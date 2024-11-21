Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on holiday gifts.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Softies, Amelia Rose Jewelry, Visp and more. The deals start at just $3.75 and are up 63% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Softies: Reverse Seam Crew Neck Lounge Set
Gift ultimate softness. Softies’ best-selling marshmallow fabric is now available in a flattering and versatile two-piece lounge set. This contemporary women’s lounge set offers unmatched softness. Whether worn together or as separates, it’s great for any occasion or activity. The beautifully detailed reverse seam crew neck top has bracelet sleeves, matching long marshmallow pant with drawstring and elasticized waistband and side seam pockets. The easy care, colorfast and machine washable Marshmallow blend only gets softer with time. Available in a variety of colors in XS-2X/3X. Limit six sets per order. Shipping is $8.99 or free with two sets.
- $69
- $139
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
Amelia Rose Jewelry: Initial Necklaces
Give a gorgeous personalized gift this holiday season. The Mother of Pearl Paperclip Initial Necklace features a shimmering mother of pearl charm, which is the perfect canvas for an initial, creating a personalized piece that is both eye-catching and meaningful. With an adjustable chain for versatile styling, this necklace seamlessly transitions from day to night. The Grand Diamond Initial Necklace is also available, which features a big, bold initial on a paperclip chain. The uppercase letter sparkles with pavé set genuine diamonds. It is handcrafted in rich 14k gold dipped sterling silver with an adjustable length for seamless layering with other necklaces and a custom fit. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $88.
- $34 - $88
- $68 - $176
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
Visp: Elixir Mixer
For those who are on-the-go, say goodbye to drink prep drama with the Elixir Mixer. It's a glass bottle with a built-in whisk, which is great for getting out the door in the morning quickly while sticking to your healthy routine and drink ritual. Because it's all-in-one, you can re-whisk your drink if your drink contents settle or separate. Make matcha, protein shakes, electrolyte drinks and more. Choose from three colors. Limit three per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $44
- $88
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
SCOUT: Bags & Accessories
Want to elevate your gift? Need to wrap in a hurry? SCOUT gift bags are a great solution! Often mistaken for the gift itself, SCOUT gift bags bring smiles and last years. Stock up and stay ready for the holiday season. Choose from singles and sets in a variety of bright, beautiful patterns. This assortment also includes small pouches, coolers, umbrellas, market totes and totes, which have heavy-duty straps and a durable, reinforced bottom. Shipping is $1.99 or free over $60.
- $3.75 - $35
- $7.50 - $70
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
Scentsicles: Scented Ornaments
Scentsicles is the original scented ornament that brings Christmas trees and greenery to life with the real, fresh-cut scent of a real tree. Made from sustainable and recyclable paper, and infused with quite a lot of pure fragrance, including natural essential oils, Scentsicles smell just like a fresh-cut tree. Simply hide the scented green sticks in any tree or greenery and enjoy a safe, mess-free scent for 30 days. Scentsicles also offer decorative ornaments, like gold and silver metal stars or shimmering white stars that also have a sustainable pulp refill infused with long-lasting fragrance. The set of three ornaments each hold two of the scented sticks so you can hang them anywhere you like. Shipping is $4.99.
- $9 - $18
- $18 - $36
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
Almond Cow: Milk Maker’s Sets
For the milk maven or coffee barista on your list, Almond Cow provides a sustainable solution to making fresh and personalized plant-based milk at home without the mess. Create unique endless flavors or just the classics with only the best ingredients you control. The powerful blades uniquely pulverize the ingredients and give you the opportunity to use every single drop of leftover pulp. Fast and fresh, make creamy plant-based milk in under a minute. Create anything such as milks (almond, cashew, oat, coconut and more), tarts, gravy, non-dairy butter and more. Choose from two sets with ingredient options including Original Almonds ’n’ Dates or Creamy CocoCash. Free shipping!
- $150 to $170 + Free Shipping
- $301 - $340
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
Limitless Innovations: Ultimate Power Bank
For the tech lover, the Limitless Ultimate Power Bank is truly the ultimate multi-charging, multi-purpose, on-the-go solution. With 3x built-in cables, 3x ports, and a retractable AC plug, this power bank is surely compatible with every device you need charged. Need extra light? The built-in 25-lumen mini flashlight is handy for emergencies or everyday tasks. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95.
- $40
- $110
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
CoolCabanas: Cabanas & Accessories
Give the gift of shade and relaxation with CoolCabanas. This beach shelter can be set up in under two minutes by a single person and provides twice the shade of a standard beach umbrella. No need to worry about not having enough shade or overheating in an enclosed shelter. The flagship 8’x8’ CoolCabanas 5 Large size provides twice the shade of a standard beach umbrella and is much safer as you don’t have to worry about your umbrella flying down the beach if it is weighed down with sand in each of the four corners. Features also include UPF/SPF 50+ sun protection and multiple pockets for keys, speakers, drinks and beach gear. This deal also includes the Beach Lounger and Grass Kit, which has you covered for use when you’re not at the beach. Free shipping!
- $34.50 to $219 + Free Shipping
- $69 - $597
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
Coldest: Limitless Bottles
For someone who is always on-the-go, the Limitless Bottle is a great gift. Coldest bottles are triple wall insulated and stay cold for up to 36 hours or hot for 13. The versatile tumbler lids are tailored for everyday hydration needs. Sip water or gulp protein shakes -- these lids suit all preferences. Say goodbye to spills with Coldest's exceptional tumbler, ensuring an unbeatable 100% leak resistance. Other features include a non-slip secured grip and ability to fit in cup holders. Available in 36-ounce or 46-ounce options. Shipping is $8.99 or free with three bottles.
- $27.50 - $32.50
- $55 - $65
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
SIDIO: Sidiocrates
SIDIO is a great gift for those who are obsessed with organization in the garage, workshop, storage room or on outdoor adventures. Featuring a mix of full-size and half-size stackable crates built from durable polypropylene that withstands impact and extreme conditions, they offer the durability and flexibility needed to keep things tidy and safe. Customizable divider slots allow you to easily arrange and reconfigure the interior to suit specific organizational requirements. Available in a variety of colors, each set includes two full crates, one half crate, lids and standard dividers. Limit two sets per order. Shipping is $7.99 or $50 for Alaska and Hawaii.
- $84 - $88
- $168 - $176
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
RovR Products: Coolers & Caddies
Get ready for the next outdoor adventure with RovR Products. The CoolR 25 + Essentials Kit stores wine and liquor bottles upright and keeps a 7lb. bag of ice cold for 2-3 days when the sun is at its highest. RovR features like the DualSpout Plug and Anchor Pin System come standard along with an adjustable padded carry strap for easy on-the-go portability. The CoolR 25 is ready to take the party wherever you go. The KeepR Cooler Caddy is a modern-day version of the picnic basket. Store cups, utensils, plates, fruit and more, protected in separate compartments that make them available at a moment’s notice. The KeepR carries like a pail and rests flat on the surface. This includes the IceR Ice Container, which nests seamlessly inside. Shipping is $9.99 excluding Alaska and Hawaii.
- $75 - $120
- $150 - $255
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
SeaVees: Footwear
Give the gift of comfort and style with SeaVees. These clogs and rain boots are made of recycled and natural rubber and are 100% waterproof. From rainy days to unexpected messes, these waterproof shoes will keep feet dry and make cleanup quick and easy. This assortment also includes the SeaChange Collection of slippers, sneakers and slip-ons, which are made with recycled materials and are vegan from lace to sole. Options are available for men and women. Free shipping!
- $32 to $65 + Free Shipping
- $65 - $130
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
Vinglacé: Wine Bottle Holders & Tumblers
For those who love to host, Vinglacé keeps your wine, champagne and sparkling water chilled for hours. Simply insert your already chilled bottle of wine or champagne and the double wall construction provides maximum insulation. Great for gifting, the Wine Gift Set includes a wine bottle holder and two glass lined wine tumblers. Now you can keep your bottle of wine or champagne chilled, as well as each glass, for as long as you need. No more metallic taste or smell. Each wine glass holds 10 ounces and comes with a slide close lid. Tumblers are also available, which are stainless outside and glass inside. The glass inserts are dishwasher safe. Shipping is $7.50.
- $15 - $70
- $30 - $140
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
Solawave: Skin Care Devices
For the beauty lover on your list, Solawave is a celebrated leader in light therapy skincare. The Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand & Activating Serum kit is your all-in-one solution for rejuvenated skin. Designed to visibly diminish fine lines and wrinkles, enhance product absorption, reduce puffiness and boost overall radiance -- all within just 12 minutes a day. Results are visible in as little as two weeks, thanks to the science-backed innovative combination of Red Light Therapy, Galvanic Current, Therapeutic Warmth, and Facial Massage. The 2-in-1 Mini Glow Essentials Kit is great for Red Light Therapy beginners or anyone looking for a versatile face and body tool. Compact and portable, the Mini allows you to enjoy Light Therapy anywhere. For a soothing facial experience and an enhanced glow, follow your Mini treatment with the Hydrating Sheet Mask. Limit five per order. Free shipping!
- $64 to $95 + Free Shipping
- $128 - $198
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
LONDONTOWN: Nail & Hand Care
Gift the perfect at-home manicure. LONDONTOWN is a celebration of all things beauty, with a focus on clean and effective formulas that offer an elevated, luxe experience. Lakur provides high impact color with moisturizing care. It is chip-resistant and has a pro-contour brush for effortless application. Gift the cult-favorite, one-step manicure with the Illuminating Nail Concealers, which combine color and care, giving the illusion of naturally flawless nails. Hand care, tools and sets are also available. Limit five per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $25.
- $6 - $39
- $12 - $80
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
Floopi: Slippers
For those who love style and comfort, Floopi’s slippers deliver. Choose between a refined microsuede upper with detailed stitching or a soft chenille knit with a sleek faux fur collar for a touch of elegance. Both slippers feature plush faux fur or velour linings, providing a warm and cozy experience for feet. The memory foam insoles offer cushioned support and adapt to feet for a personalized fit. The anti-skid outsoles provide traction and stability for both indoor lounging and quick outdoor steps. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three pairs.
- $20
- $45
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
COCO + CARMEN: Wraps & Accessories
Give the gift of effortless style that always fits. COCO + CARMEN’s wraps and cardigans are beautiful layering pieces. These styles feature lightweight, breathable fabric. Wear them all year-round, or wear them over tops and dresses for added warmth. Choose from a variety of colors across wraps, cardigans or ponchos with fringe -- and gift without having to worry about guessing her size. The Embrace Fashion Fastener is a beautiful clip-on accessory that can be worn three ways: connect your open cardigan, cinch your sweater or clip your glasses. Limit five units per order. Shipping is $3.99.
- $9.50 - $20
- $19 - $40
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
Sweet Wink: Dress Up Capes & Kits
Sweet Wink encourages little ones to dream big through pretend play – a great screen-free alternative. Sweet Wink products make great holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, and can be enjoyed for dress up fun year-round. These fun Dress Up Kits include a cape, wand and hair piece for a full dress-up ensemble. Choose from a variety of options including kits for mermaid, and princess dress up, as well as a variety of colorful capes gift sets, which include one wand and hair clips. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $20.
- $15 - $20
- $30 - $45
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
Puffer Hug: Cold Weather Accessories
From Puffer Hug’s signature scarves with deep pockets to its versatile travel blanket, these products are thoughtful gifts, great for getting comfy at home, the office, outdoor events and travel. The 418 Scarf is a 2-in-1, lightweight, unisex piece that transforms from a cozy scarf to a chic vest in seconds. Unsnap it for a classic scarf look or snap it for a vest style. The newly released Cashmitt Scarf is a two-toned scarf that combines luxury with practicality. Made from ultra-soft cashmere-feel fabric, it offers warmth and touchscreen-compatible mittens sewn into each pocket. The Original Puffer Hug features two deep pockets to keep essentials secure and hands warm. Available in unisex sizes for adults and kids in a range of colors. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two excluding Alaska and Hawaii.
- $16 - $39.50
- $40 - $80
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
Color Wow: Hair Care
Give the gift of good hair this holiday season. Color Wow focuses on one thing and one thing only: solving your toughest hair problems and delivering the WOW factor. Whether it's color protection, frizz control, or thicker, fuller hair, these first of their kind formulas have changed the hair game and have been honored with over 125 major beauty awards. Options include the Extra Strength Dream Coat, a powerful, ultra-moisturizing, anti-frizz treatment, One-Minute Transformation Styling Cream to smooth, tame and de-frizz, Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer, anon-drying volumizing technology that instantly thickens, and more. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $6.95.
- $12 - $17.25
- $24 - $34.50
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
Foreo Sweden: Skin Care Devices
For those who love pampering, give the gift of Foreo Sweden. The PEACH 2 go provides long-lasting, full-body hair removal technology with an expert IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) device that uses powerful light pulses to disrupt the hair regrowth cycle and quickly arrest the development of hair follicles for visibly smooth skin and significant hair reduction in just 12 weeks, with visible results after two weeks. The LUNA 4 provides an effortless and customizable routine for clean, visibly brighter and healthier looking skin. Features include Gentle, Regular or Deep Cleansing Modes and five new unique Firming Massage routines -- creating pro-level results at home with this skincare essential. The BEAR is an FDA-cleared at-home microcurrent device. Enhance the devices with skincare, too. Free shipping!
- $17.50 to $164.50 + Free Shipping
- $35 - $329
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
Freewaters: House Shoes
Step into cozy comfort. Freewaters crafts comfortable footwear with built-in sustainability, made for all-day wear, with instant comfort. The Freewaters footbed features built-in arch support and is made from a proprietary foam blend which possesses shock absorption and high energy return qualities for all-day comfort. They also use sustainable and recycled materials. Choose from four styles which include vegan fur and puffy options. These are available in unisex sizes. Limit five per order. Shipping is $6.99 or free with two pairs.
- $30 - $32.50
- $60 - $65
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
INVISASOX: No-Show Socks
A great stocking stuffer, INVISASOX was created to end annoying problems like blisters, discomfort and shoe damage that results from wearing no socks. This no-show sock has a sock collar that is flat, soft and comfortable. It's like there's nothing there because it is designed to rest on top of your skin loosely, without being tight and digging into your top of foot skin like other no-show socks. A range of neutral colors are available for men and women. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $30.
- $11
- $22
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
Creative Crayons Workshop: Coloring Tablecloths
Upgrade your holiday table with these coloring tablecloths, which also keep kids off their devices. They’re a fun memory maker for gatherings with people of all ages. Grab your most colorful markers, crayons, paints and colored pencils, and let the artistic vibes flow as the whole gathering works together. Choose from seven styles including options for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah. Shipping is $3.99.
- $12.50
- $25
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 11/21/2024
Pedi Couture: Pedicure Sandals
Pedi Couture sandals are comfortable, practical, time-saving and separate toes, ensuring pedicures don't get ruined. Designed for maximum comfort, these sandals are easy to slip on, preventing smudging as well as providing immediate and soothing relief from aching and swelling. A high density foam foot sole supports arches and helps absorb shock, while Pedi Couture's patented cushioned four post design separates toes comfortably and evenly. Choose from two styles, including one with arch support. Limit four pairs per order. Shipping ranges from $3.95 to $4.95.
- $15 - $17
- $30 - $40
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 12/15/2024
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Tea Towels, Kitchen Towels, Dish Cloths & Packing Cubes
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. These oversized kitchen towels are made from pure cotton and boast a unique crinkle texture that enhances their absorbency. The generously sized colorful towels make excellent gifts for anyone who enjoys spending time in the kitchen. The packing cubes are the ideal organizers for traveling in style. Each set includes three sizes. Free shipping!
- $6.50 to $26 + Free Shipping
- $13 - $54
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 12/15/2024
Opopop: Gourmet Flavored Popcorn
Made in America, Opopop has completely reinvented microwave popcorn. The Flavor Wrapped Kernel Discovery set offers the microwave popcorn popper and lid with seven individually wrapped popcorn kernels in flavors, including Cinnalicious, Maui Heat (think spicy pineapple), Salted Caramel, Pickle Monster, Fancy Butter and Super Butter. Or opt for the holiday set which includes flavors like cocoa mint, gingerbread and more. Refills also available. Limit two per order. Shipping is $5.99.
- $15 - $26
- $30 - $52
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 12/15/2024
Savings on Gifts From 20 Brands
Get ready to gift with special finds from 20 fabulous brands with exclusive savings that won't bust your budget. From fitness equipment to luxe blankets, and everything in between … plus, get free shipping when you spend $40! Save now on dazzling lab grown diamond jewelry from Grown Brilliance; Proper Hills digital photo and video frame; Stamina fitness equipment like a pilates reformer; lifetime access to Rosetta Stone’s language learning programs; viral sensation Mermade Hair hair tools; ChargeTab emergency phone charger; Wrap-It Storage organization strap bundle; Farmers Defense sun protection sleeves and hats; Lux + Nyx origami belt bag; Starlette Galleria super sparkly jewelry; Karma and Luck spiritual jewelry; Mali + Lili crossbody bag; The Grate Plate’s ceramic grating plate set; tool kits from Character; Lock Laces no-tie shoelaces; super luxe blankets and bags from Minky Couture; FluffCo ultra-plush robes; Cosy House’s loungewear; a walking pad from Lifepro; and the Ready Rocker, which turns any chair into a rocker!
- $10 - $745
- $20 - $1599
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 12/04/2024
Flatyz: Handcrafted Flat Candle Sets
Stand out with uniquely flat candles. Intricately hand-crafted by artisans, Flatyz candles offer a minimal and visually striking aesthetic, transforming a candle into a canvas for artwork. Each candle is packaged flat with a steel base, making it a simple yet unique gift option. It can also be gifted inside a greeting card or sent in the mail. The organic cotton twin wicks burn evenly and self-extinguish as they near the steel base without any dripping wax or smoke. They are scentless and also self-extinguish after about four hours of burn time.
- $33 - $54
- $54 - $90
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 12/15/2024
Pudus: Slipper Socks
Give the gift of cozy! Each pair of Pudus slipper socks is made from 15 recycled water bottles. The luxe, faux sherpa fur lining is soft and durable and the non-slip grippers provide a little extra support. Choose from gift sets of two coordinating pairs designed for couples or mom and little one. Boxed and ready to give!
- $25
- $50
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 12/15/2024
Charcuterie By Sergio: Charcuterie Sets and Boards
Gather with delicious spreads and beautiful charcuterie boards. Charcuterie By Sergio is on a mission to transport you to the heart of Italy's culinary heritage through taste. The charcuterie collections offer meats, cheeses, spreads and beyond. The beautiful boards will take your hors d'oeuvres to the next level with cheese knives, sectioned areas, ramekins and even a cloche for protecting food indoors and out. Free shipping!
- $52 to $79 + Free Shipping
- $65 - $99
- Valid: 11/21/2024 to 12/15/2024
Feets: Foot Care and Socks
Feets is a specialized foot care company that designs products to help soften, protect and repair feet. The foot mask is a podiatrist-approved foot treatment that naturally eliminates ugly calluses, painful cracks, dead skin cells and other rough patches from feet, leaving them clean, healthy and soft. The Foot Peel Mask includes two sets and the Hydrating Foot Mask includes three sets. Each pair is single-use, and each bootie comes pre-filled with treatment. The Foot and Shoe Spray is designed to eliminate odor and provide a cooling sensation for your feet. The Foot and Heel Cream moisturizes and softens the toughest skin. Also included in this assortment are gift sets and socks. Free shipping!
- $15 to $60 + Free Shipping
- $30 - $120
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Revitalign: Footwear
Revitalign offers fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include womens boots, sneakers, slip-ons, and women's and men's slippers. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
- $6 to $85 + Free Shipping
- $12 - $170
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
McCrea's Candies: Caramels
McCrea's is all about savoring the moment. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. The 5.5-ounce tubes are a great gift option and come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt. These include 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Also included in this assortment are larger gift bundles or the caramel Advent calendar. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95.
- $11.50 - $79
- $23 - $158
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Softies: Women's Loungewear
Indulge in ultimate comfort with Softies' best-selling, buttery soft Rib Dream loungewear collection. Every style in Softies Dream Collection is lightweight, soft, and versatile. Choose from an assortment of v-neck short sets, robes, lounge dresses or racerback short sets in a variety of colors. Sizes range from S- 3XL. Limit six per order. Free shipping!
- $49 to $59 + Free Shipping
- $99 - $119
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Brainstream: Kitchen Gadgets
Functional and fun, Brainstream's gadgets make life at home a little bit easier. The BeepEgg is a smart sensor driven egg timer. Once the yolk and egg-white have reached the desired degree of hardness, BeepEgg will play a tune. The sink organizers give you the option to drain and dry right in the sink. Find items in your purse easily with the purse light. Also included in the assortment are knives, magnetic soap holders, and more functional accessories. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $100.
- $8.50 - $44.50
- $17 - $90
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
BlendQuik: Portable Blender
With its smart design and technology enabled solutions, BlendQuik is not just cordless but truly a portable blender. Whether your recipient is on a fitness journey or just looking for an easy way to enjoy fresh blended drinks at work, post-workout or anywhere in between, this is a gift that'll wow every time it's used. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $25 - $61
- $50 - $150
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
alicia adams alpaca: Throw Blankets and Wraps
Gift these beautiful throw blankets that are made of an upcycled alpaca blend. Alpaca is one of the rarest and finest natural fibers in the world -- it is cozy, soft and warm. The maui wraps, crafted from a luxurious blend of alpaca and silk, are incredibly versatile and can be worn as a wrap, scarf, or shawl, making them perfect for various occasions. Their softness and warmth make them an ideal accessory for both casual and formal outfits. Choose from 13 options across two styles. Free shipping!
- $79 to $98.50 + Free Shipping
- $295 - $495
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
MADMIA: Socks
Inspire creativity and encourage self-expression with MADMIA's playful, crazy, colorful socks. They encourage anyone to let their creativity run wild and to not be afraid to stand out from the crowd. Choose from a large assortment, which includes L.O.L. Surprise!, Frozen, Encanto, Mickey and Minnie, and more. Toddler size fits ages 3 to 5; kids and adults fit ages 6 to 99. Shipping is $2.90 or free over $49.
- $9 - $13.50
- $18 - $27
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Panache Apparel Co.: Jackets, Flannels and Accessories
Panache Apparel provides fashion and freedom of expression without having to compromise on quality or aesthetics. Panache is best known for its knits and promoting self-confidence with style. Choose from a large selection of their bestselling pom knit hats, relaxed fit cozy plaid jackets, flannels, and totes, duffle bags and crossbody bags. Shipping is $5 or free over $50.
- $14 - $44
- $28 - $88
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
hydraAromatherapy: Bath and Body Care
Transform an ordinary shower into an at-home aromatherapy spa experience. Whether looking for a boost of energy or to wind down, hydraAromatherapy uses pure essential oils to elevate the everyday. Activated by water and humidity, the ShowerBurst tablet releases pure essential oils for a long-lasting aromatherapy experience in the shower. Other options include the Bathtub Tea, which provides all the benefits of an herbal bath without the mess, and popular Essential Oil Roll-Ons in a range of fragrances. Shipping is $4.99.
- $3.50 - $15
- $7 - $30
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
Linens & Hutch is passionate about offering families beautiful high-quality bedding at an affordable price. Choose from a variety of options like the Chunky Knit Throw Blanket, which is made with premium yarns that are hand-knitted and then woven for a sturdier blanket that is longer lasting. The Down-Alternative Comforter Sets have sewn-through box stitching, which prevents the fibers from shifting and helps to eliminate the need for regular fluffing. The 6-Piece Essential Sheet Sets include double-brushed microfiber sheets and two pillowcases and are incredibly soft to the touch, as well as wrinkle-resistant. Free shipping!
- $22.50 to $68.70 + Free Shipping
- $80 - $229
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Daniela Swaebe: Dazzling Jewelry
Add a pop of sparkle to your look this holiday season and give the gift of gorgeous personalization. These unique jewelry pieces, including personalized initial, birthstone and zodiac necklaces, are perfect for layering. You will also find a large selection of necklaces, bracelets and earrings that are $15 or less. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
- $5 - $22
- $15 - $110
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Keratin Complex: Hair Care
Get or gift the strongest, healthiest hair yet! Keratin Complex is a global leader in smooth hair and offers a full portfolio of keratin-enhanced products that deliver stronger, smoother and healthier hair. Keratin does not have to equal straight hair -- it equals healthy, strong and smooth hair for all hair types. The magic ingredient in each of the products is the proprietary Signature Keratin, which helps repair damage, eliminate frizz and make hair softer and smoother. These products are for all hair types and textures. Choose from Color Care Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner Duo, the Keratin Care Shampoo and Conditioner duo, holiday gift sets and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $14 - $50
- $28 - $100
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
BREED: Grooming Kits, Wallets, Watches and Sunglasses
From grooming kits and wallets to sunglasses and watches, Breed has a great assortment to give the gift of style and organization. Each grooming kit comes with a genuine leather travel case and is TSA-approved for carry on travel. Also included in this assortment are a variety of wallets with RFID blocking technology and beautiful watches and sunglasses. Free Shipping!
- $15 to $44 + Free Shipping
- $40 - $99
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Rogue Industries: Wallets and Travel Bags
Nobody likes a bulky, overstuffed wallet. The ROGUE Front Pocket Wallet is the solution. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in a man's front pocket. Choose from several neutral color options. Money clips are also available. Also included in this assortment are the Rogue Leather Duffle Bag, Rogue Leather Weekend Tote and Rouge Leather BackPack -- luxurious genuine leather bags that are sure to impress from weekend to work and everywhere in between. Shipping is $4.95 or free with two or more.
- $5 - $197.50
- $10 - $395
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Adventure Medical Kits: First-aid Kits and Emergency Gear
Be prepared this holiday season with first-aid kits that are designed to be used at home or on the road. Choose from an assortment of first-aid kits with different sizes and needs or emergency gear like emergency blankets, fire blankets and a solar phone charger. Limit five per product. Shipping is $9.99 or free over $75.
- $11.50 - $50
- $23 - $100
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Classy Chargers: Charger and Cable Set
Classy Chargers are a fun personalized gift that help to avoid "charger confusion" among family and friends. Personalize these chargers with an initial or fun pattern. This set comes with a wall charger and you can choose either a Lightning Cable or Type C cable. Each cable is 6 feet long. Choose from 12 styles. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three or sets.
- $21.50
- $43
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
VOLO Beauty: Hair Towels, Wraps and Face Towels
VOLO is the simple solution to save your time and save your hair. Introducing the softest towel your hair has ever met: VOLO Hero's Nanoweave material that is extremely gentle and absorbent. The Hero decreases dry time by up to 50%, and the snug strap ensures your towel stays tucked into place. It's as easy as wrap, twist, and tuck. The wrap and headband set and face towels are also included in the assortment. Shipping is $3.99.
- $14 - $40.50
- $28 - $81
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 11/10/2024
LIT Method: LIT Axis
For the current or future fitness buff, backed by Jay-Z and designer Rachel Zoe, LIT AXIS is an award-winning portable smart gym that replaces a Pilates reformer, free weights, cable machines and more. This portable personal trainer tracks repetitions, weight lifted, and detects and corrects muscle imbalances. Every kit has everything needed to complete any class and can attach to any door, couch, pole, tree and can be used free standing. Each Lit AXIS purchase comes with 30-day free membership or you can opt for the one year membership, which provides access to the LIT Method app that includes on-demand classes and a personalized training plan. Free shipping!
- $99 to $159 + Free Shipping
- $199 - $319
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Dr. Johnny's: Diabetic Socks
Dr. Johnny's Diabetic Socks not only prioritize foot health but also fashion. Their chic styles and great fabrics ensure they stand out in both comfort and appearance. These socks work to eliminate painful red marks and irritated toes with the innovative non-binding top band and seamless design. They offer enhanced cushioning for support, coupled with antimicrobial and moisture-wicking features to aid in preventing infections and injuries. They also feature an exceptionally stretchy and non-binding fit, making them an excellent choice for those with wide ankles and calves. Choose from solid colors or fun patterns. Sizes available from small through extra-large ranging from women's sizes 5-12 and men's sizes 6.5-14. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $60.
- $17.50
- $35
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Bunnies & Bows: Personalized Pillowcases and Tea Towels
Give a personalized gift with these customized tea towels and pillowcases from Bunnies and Bows. Made in America, choose from a large variety of designs and personalize with a name of your choice. The tea towels, many of which feature humorous phrases, are sweet gifts for anyone who enjoys time in the kitchen, while the pillowcases bring sweet dreams to little ones. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
- $7 - $20
- $14 - $40
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Mixy: Cocktail and Sangria Kits
Be the hero of happy hour with Mixy infusion cocktail kits. Simply fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice and let it sit for one to three days. Each kit makes eight single cocktails. Mixy kits must be consumed within 30 days of infusing. If you prefer alcohol-free, you can use water, tea or an alcohol alternative to create a fabulous spirit-free drink. Options include Red Wine Sangria, White Wine Sangria, Tejas and Rambler. Limit 12 per order. Free shipping!
- $10 to $27 + Free Shipping
- $20 - $55
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Pocket Socks: Pocketed Socks
For the traveler on your list, keep personal items safe while on the go. These pocketed socks allow you to store money, credit cards, keys and more. Options are available for men, women, and kids. Also included in the assortment are the compression pocketed socks. Shipping is $4.99 or free with four or more pairs.
- $8 - $20
- $20 - $50
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Canvas Style: Jewelry
From whimsical to sparkly, Canvas Style offers jewelry for every event, occasion and destination. The bestselling Christmas Enamel Collection offers perfect gifts for teachers, hostesses or even a little treat for yourself. This assortment also features new styles in rhinestone, faux mink and satin gold, ideal for accessorizing all your holiday party looks! Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
- $12 - $28
- $24 - $56
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Handmade Jewelry
Accessorize with beautiful birthstone and botanical necklaces from Catherine Weitzman Jewelry. Created with natural crushed gemstones, these are handmade in Hawaii by talented local artisans. Choose any combination of birthstones to represent the people most important to you or your gift recipient. Options in size large or mini. Free shipping!
- $39 to $52 + Free Shipping
- $110 - $145
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Hang Accessories: Neck Pillows, Eye Masks, Pillowcases and Slippers
Gift the ultimate beauty sleep with Hang Accessories' luxurious soft satin neck pillows. The memory foam pillow gives your neck support while the satin helps keep your skin and hair hydrated and friction-free. The eye masks are made of ultra-soft satin providing the perfect blend of style and relaxation. Also included in this assortment is a selection of slippers, satin pillowcases, packing cubes and more. Shipping starts at $4.99.
- $8 - $26
- $16 - $52
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
PureWine: The Wand and The Phoenix
PureWine makes wine purifiers that rapidly remove both histamines and sulfites from wine, the culprits that can often cause wine headaches and other wine allergies for millions of people. PureWine purifiers work on all varieties of wine: red, white and sparkling. The Wand purifies a single glass of wine, and the reusable product, The Phoenix, purifies an entire bottle as you pour. The Wand is available in a variety of sets ranging from a pack of eight to a pack of 30. Limit five per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.
- $13.75 - $40
- $27.50 - $81
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Sterling Forever: Classic Jewelry
Elevate your accessory game and make a statement with gifts from Sterling Forever's collection of bold, beaded bracelets. Experience the perfect blend of elegance, versatility, and quality craftsmanship with every piece. Sterling Forever offers a wide variety of styles curated to satisfy every budget, preference and occasion. Choose from personalized gifts, necklaces, earrings, anklets, bracelets, rings and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
- $9 - $50
- $18 - $245
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Repour: Wine Savers
Repour is an easy-to-use wine preserver to keep your wine as fresh as the day it was opened. Repour eliminates oxygen in an opened bottle of wine, keeping wine fresh for longer. Made in America, Repour is as easy to use as putting a stopper in a bottle. When you're ready for another glass, remove Repour, pour, re-stop and enjoy your wine again. This is great if you want to open different wines but know you won't finish all of them, or if you just want one glass of wine and to save the bottle for another day. Choose from packs of four through 40. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
- $5 - $36
- $10 - $72
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
PRO Compression: Compression Socks
PRO Compression graduated compression socks improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness and help prevent swelling. For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for all your favorite activities such as running, walking, working, traveling and for everyday comfort. Choose from 13 styles. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three pairs.
- $17.50
- $35
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Maya J Jewelry: Jewelry and Bracelet Hair Ties
Give the gift of meaningful jewelry with Maya J Jewelry's timeless pieces. Choose from a large assortment of bracelets, earrings, necklaces, CZ rings and beautiful bracelet hair tie sets. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders containing two or more.
- $9 - $58
- $18 - $116
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Mighty Mug: The Mighty Mug
Save yourself or a lucky recipient from embarrassing, messy and disastrous spills with Mighty Mug, the mug that won't fall when knocked into, but lifts naturally when it's time to sip. The Smartgrip function never wears out. On-the-go? Throw Mighty Mug in your bag and relax as it is completely leakproof. This makes an awesome gift for anyone who works on a computer, with crafts or other delicate materials, who can't afford a spilled drink. Choose from 12-ounce or 16-ounce mugs. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
- $7.50 - $16
- $15 - $32
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
BANDI: Pocketed Belts, Wraps and Sun Wraps
BANDI is known as the "modern day fanny pack." This stylish, pocketed belt that's Made in America is great for holding small essentials on-the-go. The sleek design holds items secure without zippers or scratchy fasteners. The comfortable pocketed skirt features two large pockets. The outer pocket is for convenience, and the inside pocket for security or medical devices. The Sun Wrap is lightweight, moisture-wicking and breathable, designed to protect the delicate skin of the neck and chest with a UPF sun rating of 50%. Buckle-free Pocketed Wraps are also available, which feature four separate pockets to carry essentials. Limit of six units per collection. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $75.
- $9 - $34.50
- $18 - $69
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
NIGHT: Pillowcases, Eye Masks, Scrunchies and Sheets
Discover the overnight beauty solution across a range of silk and satin essentials. These products work to support clear skin and promote healthy hair, while providing you with a comfortable, sweat-free sleep. Choose from a variety of satin fitted sheet sets, TriSilk pillowcases, vegan satin pillowcases, or the satin gift set, which includes a satin pillowcase and two satin scrunchies. Choose from a selection of colors with options in Standard/Queen and King. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $35.
- $20 - $125
- $40 - $250
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
skinnytees: Apparel
Soft, seamless and fitted, skinny-tees shape, flatter and frame every body. They are the go-to basics that stretch, but don't stretch out. These pieces are great for layering or wearing alone. Choose from a large assortment of dresses and tops. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $75.
- $17 - $64
- $34 - $152
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024