Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on fall kitchen and home items.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Gelpro, Everlasting Candle and more. The deals start at just $3.50 and are up 67% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
GelPro: NeverMove Rugs
GelPro’s NeverMove Washable Rugs feature built-in GellyGripper technology that will hold the rug in place on the floor and allow for vacuum cleaning. If the GellyGrippers lose their stickiness due to debris or pet hair, simply wash them under running water and air dry. The rugs are stain-resistant and machine washable, making it easy to clean spills, pet accidents, and accumulated debris. Made of premium chenille textured polyester, the rugs are soft on feet but durable enough for high-traffic areas of the home. Choose from a washable rug and runner set or area rug. Limit five per order. Shipping starts at $13.55.
- $60 - $215
- $150 - $430
- Valid: 10/15/2024 to 10/15/2024
Fresh Wave: Odor Eliminators
Eliminate household odors, leaving behind nothing but a real, natural scent with Fresh Wave, which is chemically-proven to help eliminate odors without harmful chemicals or synthetic fragrances. Best of all, it's plant-based and safe for people, pets, and the planet. These are great for use in the garage, basement, bathroom, kitchen, laundry room and more. Choose from gel, spray or individual packs in lemon, original or lavender. Pet odor eliminators and shampoo are also available. Limit three per product. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $35.
- $3.50 - $9.50
- $7 - $19
- Valid: 10/15/2024 to 10/15/2024
Sophistiplate: Premium Wood Boards
Sophistiplate's personalized premium wood boards are crafted and engraved perfectly by skilled artisans. These warm woods and sleek designs elevate any gathering. Great for olives, nuts, and dips alongside your charcuterie and cheese or exciting dessert displays. Add a monogram, name and give it as a personalized gift or treat yourself. The Charcuterie Map board is also available, which makes hostessing easy. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $100, or $20 per board for Alaska and Hawaii.
- $30 - $40
- $60 - $80
- Valid: 10/15/2024 to 10/15/2024
Everlasting Candle Co.: Steel Candles
Everlasting Candle Co is a luxurious steel candle that never melts, providing endless clean burning ambience to your home. Whether you appreciate stunning décor or are searching for a unique gift, the Everlasting Candle will leave a lasting impression that can be relit for years. The pristine oil provides clean-burning, scent-free, smoke-free and soot-free ambience. Choose from two collections across four color combinations. Shipping is $9.99 or free with two or more candle sets.
- $37.50 to $40 + per set
- $75 - $80
- Valid: 10/15/2024 to 10/15/2024
Minky Couture: Blankets & Pillow Cases
Minky Couture is known for luxurious, long-lasting designs. The blankets feature a plush faux-fur texture on both sides while remaining machine-washable, blending elegance and convenience seamlessly. These blankets are ideal for any occasion or season—whether you're giving it as a gift or adding a stylish touch to your home décor. Choose from a variety of blanket styles and colors including the Hugs, Luxury and Classic. Blanket sizes are available from Travel to Grande. Minky Couture has donated more than 40,000 mini blankets to NICUs across the country through its Heart of Minky Program. Free shipping!
- $13 to $148 + FREE SHIPPING
- $40 - $329
- Valid: 10/15/2024 to 10/15/2024
Fresh Home: Smart Home Diffuser & Fragrances
Fresh Home is a Smart Home Diffuser that easily works with an app. You set the square footage, time of day and days of the week you want and it leaves your house smelling amazing. The diffuser covers up to 2,000 sq ft. or one level of your home. The premium fragrances are clean and safe for pets and kids. The fragrance lasts up to 700 hrs or one month of usage time — that’s the same length as eight large scented candles. This assortment includes the diffuser, single fragrances and fragrance sets. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $35.
- $30 - $199
- $60 - $474
- Valid: 10/15/2024 to 10/15/2024
Floopi: Mia Classic Mid-Calf Cut Boots
Keep feet warm and toasty. This classic yet modern style combines a plush-like interior with quality suede material on the exterior. The pull tab makes slipping on and off super easy. The non-slip sole has traction and stability, and it is ideal for outdoor activity. The fur-lined memory foam footbed will keep your feet comfortable as you take on the day. Choose the color that suits your style and pair it with everything from cozy sweats to leggings and jeans, too!
- $30
- $100
- Valid: 10/15/2024 to 10/27/2024
Brew Buddy: Insulated Iced Drink Sleeves
Keep your favorite iced beverages colder for longer. Crafted to snugly fit around your iced coffee, slush, or smoothie, these neoprene sleeves help prevent condensation buildup while adding a stylish touch to your favorite beverage. The thick 4mm neoprene will stop dripping messes and water rings from forming on tables and cup holders. Plus, they protect your hands from getting too cold, especially in the winter months. Pick your own set of two patterns.
- $12 + per 2-pack
- $28
- Valid: 10/15/2024 to 10/27/2024
TheraRx: Pill Organizers & Pain Relief
Organize and keep track of your daily supplements. TheraRX organizers make everyday wellness simple. From multiple dailies, to weekly and monthly setups, this wide variety of organizers is designed to take the confusion out of taking what you need. Choose the setup that best suits your needs and easily stay on top of your supplements, wherever you go. This assortment also offers pain relief solutions from head to toe for headaches, bunion support, varicose vein cream and more.
- $12 - $25
- $20 - $40
- Valid: 10/15/2024 to 10/20/2024