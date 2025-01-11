Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to feel great.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Snailax, Hey Dewy and more. The deals start at just $8.50 and are up 51% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Snailax: Massage Seat and Foot Massager
Whether you're dealing with stress or aches, Snailax allows you to unwind in the comfort of your home. The Vibration Massage Seat Cushion combines warmth and a massage for your back, shoulder, hips and thighs. It has different massage modes and intensity settings to customize your massage experience. Attach the massager to a chair with the elastic straps. The Shiatsu Foot Massager features deep-kneading, vibration and adjustable air compression across three intensity levels. This is great for soothing plantar fasciitis and tired feet after any long day. Limit one per product. Shipping is $6.99.
- $35 - $63
- $70 - $126
- Valid: 01/11/2025 to 01/11/2025
Hey Dewy: Compact Wellness Humidifier
Introducing the all-new Hey Dewy Wellness Humidifier that transforms your space to a spa. Still compact, yet five times the capacity of its portable counterpart, this beautifully designed device matches your elevated style while humidifying your entire room. The humidification helps soothe dry skin and also helps soothe dry sinuses, bloody noses and cracked lips, which are caused by dry indoor air. The whisper-quiet ultrasonic cool mist has up to 24 hours of mist run time and this device features a 360-degree rotating nozzle. This humidifies rooms up to 500 square feet. Choose from three colors. Shipping is $4.95 or free with two.
- $50
- $100
- Valid: 01/11/2025 to 01/11/2025
Bed of Nails: Acupressure Mats
In less than 20 minutes each day, you can help restore freedom to your body -- easing back and neck pain, muscle tension, headaches, daily stress and more -- with Bed of Nails, which is designed to take relaxation to a whole new level and help you forget what muscle aches and pain feel like. The mystical bed of nails originated over 1,000 years ago and was used for meditation and healing. They have created a modern, ergonomically designed version of that ancient technology with a Swedish twist to model those same deep healing effects. Choose from the Acupressure Mat, Pillow or Mat, Pillow & Strap set. Limit three per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $20 - $65
- $40 - $130
- Valid: 01/11/2025 to 01/11/2025
Swiftwick: Socks
Made in America, Swiftwick designs, engineers, and builds performance socks for endurance sports, featuring advanced moisture-wicking, optimal compression and contoured performance. All of their socks undergo rigorous lab and wear-testing to ensure they maintain quality over time. Styles include no show, ankle, quarter crew and crew. Features include breathable support, blister protection and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two pairs.
- $8.50 - $11
- $17 - $22
- Valid: 01/11/2025 to 01/11/2025
aetrex: Footwear
aetrex is a technology company that uses data and learnings to design and create footwear that is anatomically correct to support your body from the ground up, offering superior arch support and pain relief. Their Signature Arch Support is strategically placed further back than other arches to align your body and stabilize your feet. Available for men and women, styles include lace-up sneakers, slip-ons and arch support sneakers. The insoles have UltraSKY cushioning to provide pressure relief and comfort. Free shipping!
- $65 to $75 + Free Shipping
- $130 - $150
- Valid: 01/11/2025 to 01/11/2025
Cleo+Coco: Body Care
Experience personal care that truly makes you feel cared for, with powerful formulas, natural ingredients, beautiful fragrances and a clean mission. The natural deodorants will keep you odor-free for 24+ hours. The scents are made from pure plant butters and oils -- never any synthetic fragrance or chemicals. Build your own deodorant bundle and choose from fragrances including Lavender Vanilla, Grapefruit Bergamot, Basil Mint and Vanilla Coconut. Hair + Body Powder is also available, which is a multitasker in a bottle: volume-enhancing dry shampoo, full-body sweat-absorber, body odor reducer and an anti-chafe powder. Limit three per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35.
- $10.50 - $26
- $21 - $54
- Valid: 01/11/2025 to 01/11/2025
TheraRx: Pill Organizers and Wellness Products
Organize and keep track of daily supplements. TheraRX organizers make everyday wellness simple. From multiple dailies to weekly and monthly setups, this wide variety of organizers is designed to take the confusion out of taking what you need. Choose the setup that best suits your needs and easily stay on top of your supplements, wherever you go. This assortment also offers pain relief solutions from head to toe for headaches, bunion support, varicose vein cream and more, plus wellness hacks from a tongue scraper to compression gear.
- $10 - $25
- $18 - $40
- Valid: 01/11/2025 to 01/11/2025
Strawberry Avocados: Smart Watch Bands
Upgrade your Apple watch with a stylish band. Comfortable and unique, these lightweight bands fit comfortably on your wrist for all day wear and add a trendy touch. The simple design easily attaches to your watch and is compatible with all watch face sizes. The silicone styles also feature gold-plated charms for some extra glam. The Elle style is modeled after a luxury watch band to take your watch from day to night.
- $21 - $27
- $35 - $45
- 5d 4h 32m
Vibes: Silicone Earplugs and Hi-Fidelity Earplugs
Block out sound or simply reduce it with Vibes. The Hi-Fidelity are discreet, reusable earplugs that reduce the volume of loud environments to a safer, more comfortable level while still allowing you to hear everything clearly. The Moldable Silicone Earplugs are Vibes' newest product, which are reusable, noise-canceling earplugs that mold to fit the exact shape of your ear and block out all sounds in your environment.
- $14 - $22
- $20 - $28.50
- 5d 4h 32m