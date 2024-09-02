Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals Labor Day special with free shipping on all products.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Arcade1Up, Rowenta, Lipault and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 70% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
Arcade1Up: PAC-MAN Collectorade
Experience classic games you love, with crisp, clear visuals, anywhere in your home or office with a top-of-the-line Arcade1Up machine. The fan-favorite PAC-MAN Collectorcade is the perfect miniaturized addition to any game room or desk. It blends seamlessly into any retro gaming collection and features 16-bit versions of PAC-MAN, GALAGA, and Galaxian, each delivering the same thrilling action and gameplay that defined the arcade era. Limit one per order. Free shipping!
- $49 + Free Shipping
- $100
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- Arcade1Up
Rowenta: X-Force Flex Cordless Vacuum
Meet the game-changing Rowenta X-Force with Flex technology. Glide effortlessly under low furniture and reach hidden spots—all without bending. Vacuum easily while staying upright and comfortable, and let the X-Force do the hard work for you. Choose from three models: the 12.60 with up to 45 minutes of non-stop cleaning on a single charge, the 14.60 with up to 70 minutes on a single charge, or the 15.60 with up to 80 minutes on a single charge. Limit one per product. Free shipping!
- $200 to $275 + Free Shipping
- $400 - $550
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- Rowenta
Lipault: Travel Bags
Discover Lipault’s stunning collection of travel bags in stylish, coordinated colors, perfect for mixing and matching to reflect your fashion-conscious self. The plume spinner suitcase will fit all your travel needs - with three size options that range from short weekends to long trips. The Foldable Plume luggage is your best ally when it comes to saving space in between trips. The luggage has a unique foldable system and cover that allows you to store the bag in a closet, under your bed, or any other narrow space when not in use. Other weekend travel bags and toiletry bags are also available in neutral and bright colors. Limit ten per product. Free shipping!
- $5 to $164.50 + Free Shipping
- $10 - $329
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- Lipault
Guard Your ID: Identity Protection Kits
Protect against identity theft with Guard Your ID rollers. By simply rolling the stamp over text you want to mask, feel confident that private information is safe from prying eyes. The rollers are fast, portable, quiet and mess-free, great for prescription bottles, bills, bank statements, shipping labels and more. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. Also included in this assortment are sets of the 3-in-1 rollers that feature a unique built-in blade to help you easily open envelopes and packages, plus a notebook and pen set where expression and creativity can shine. Free shipping!
- $20 to $20 + Free Shipping
- $42 - $54
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- Guard Your ID
Rosetta Stone: Language Learning Programs
Master one language with lifetime access to programs from Rosetta Stone, the language learning expert for over 30 years. Their Dynamic Immersion method is the most intuitive way to learn a new language, using context and reasoning to help you build a deeper, more enduring understanding of the language. Plus, they have a great tool called TruAccent that compares your pronunciation to millions of native speakers and then gives you feedback on how well you say each word. You'll also have access to Live Lessons taught by language experts to teach you the culture; a Phrasebook to help you quickly learn phrases related to traveling for an upcoming trip; and Stories narrated by native speakers to put your new language into context. Best of all, lessons are as short as five minutes and are all accessible through an Android or iOS app or desktop browser. Upon purchase, you will receive your voucher via email, which you can use to treat yourself or gift to your recipient. Vouchers must be redeemed by 9/2/25.
- $89 + Free Shipping
- $299
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- Rosetta Stone
Picture Keeper: Picture Keepers
Protecting precious memories should be easy. Picture Keeper is a simple and easy way to backup your pictures, videos and contacts stored on your phone, tablet or computer -- whether you're switching to a new phone, running out of storage on your phone or wanting to safeguard important photos. It's easy, simple and secure: just plug in and press "Start Backup." This can store your photos, videos and contacts from iPhone, Android, Windows or Mac. No internet is required and this skips over duplicate photos to help save space. Choose from 16GB, 64GB or 128GB. Limit four per order. Free shipping!
- $50 to $80 + Free Shipping
- $120 - $219
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- Picture Keeper
Ritani: Lab Diamond Jewelry
Embrace the future of luxury with Ritani's lab-grown diamond jewelry -- a flawless fusion of sophistication, sparkle and enduring allure. The brand was started 25 years ago to help customers find the right diamond, ring and jewelry at affordable pricing without sacrificing quality or integrity. This assortment of radiant lab-created diamonds, each hand-selected for exceptional cut, clarity and color and meticulously set to ensure maximum brilliance and sparkle, is designed to go from day to night seamlessly. Choose from more than 10 options, ranging from .25 carat to 5 carats, including diamond stud and huggie earrings, diamond tennis bracelets, diamond pendant necklaces and more. Free shipping!
- $280.50 to $2667.50 + Free Shipping
- $561 - $5335
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- Ritani
MALIBU SKYE: Wallets
Versatility is at the forefront of everything MALIBU SKYE does. The Meg and Maddy on-the-go wallets are the ideal carry-all's to organize your essentials. They are great to carry alone or slip into your tote or a larger bag. Features include a spacious, fully-lined interior with multiple card slots to keep your essentials organized and secure. Choose from a variety of colors. Free shipping!
- $16 + Free Shipping
- $34
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- MALIBU SKYE
LIPSMART: Lip Care
LIPSMART is the proven solution for dry lip concerns. The advanced formula delivers intense hydration that provides visible and long-lasting results in just 60 seconds. For smoother, tighter, fuller looking lips. It replenishes lips with the ingredients needed to heal from within to visually eliminate dryness, cracking, flaking, fine lines, and deflation immediately. Free shipping!
- $16 + Free Shipping
- $32
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- LIPSMART
KORRES: Skincare & Haircare
Born out of the oldest homeopathic pharmacy in Athens, Greece, over 25 years ago, KORRES is the original seed-to-skin skincare brand. Inspired by generations-old traditions, they blend the most potent Greek ingredients with cutting-edge technologies and science for results you can see and feel both instantly and long-term. This assortment includes the Greek Yogurt Foaming Cleanser, which is a gentle cream cleanser made with real Greek yogurt rich in prebiotics and probiotics that nourish and balance skin to help restore a damaged skin barrier. It deeply clears pores of dirt, pollution and bacteria while helping to address skin sensitivity and provide relief from redness, itchiness, dryness, and discomfort common to sensitive skin. The Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink is a multi-tasking treatment that blurs imperfections, smooths textured skin and replenishes skin with an awakened hydration. Transform and smooth your skin to velvet with a single drop. Free shipping!
- $7.50 to $52.50 + Free Shipping
- $15 - $105
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- KORRES
Canopy: Humidifiers
Canopy offers a completely reimagined and dermatologist-approved humidifier that provides clean, filtered moisture, free from bacteria and particles, to hydrate rooms up to 500 square feet for better skin and breathing. The evaporative device uses no-mist technology, meaning you will not see mist or steam leaving the top of the device. The humidifiers come equipped with dishwasher-safe parts and proprietary anti-mold technology that keeps mold from growing. The Canopy Humidifier has a built-in aroma diffuser to subtly fragrance your space. Canopy's Signature Unwind scent is included with your humidifier set to transform your home with notes of sweet bergamot and earthy tea blossom - great to diffuse day and night. Free shipping!
- $75 + Free Shipping
- $150
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- Canopy
Rose Farmers: 24 Long Stem Roses
Celebrate every day with vibrant long-stem roses from Rose Farmers. Handpicked with care, these blooms embody elegance and luxury. From their farm to your doorstep, each rose is a testament to quality and beauty. Great for any occasion or simply to brighten your day, these roses are grown with passion and delivered fresh to ensure they last. Choose your color of 24 long-stem roses -- red, white, pink, purple, yellow, orange, cream, or the "Farmer's Choice" mix -- with or without a vase. Choose from six delivery dates. Free shipping!
- $30 to $55 + Free Shipping
- $70 - $111
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- Rose Farmers
Wayfair: Platform Bed
Start the new season by elevating your bedroom with the hand-upholstered platform bed, meticulously manufactured to order in Illinois by skilled craftsmen. Its timeless design and plush upholstery bring contemporary elegance to any space. Choose among 10 colors in three fabrics -- classic linen, velvet or microsuede -- with options for Queen or King. Assembly for this bed is quick and easy. Free shipping!
- $999 to $1099 + Free Shipping
- $2000 - $2200
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- Wayfair
Honeydew Sleep: Pillows & Sleep Masks
Honeydew Sleep is on a mission to change the world through better sleep. All of their pillows are handmade using their proprietary, patent-pending fill. This magic fill helps Honeydew pillows achieve the impossible - they feel soft and luxurious but are still supportive and substantial and will never flatten out over time. The scrumptious side sleeper pillow features a unique shoulder cutout designed to keep your neck and head in perfect alignment, alleviating pain and improving your sleep quality. The Scrumptious Travel Pillow is larger than a typical “travel” pillow, specifically engineered to provide you with the same support and comfort you get from a full-size Scrumptious pillow in a package that is easy and convenient to take with you anywhere. The Essence Side Sleeper Pillow sleeps cooler than a typical memory foam pillow. Also included in this assortment is the silk sleep mask to improve your beauty sleep! Limit six per product. Free shipping!
- $34 to $124 + Free Shipping
- $70 - $250
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- Honeydew Sleep
Viscosoft: Mattress Toppers
Add support to a soft mattress, add comfort to a firm mattress, or extend the life of an aging mattress with Viscosoft. The Select High-Density Mattress Toppers feature gel-infused, high-density memory foam to align your spine, relieve common pressure points, and prevent you from sinking. The Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper balances the support of memory foam with the plush comfort of a down alternative, pillow-top cover and includes an 18" deep-pocket elastic skirt that secures the topper to your mattress like a fitted sheet. It relieves pressure points for side and multi-position sleepers experiencing discomfort from a mattress that is too firm. Choose from two, three and four-inch options for twin to California king. Limit three per order. Free shipping!
- $75 to $155 + Free Shipping
- $150 - $310
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- Viscosoft
Sunday Citizen: Snug Waffle Robe & Checkerboard Throw
Sunday Citizen is all about coziness and creating the softest products on the market. The pieces feel even better than they look, so there’s no need to choose between comfort and style. The Checkerboard throw, made with two layers of sung fabric, brings extra style and coziness to your couch, chair or bed. The snug waffle robe is made from the same cozy fabric and is machine washable for easy care. Choose from three colorways with sizes up to 3XL. Free shipping!
- $72.50 to $90 + Free Shipping
- $145 - $180
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- Sunday Citizen
VOLO Beauty: Hair Towels & Scrunchies
VOLO is the simple solution to save your time and save your hair. Introducing the softest towel your hair has ever met: VOLO Hero’s Nanoweave material is extremely gentle and absorbent. The Hero decreases dry time by up to 50%, and the snug strap ensures your towel stays tucked into place. It’s as easy as wrap, twist, and tuck. The Scrunchies and Spa headband pack help minimize drying time by efficiently absorbing water while keeping your hair securely in place and the spa headband carefully holds your hair back. Made from the same Nanoweave fabric, wrap yourself in luxurious, cloud-like comfort in the plush robe or spa body wrap, which is a convenient hands-free option in the bathroom. Free shipping!
- $11.50 to $69 + Free Shipping
- $23 - $138
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- VOLO Beauty
Paw.com: Dog Blankets & Beds
Don't forget the dogs! The PupChill Cooling Bolster Dog Bed is crafted with revolutionary cooling technology and premium materials to ensure that your furry friend stays refreshed and relaxed year-round. The PupChill Cooling Waterproof Blanket is the ultimate solution for keeping dogs comfortable and your home protected. The PupPouf Luxe Faux Fur Donut Dog Bed was designed to provide our best friends with the ultimate place to rest while blending into homes with its modern and luxurious design. The donut shape is perfect for small pets who love to curl up, snuggle, and feel extra cozy. Several more options include dog totes, beds and waterproof throw blankets. Free shipping!
- $44.50 to $124.50 + Free Shipping
- $89 - $249
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/02/2024
- Paw.com
Limitless: Breezie Fan
Circulate air in any direction for cooling comfort all day long. The Limitless Breezie Fan is versatile and portable with a clamp, hook, and magnetic base to attach to most surfaces. It can also recharge any USB-enabled device and features an LED light that can easily be adjusted to suit your needs. Carry this device to the office, dorm, garage, camper, concerts, walks and more. Free shipping!
- $40 + Free Shipping
- $60
- Valid: 08/29/2024 to 09/08/2024
- Limitless
Stamina: Pilates Reformer, Rower & Bike
Improve your cardio health with a home gym from Stamina. The AeroPilates Home Studio Reformer makes it easy to get the benefits of pilates, from toning and shaping major muscle groups to improving flexibility and boosting cardiovascular health, all in the comfort of your own home. The müüv Bike combines elevated design with integrated, smart audio coaching that wirelessly syncs up to your own device for a seamless workout experience. Stamina X Air Rower 1401 gives you access to one of the best full-body cardio machines to help improve your cardiovascular health and build total body strength! Free shipping.
- $225 to $660 + Free Shipping
- $599 - $1599
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/08/2024
- Stamina
Arcade1Up: NBA Jam Deluxe Arcade Machine and Pac-Man Deluxe Arcades
Put your skills to the test by playing iconic retro arcade games. As the leader in authentic retro gaming experiences, Arcade1Up’s machines look, feel and play just like the favorites you remember. Have fun with the Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade which houses 14 classic games including PAC-MAN, DIG DUG, and GALAGA and NBA Jam Deluxe Arcade with 3 classic games: NBA Jam™, NBA Jam™ Tournament Edition, and NBA Jam™ Hangtime. WiFi leaderboards allow you to challenge the world and compete with friends and gamers across the country. The light-up marquee enhances the nostalgic feel while the BOE 17-inch color monitor brings the visual details to life with vibrant colors. Build the best game room ever! Free shipping!
- $349 + Free Shipping
- $500
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/08/2024
- Arcade1Up
Stoke: Backyard Pizza Oven
Unlock the art of wood-fired pizza perfection with the Stoke Pizza Oven Bundle. Crafted with premium materials and precision engineering, this oven redefines the joy of homemade pizzas. The oven heats to 900°F in 20 minutes and bakes your pizza in two minutes. With ample cooking space, prepare to master pizzas of various sizes, ensuring everyone gets a slice of the action. From traditional Margheritas to innovative creations, unleash your creativity on the spacious cooking surface. This bundle includes the pizza oven, pizza stone, pizza peel, pizza cutter, and weather jacket. Free shipping!
- $199 + Free Shipping
- $375
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/08/2024
- Stoke
Lifepro: Vibration Plate & Sauna Blanket
Maximize your workouts and recovery. The HexaPlate Vibration Plate helps to intensify your fitness routine, boost metabolism, and burn more calories. Strengthen your core, legs, arms, and back by incorporating it into regular exercises. Low-intensity use helps to enhance circulation, relieve pain, and aid recovery. Enjoy the benefits of detoxification therapy and enhanced recovery anytime, anywhere with the RejuvaWrap Infrared Sauna Blanket. Sweat out toxins, boost circulation, and burn calories effortlessly while relaxing with this lightweight, foldable sauna blanket. Free shipping!
- $78 to $200 + Free Shipping
- $120 - $400
- Valid: 09/02/2024 to 09/08/2024
- Lifepro