LuminAID: Solar Lanterns & Accessories
GMA Deal: $12 to $50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $100 Valid: 08/11/2023 to 08/11/2023
As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank", LuminAID solar lanterns are a great accessory for any adventure: they're compact, rechargeable and waterproof, and there are options that even charge your phone. The Power Charging Lanterns can be used like a backup battery pack when you're traveling, camping or in your emergency kit. They can hold a charge in storage for up to two years, and easily recharge by solar power or USB. Or, stay hydrated with RapidPure water bottles that filter and purify your water, teach the kids about camping with their own cute Critter Kit, and master meal prep with a useful flat-pack bowl and strainer set for picnics, RV'ing and camping trips. Shipping ranges from $5.99 to $7.99 or free over $99.
AquaVault: ChargeCard
GMA Deal: $29 • 51% SavingsOriginal: $60 Valid: 08/11/2023 to 08/11/2023
Stay powered up on-the-go. AquaVault's portable charger is so small and ultra-thin, it can fit in the credit card slot of your wallet. The ChargeCard has built-in charging cables for both iPhones and Androids. You can also charge portable speakers, headphones, tablets and more. The four LED power lights display how much battery is remaining. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free with two.
Love Bags: Stash It Tote
GMA Deal: $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 Valid: 08/11/2023 to 08/11/2023
Skip single-use plastic bags and reach for a LOVE Bag instead. The Stash It is a lightweight tote that stuffs into its own stretchy pouch for easy storage. Made from recycled plastic and machine-washable, this tote holds up to 35 pounds. Choose from 10 vibrant patterns. Limit five per order. Shipping is $3.95.
Sterling Forever: Jewelry
GMA Deal: $10 to $20 • 58% to 78% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $92 Valid: 08/11/2023 to 08/11/2023
Sterling Forever's newest collection is designed to bring out the playful and carefree spirit of summer. Each piece exudes a refreshing and vibrant energy that perfectly complements the sunny season. These gorgeous summer jewelry pieces are affordable luxury at its finest. You don't have to compromise on style or quality when shopping for these playful accessories. This large assortment includes earrings, bracelets, rings, necklaces and anklets. Shipping is $1.
OXO: Cookware
GMA Deal: $15 to $45 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $90 Valid: 08/11/2023 to 08/11/2023
No matter the kitchen, no matter the chef, OXO Good Grips delivers professional grade performance every time. Each pan is made from scratch-resistant, heavy-gauge hard-anodized aluminum to deliver superior heat conduction and even cooking. Every pan features angled sidewalls with a rounded bottom to ensure easier stirring while the rolled edges let you transfer food from pan to plates without pesky drips. Designed to make cooking more convenient, these pans feature a three-layer, German-engineered nonstick coating that provides effortless performance while using less oil. Shipping is $8.99.
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Tea Towels
GMA Deal: $8 to $22.50 • 55% to 58% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $54 Valid: 08/11/2023 to 08/11/2023
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. Each one of these tea towels is made from five recycled plastic bottles. These tea towels are super absorbent and are a beautiful addition to your kitchen while saving the environment. The colorful towels dry quickly and stay fresher than your typical kitchen towel. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. Choose from singles and sets. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35.
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Em John x 40 Boxes: Big Bright Tote
GMA Deal: $78 + Free Shipping • 36% SavingsOriginal: $122 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/11/2023 to 08/13/2023
Turn heads with the Big Bright Tote, a limited edition collaboration from Em John and 40 Boxes. Whether you're off to the beach, running errands or headed on vacation, this oversized, neon pink statement piece is a fun accessory for all your adventures. Crafted from durable cotton canvas and a spacious interior, this tote accommodates all your essentials and more. The comfortable shoulder straps not only allow easy portability but also add a playful, fashion-forward touch. Optional personalization is available. Free shipping!
Uncommon Gourmet: Balsamic Pearls Trio
GMA Deal: $56.99 + Free Shipping • 33% SavingsOriginal: $85.85 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/11/2023 to 08/20/2023
Encapsulate all the concentrated flavor of balsamic without watering down your dish or plate. This balsamic pearl trio from Uncommon Gourmet is crafted with three-year-aged balsamic and a touch of molecular gastronomy to bring you artful "little gems" for any meal. The pearl texture is delicate but artfully "pops" as you eat for a flavor burst. This trio includes classic, truffle- and lemon-infused pearls. Free shipping!
isABelt: No Bulk Belt and Fashion Solutions
GMA Deal: $5.16 to $18.81 • 35% SavingsOriginal: $7.95 to $28.95 Valid: 08/11/2023 to 08/13/2023
Say goodbye to bulky belts. isABelt is designed to eliminate belt bulk, back gap and pant slippage. isABelt lays completely flat and is virtually invisible under clothing. It shrinks and grows with you as you experience different stages in life, from weight loss to pregnancy to changing fashion trends like high-rise and low-rise jeans. StrapSecures are a comfortable solution to secure your bra straps or tank top straps in place. This assortment also offers pant leg anchors, fashion tape and a smartphone wallet.
Plus, shop 7 Digital Deals for summer fun!
KOBLE: Bluetooth Speakers
GMA Deal: $40 to $90 • 50% to 64% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $250 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Illuminate your room, add outdoor ambiance to your campfire or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite meditations accompanied by soothing light features. Koble offers a mix of sound, ambiance and portability, while also doubling as chic, in-home decor. Shipping is $4.99.
Siligrams: Monogram Ice Tray
GMA Deal: $25 to $47.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Add a personal touch to your next cocktail with these unique monogrammed ice cubes. Made in America, Siligrams’ trays capture each unique monogram into the mold so it appears on your ice cubes. The ice tray is made from super supple liquid silicone that remains soft and pliable even when frozen, making removing the ice cubes a breeze. These molds are dishwasher safe and even oven safe. Choose from two colors in four or seven cubes. Personalize with up to three initials. Also included in this assortment is a personalized popsicle mold. Free shipping!
AHAVA: Skin & Body Care
GMA Deal: $12 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $99 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Don’t just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Limit of six units per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
San Diego Hat Company: Visors
GMA Deal: $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
The San Diego Hat Company's Signature Brim Visor offers the perfect sun protection on a sunny day. The visor has a velcro closure in the back making it easily adjustable and can be easily rolled up and tucked away in your purse or luggage to take on the go. Choose from nine color options. Shipping is $3.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Keychains, Youth Shirts, and Accessories
GMA Deal: $2 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $4 to $25 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Its proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including youth shirts, vibrant nail polishes and keychains. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses and hats. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Flare Safety: Safety Bracelets
GMA Deal: $74.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $149 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect women by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to enable you to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or cuffs. Shipping is $5 or free with two or more.
rockflowerpaper: Blu Cloths & Dish Covers
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. The eco cloths are reusable, and a 100% biodegradable green alternative to paper towels and sponges. The assortment also includes reusable dish cover sets as a great alternative to plastic wrap and foil. Shipping is $4.99 or free with a purchase over $40.