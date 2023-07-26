It's part two of Tory Johnson's exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on feel-good finds!
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Tommie Copper, GelPro and more.
The deals start at just $5 and are up to 70% off.
Tommie Copper: Compression Apparel
GMA Deal: $15 to $60 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $120 Valid: 07/26/2023 to 07/26/2023
Get the trifecta of support, flexibility and compression with Tommie Copper, the original copper compression company founded to help everyone stay a step ahead of pain. Tommie Copper makes fighting pain as easy as getting dressed in the morning -- they call themselves "Wearable Wellness." This assortment of compression tops has built-in back support. The secret is in the Power Mesh panels, which deliver support, flexibility and compression. Plus, the proprietary 4D stretch compression fabric means these tops and bottoms can be comfortably worn all day. The innovative Knee Support Leggings offer brace-like knee support with the superior comfort and flexibility of 4D stretch compression. Compression sleeves, back braces and compression shorts are also available. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $50.
GelPro: Elite Comfort Mats
GMA Deal: $65 to $200 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $130 to $400 Valid: 07/26/2023 to 07/26/2023
Indulge in the extra soft and deep-cushioning support of GelPro. Made in America, the GelPro Elite is 3/4-inch-thick and contains soothing gel combined with high-density foam providing cloud-like comfort and supportive cushion, significantly reducing discomfort and fatigue. Featuring an easy-to-clean, stain-resistant top surface, beveled edges to help prevent tripping and high-traction bottom to keep the mat in place. This is great for the kitchen, laundry room, at a stand-up desk or anywhere you stand. Limit five per order. Shipping starts at $13.50.
Cubii: Cushii Lumbar Cushion
GMA Deal: $20 • 59% SavingsOriginal: $49 Valid: 07/26/2023 to 07/26/2023
Sit more comfortably while you work, drive, rest or read a book, while improving posture and reducing back pain. The lateral support of Cubii's Lumbar Cushion provides immediate pain relief to your lower back and allows you to sit better in any chair. It is made of high quality memory foam, which provides immediate support to your lower back and helps align your spine to its natural position. The Cushii is portable, lightweight and comes with an adjustable strap so it fits easily on office chairs, armless chairs, wheelchairs, in the car or on the sofa. Limit three per order. Shipping is $2.
Aerothotic: Sandals
GMA Deal: $20 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $40 to $60 Valid: 07/26/2023 to 07/26/2023
Aerothotic's sandals are crafted with comfort in mind. Not only do they look great, but they're also made with high-quality materials that are quick-drying and water-friendly, so you can wear them to the beach, lake or pool without worry. These sandals come equipped with arch support, cushioned toe posts and softly padded inner straps to ensure that your feet stay comfortable, no matter where your adventures take you. Choose from over 50 options. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $50.
KT Tape: Pain Relief & Support
GMA Deal: $5 to $15 • 50% to 70% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $50 Valid: 07/26/2023 to 07/26/2023
If post-workout muscle soreness is getting in the way of your daily training, try wearing KT Tape Pro on those targeted muscle groups during your workouts and keep it on for a few days after so it can help to reduce that post-workout muscle soreness by up to 50%. The KT Recovery+ Wave takes clinically proven electromagnetic therapy used to reduce chronic musculoskeletal pain from the clinician's office and brings it to you as an easy to use and portable device. What was once an expensive, bulky clinical and sports therapy treatment is now lightweight, discreet, and wearable -- to go wherever you go. The KT Tape PRO line can be worn comfortably for 4-7 days through sweat or showers, providing the support the body needs without restricting movement. The precut strips provide an easy, convenient application. Shipping is $5 or free over $50.
HigherDOSE: Infrared Sauna Blanket
GMA Deal: $349.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $699 Valid: 07/26/2023 to 07/26/2023
Supercharge your self-care and boost holistic recovery with wellness tools designed to ignite vitality from the inside out. HigherDOSE's Infrared Sauna Blanket brings the heat healing experience of infrared sauna into your home and on-the-go. Far-infrared rays promote inside-out wellness with benefits including detoxification, glowing skin, muscle recovery, enhanced immune system, increased metabolism, boosted circulation and improved sleep. It's like a workout without working out. Just lay the blanket flat, zip yourself inside and sweat it out. The non-toxic, non-absorbent material makes the sauna blanket easy to use and clean. The blanket includes added layers of charcoal, clay and crystals to deepen the infrared and generate negative ions just like in nature. Limit one per order. Shipping is $5.99.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
StimuNail: Nail Wellness Device
GMA Deal: $45.46 + Free Shipping • 33% SavingsOriginal: $68 + Free Shipping Valid: 07/26/2023 to 08/06/2023
Support overall nail health for growth and strength naturally. StimuNail tri-function technology works to treat nails as they're growing, combining three clinically proven treatments into one easy device you can use at home. Gentle heat warms the nail area to help boost blood flow, soothing vibration works to invigorate the hand with a massaging effect, and red LED light is directed on the cuticle area where new nail cells develop. Free shipping!
Brew Buddy: Crossbody Water Bottle Holder
GMA Deal: $15 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $25 Valid: 07/26/2023 to 08/06/2023
Carry your favorite water bottle around hands-free. The On-the-Go Crossbody Bag from Brew Buddy is designed with insulating neoprene to keep drinks colder longer. Lightweight for ease on-the-go with a removable, adjustable strap. The front zip pocket is ideal for phones, keys, and cards. Neoprene fabric stretches to fit most bottles.
FOOTNANNY: Foot Care
GMA Deal: $24 to $105 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $210 Valid: 07/26/2023 to 07/30/2023
Soothe tired soles. Made in America and a forever favorite of Oprah, Footnanny provides old-fashioned wellness in a jar. The Foot Creams will leave you moisturized without the excess oil feeling. Rich in plant-based moisturizers such as shea butter, cocoa butter, and soy for silky smooth feet. Treat someone special to a gift set including creams, buffers and socks.
Sobel Skin RX: Clean Skin Care
GMA Deal: $21.50 to $55 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $43 to $110 Valid: 07/26/2023 to 07/30/2023
Get transformative skincare results. Developed by a dermatologist, SOBEL SKIN Rx provides clean, clinical skin care. Choose from a variety of creams, serums and more. The 35% Vitamin C Fusion Serum is a pure, highly concentrated, dermatologist-developed serum supercharged with an innovative and uniquely stable complex of 35% Vitamin C in three forms to brighten, tighten, and protect skin. The doctor-developed 9% Lipo-Peptide Mask uses a highly concentrated lipo-peptide herbal blend and licorice extract to calm, soothe and protect skin.
Discover the Deal Box: Beauty & Skin Edition + FREE SHIPPING
Price: $98 • From:
We love trying new stuff and we know you do, too. This special edition "Pamper Me" box contains 17 full-size products (no samples) to treat yourself with daily skin care, hair, and beauty winners, as well as fashion, accessories, and problem solving items. Every box features thoughtfully-chosen products from terrific brands: SKIN CARE: SBLA Beauty, MOJO Wellbeing, infinite she, Baby Foot; BEAUTY: LONDONTOWN, OFRA Cosmetics, Andalou Naturals, No7 Beauty Company, imPRESS; HAIR: Crown Affair, Style Edit; FASHION & ACCESSORIES: Daniela Swaebe Jewelry, skinnytees, doublesoul; PROBLEM SOLVERS: The Good Patch, Wabi Whiffs and Modgy. The retail value of the 17 products included in every box is $435. Just two products -- the SBLA Beauty Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand ($89) and the Crown Affair Renewal Mask ($58) -- are greater than the deal price of the whole box! FREE SHIPPING! Valid 07/26/2023.