Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals with free shipping.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Roma Boots, Lotta-Lite by Pursen, Baby Foot and more.

The deals start at just $8 and are up to 76% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Roma Boots Roma Boots: Rain Boots GMA Deal : $24.50 to $59.50 Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $49 to $119 Valid: 10/29/2022 to 10/29/2022 Shop Now Beautifully crafted and extremely comfortable, Roma's 100% waterproof boots can be worn rain or shine. Great for rainy days or just keeping your feet dry on a dewy morning walk, this assortment includes options for men, women and kids, ranging from fun patterns to solids. The footbed has a multi-layered cushioned insole for ultimate comfort. ROMA Boots is a socially conscious buy one, give one rain boot company that merges fashion with philanthropy to help impoverished children around the world. This Christmas, the company says it plans to donate 100,000 boots to Ukrainian refugee children. Free shipping!

Baby Foot Baby Foot: Exfoliant Foot Peel GMA Deal : $12.50 Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $25 Valid: 10/29/2022 to 10/29/2022 Shop Now Baby Foot is designed to remove the unsightly, dead skin cells on your feet that build up over time. This exfoliant foot peel is lavender-scented and comes with two booties. Just slip the booties on, put a pair of socks over them and let everything sit for an hour and rinse. Within days, the dead skin will start peeling off your feet. Baby Foot for men is also available, which is mint scented. Limit three units per order. Free shipping!

Ephemeris Ephemeris: Birth Chart Talisman GMA Deal : $59 Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $120 Valid: 10/29/2022 to 10/29/2022 Shop Now Celebrate your uniqueness in a fun and elegant way. Ephemeris' Astrological Talisman features the position of the planets at the moment you were born (your birth chart) or at the most special moment of your life such as birth, marriage or first child. All pieces are unique and handmade in the US. This comes with three in-depth digital Astrological Readings -- birth chart reading, astrological transits and saturn return. The pendant hangs on a stainless steel chain. Choose from a black or silver background for the pendant. Free shipping!

MALIBU SKYE MALIBU SKYE: Crossbody Bags & Wallets GMA Deal : $20 to $35 Free Shipping • 50% to 64% Savings Original: $40 to $98 Valid: 10/29/2022 to 10/29/2022 Shop Now Malibu Skye is well known for eco-friendly, hands-free bags, stylist and super functional, fully lined with multi-purpose interior and exterior pockets and sleeves. The Karen Vegan Leather Wallet is trimmed in gold-toned hardware and has three separate compartments to help keep you organized. The Rachel Crossbody Bag is a large messenger bag with a front slip pocket. Each bag comes with a leopard print strap and is fully lined with interior pockets. Choose from a variety of colors. Free shipping!

Lotta-Lite by Pursen Lotta-Lite by Pursen: Go-Anywhere Light GMA Deal : $8 to $14 Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $16 to $28 Valid: 10/29/2022 to 10/29/2022 Shop Now Lotta-Lite is a small portable light for purse interiors, keychains, pet leashes and so much more. You no longer have to search in the dark trying to find that one item you need at the bottom of your handbag. Lotta-Lite will illuminate every inch inside your handbag. This light can clip on with its removable back clip or handy loop. With its auto 60 second shut off timer, you don't have to worry about forgetting to turn it off. There are three ways to affix Lotta-Lite: the removable back clip, 3M tape or keychain loop. Free shipping!

Discover Night Discover Night: Pillowcases, Headbands & Scrunchies GMA Deal : $20 to $50 Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $40 to $100 Valid: 10/29/2022 to 10/29/2022 Shop Now Show your love and support for those affected by breast cancer with Discover Night's luxurious sleep and beauty collection. From silk and satin pillowcases to hair accessories and eye masks, these products are ultra-gentle on delicate skin and hair and offer a wide range of beauty benefits. The silk scrunchies and headbands have a smooth, lustrous finishing, which helps minimize hair friction. The satin pillowcase helps reduce hair frizz and breakage and lessens sleep lines. Discover Night is proud to donate $2,500 to Memorial Sloan Kettering during breast cancer awareness month. Free shipping!

Florin Arte Florin Arte: Art and History Inspired Jewelry GMA Deal : $49 to $139 Free Shipping • 37% to 39% Savings Original: $79 to $229 Valid: 10/29/2022 to 11/06/2022 Shop Now Dazzle those around you with beautiful jewelry made in the USA. Florin Arte Jewelry is inspired by adventure and discovery. Designer Michelle Flynn has blazed trails in design, the military, and business and makes no compromises in quality and aesthetic! Choose from 14-karat gold finished necklaces, earrings and a bracelet. Free shipping!

Karving King Karving King: Dripless Cutting Board GMA Deal : $47.95 Free Shipping • 20% Savings Original: $59.95 Valid: 10/29/2022 to 10/30/2022 Shop Now Eliminate the mess and reduce the stress when carving or cutting. Karving King's dripless cutting board is an ideal carving and cutting system for any cook, chef or foodie. The 2-in-1 system features a removable drawer that collects liquids and juices from foods while you're cutting to eliminate counter messes and the cutting board is designed with an angled surface and drainage slots, allowing you to collect all the juices in the removable drip tray. Dishwasher safe and made in the USA. Free shipping!

Koble Koble: Smart Furniture GMA Deal : $229.99 to $999.99 Free Shipping • 33% to 34% Savings Original: $349.99 to $1499.99 Valid: 10/29/2022 to 10/30/2022 Shop Now Combine effortless living and ambiance with immersive, connected technology. Koble smart furniture helps you transform your space not only aesthetically, but also makes your life easier with charging and bluetooth technology built right in. The side tables feature a midcentury modern style that is amplified with modern day technology to bring the best of both worlds together. The Scandi-inspired TV unit designed to take your entertainment experience to the next level. Free shipping!

