. Get instant blurring and plumping results with just three minutes per treatment area. Super Antioxidant Booster Serum and FIX Red Light Therapy Attachment are also available, which uses a combination of red, amber and infrared light therapy to smooth fine lines and wrinkles all over the face. Shipping is $4.99.
Divi: Scalp and Hair Health
Divi creates products to promote your healthiest scalp and happiest hair with ingredients that are clean, effective and backed by science. This was founded by an influencer after her own experience with hair loss. The Scalp Serum promises fuller looking hair in as little as six weeks. It is made with copper-tripeptide 1, caffeine and rosemary for a healthy scalp. It also removes product and oil buildup, as well as nourishes and hydrates the scalp. Other options include Shampoo and Conditioner for Volumizing or Hydrating, Dry Shampoo, 3-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner and more. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $50.
Murad: Skin Care
Inspired by Dr. Murad's lifelong commitment to science-backed wellness, Murad creates products and experiences not only for healthier skin, but for happier lives. The Revitalixir Recovery Serum is a sphere-infused serum for the face and eyes that smooths stress lines, reduces under-eye puffiness and dark circles, and renews vibrancy immediately and over time. A skin-relaxing blend of neuropeptide, paracress and cannabis sativa seed oil helps smooth while boosting softness and moisture. The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector is designed to instantly fill and blur deep-set, etched-in lines and creases so they're practically undetectable. It's preventative, too. Choose from 10 total skin care options. Limit eight per order. Free shipping!
KORRES: Skin Care and Hair Care
Born out of the oldest homeopathic pharmacy in Athens, Greece, over 25 years ago, KORRES is the original seed-to-skin skin care. The Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cleanser is made with real Greek yoghurt rich in prebiotics and probiotics that nourish and balance skin to help restore a damaged skin barrier. It deeply clears pores of dirt, pollution and bacteria while helping to address skin sensitivity and provide relief from redness, itchiness, dryness, and discomfort common to sensitive skin. The Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink is a multi-tasking treatment that blurs imperfections, smooths textured skin and replenishes skin with an awakened hydration. This helps transform and smooth skin to velvet with a single drop. Free shipping!
Barefoot Scientist: Foot Care
Barefoot Scientist brings together the best innovations from science and nature in an elevated collection. From solution-based treatments with category-leading efficacy, to luxe experiences designed to pamper, Barefoot Scientist opens up a new dimension in daily beauty and wellness routines. These products are dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic, paraben- and phthalate-free, and cruelty-free. This assortment includes fan favorites including the Inner Strength Nail and Cuticle Renewal Drops. This formula hydrates, strengthens and restores nails to help reverse daily nail damage and improve nail health. A fortifying complex of conditioning oils nourishes nails to prevent cracks, chips and peeling. The drops also provide anti-fungal support while promoting production of keratin and ceramides for shinier, more resilient nails. Other options include the PreHeels+ Blister Prevention Spray, which is an easy spray and fast drying formula that creates a durable, invisible barrier that blocks friction on skin where shoes rub back and forth. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Measure & Made: Tops and Bottoms
Embrace your shape with pants designed to fit the first time you put them on. No waist gaps. No alterations. Just beautifully made, well-fitting clothes sized to the shape of you. The magic of Measure & Made is ShapeLogic. Developed over a period of 15 years with data from thousands of women, the patented fit technology takes a woman's size and shape into account. You can get your personalized size and shape number when you take the ShapeLogic Quiz. With over 100 different fit combinations, these jeans and pants are available in sizes 0 to 28 in three shapes and multiple inseam options. Styles include super skinny, bootcut, Ponte leggings and joggers. Cardigans and tops are also available. Shipping is $9.99 or free over $75.
Therafit: Footwear
Therafit's patented technology is where comfort meets science. This assortment of footwear includes slipper options that bring cozy support and comfort for both indoor and outdoor wear. Also included in this assortment are casual styles like slip-on loafers and clogs. Sizes range from 6.5 to 12, depending on the style. Limit two pairs per order. Shipping is $4.99.
Universal Standard: Leggings and Tops
Universal Standard's bestselling athleisure collection fits perfectly in every size 00-40, and the next-to-naked leggings are sleek and smooth with soft support. Choose from the standard styles, cropped styles or options with pockets. Also included in this assortment are matching tops in a variety of colors. Free shipping!
Fount Society: Skin and Body Care
Achieve your skin care goals while prioritizing skin health. Named an Oprah Favorite, Fount Society formulates dermatologist-approved products for face and body. With an emphasis on efficacy, Fount Society is suitable for all skin types. "The Routine" is a five-step face and body bundle curated to simplify your wellness routine. Options for all over the body are available with a luxe design, all made in the USA. Oprah said the body butter "is like a light veil of cashmere on your skin."
Butter & Me: Lotion, Scrubs and Balms
Pamper yourself with simple ingredients for silky smooth skin. And, as a bonus, experience the sweet treat of chocolate without the guilt. The Choco Body Scrub Bars gently exfoliate and polish away dull skin while leaving a delicious aroma behind. Just break off a piece of the bar, add warm water to soften it, and enjoy creating a satisfyingly rich, foamy lather while you buff away dead skin cells. Butter Melt Lotion Bars are fast-absorbing, non-greasy and formulated for full-body hydration with 100% oil-based ingredients. You can also nourish your lips with the ultra-moisturizing Butter Spread Lip Balms.
Worker B: Skin Care
Cleanse, nourish and tone your skin. Formulated with all-natural ingredients like raw honey, propolis and organic oils, Worker B skin care is made in America and cruelty-free. Build your routine with products for the face and body from cleansers and toners to scrubs and lotions.
