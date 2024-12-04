Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on holiday gifts.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as NADRI, Birthdate Co. and more. The deals start at just $7 and are up 57% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
NADRI: Jewelry
NADRI is known for a sparkle that rivals that of real diamonds. Their pieces are manufactured with the same craftsmanship and detailing that is used in making fine diamond jewelry. All of their stones are hand set and plated with precious metals such as 18K Gold and Rhodium. They also use the highest quality Cubic Zirconia for maximum sparkle. Choose from necklaces and earrings, ranging from studs to hoops. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $99.
- $17.50 - $150
- $35 - $300
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 12/04/2024
Birthdate Co.: Candles
Gift the viral Birthdate Candle. Birthdate Co. combined the fields of astrology, numerology, and tarot to create 365 beautiful candles — one for every birthdate. Your personalized Birthdate Candle will unlock the secrets of your personality and include a custom fragrance crafted by master perfumers. Other personalized candle options include The Anniversary Candle, which is crafted to mark the unique connection between partners. This candle intertwines astrology, tarot, and numerology to create a harmonious blend of guidance and fragrance. The Tarot Trio and The Wish Candles are also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
- $22.50 - $62.50
- $45 - $125
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 12/04/2024
Truly: Body Care
Gift good skin this season with the viral sensation Truly. Truly is a clean, vegan, and cruelty-free body care brand known for its vibrant, Instagram-worthy packaging and products made to help you achieve your smoothest skin yet. They are an expert in smooth skin, with formulas developed to elevate a luxurious shave ritual - from pre-shave prep, shave butters and after-shave care to maintain hydrated, irritation-, bump-, and ingrown-free smooth skin. This large assortment includes options such as Coco Cloud Shave Routine, Blemish Patches, Whipped Body Polish, and more. Shipping is $4.95.
- $7 - $49
- $14 - $98
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 12/04/2024
PJ Harlow: Loungewear
Give the gift of comfort with PJ Harlow. The new French Terry boyfriend sweats and matching tops in 10 beautiful colors, including sweats with satin trim for an elevated touch. Cotton rib knit tops coordinate beautifully with the bottoms. Bra 30 is also available, but it doesn’t feature any underwires, straps, or clasps. The soft, luxurious fabric helps maintain comfortable support. Choose from a variety of tank styles in a range of colors. Shipping is $7.95.
- $18 - $86
- $36 - $172
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 12/04/2024
Happy Socks: Sock Sets
For anyone who loves fun socks, Happy Socks is the go-to gift. These colorful socks are made with breezy combed cotton with a softer and smoother feel than ordinary cotton. It’s durable, too, with reinforced heels and toes - no one wants embarrassing holes! Choose from 2-packs or 4-packs in S/M or M/L. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three sets.
- $14.50 - $29
- $32 - $64
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 12/04/2024
- •
- per set
Wolferman’s Bakery: English Muffins & Baked Goods
Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a little help from Wolferman’s Bakery. Make holiday mornings toasty and jam-packed with English muffins and spreads - it’s now easier than ever to share delicious and memorable moments with the ones you love. This assortment includes Wolferman’s super-thick English muffins. The extra thickness means they're strong enough to stand up to any topping. These tasty delights have been a Wolferman's tradition since 1910, and they remain a favorite to this day. Choose from 10 sets, which include additional English Muffin flavors: Cinnamon Raisin, Blueberry, Multi-Grain Honey, and more. Limit five per set. Shipping is $5.99.
- $20 - $40
- $40 - $80
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 12/04/2024
- •
- per set
skinnytees: Apparel
Soft, seamless and fitted, skinny-tees shape, flatter and frame every body. They are the go-to basics that stretch, but don't stretch out. These pieces are great for layering or wearing alone. Choose from a large assortment of dresses and tops. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $75.
- $17 - $64
- $34 - $152
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 01/15/2025
NIGHT: Pillowcases, Eye Masks, Scrunchies, and Sheets
Discover the overnight beauty solution across a range of silk and satin essentials. These products work to support clear skin and promote healthy hair, while providing you with a comfortable, sweat-free sleep. Choose from a variety of satin fitted sheet sets, TriSilk pillowcases, vegan satin pillowcases, or the satin gift set, including a satin pillowcase and two satin scrunchies. Choose from a selection of colors with options in Standard/Queen and King. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $35.
- $20 - $125
- $40 - $250
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 12/15/2024
LIT Method: LIT Axis
For the current or future fitness buff, backed by Jay-Z and designer Rachel Zoe, LIT AXIS is an award-winning portable smart gym that replaces a Pilates reformer, free weights, cable machines and more. This portable personal trainer tracks repetitions, weight lifted, and detects and corrects muscle imbalances. Every kit has everything needed to complete any class and can attach to any door, couch, pole, tree and can be used free standing. Each Lit AXIS purchase comes with thirty-day free membership or you can opt for the one-year membership, which provides access to the LIT Method app that includes on-demand classes and a personalized training plan. Free shipping!
- $99 to $159 + Free Shipping
- $199 - $319
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 12/15/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Lifeprint: Smart Phone Photo Printer
Print your favorite photos. Lifeprint Smart Photo Printer is a Bluetooth-enabled portable printer that fits in the palm of your hand. The polaroid-sized photos are great for families that might not have social media, scrapbooking, parties and so much more. The hassle-free printing doesn’t need ink, using eco-friendly ZINK technology where paper is embedded with color. Free shipping!
- $50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $80
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 12/08/2024
Samsonite: Freeform Spinner Luggage
Make travel easier with the Freeform Spinner collection from Samsonite. Lightweight and durable, the magic is in the wheels that spin on all sides, so maneuvering through the airport is a breeze. Unzip the expansion zipper to increase packing capacity, plus TSA-approved locks keep your stuff secure in transit. Choose from three sizes from carry-on to checked. Free shipping!
- $100 to $140 + Free shipping
- $200 - $280
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 12/08/2024
- •
- Samsonite
Ultimate Backup: Photo Storage Device
Protect photo and video memories with the Ultimate Backup. Simply plug into your phone, tablet or computer, and press "start backup" to store photos, videos and contacts, no internet required. This is ideal for changing phones, running out of storage space or simply wanting peace of mind with a secure backup in your possession. Compatible with iPhone, Android, PC and Mac. Free shipping!
- $48 to $90 + FREE SHIPPING
- $140 - $260
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 12/08/2024
Lifepro: Walking Pad
For the fitness lovers on your list. The lifepro walking pad treadmill is designed to fit under a standing desk for all-day activity. The compact design is quiet, flat and slim, while offering a speed range of up to 3.6 miles per hour. The wheels make it easy to move, and the wood frame helps it blend in with decor. Free shipping!
- $153 + Free Shipping
- $340
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 12/04/2024
Cozy Earth: Bedding
Gift elevated bedding for better sleep with soft, breathable sheets by Cozy Earth. The unique blend helps regulate body temperature and the moisture-wicking fabric gets softer with every wash -- no wonder it was named an Oprah Favorite! This assortment features sheets, comforters, duvet covers, luxe blankets, and more.
- $38.50 to $395 + Free shipping
- $77 - $790
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 12/15/2024
- •
- Cozy Earth
Flatyz: Handcrafted Flat Candle Sets
Stand out with uniquely flat candles. Intricately hand-crafted by artisans, Flatyz candles offer a minimal and visually striking aesthetic, transforming a candle into a canvas for artwork. Each candle is packaged flat with a steel base, making it a simple yet unique gift option. It can also be gifted inside a greeting card or sent in the mail. The organic cotton twin wicks burn evenly and self-extinguish as they near the steel base without any dripping wax or smoke. They are scentless and also self-extinguish after about four hours of burn time.
- $33 - $54
- $54 - $90
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 12/18/2024
- •
- per pack
Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarm
Gift peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren. This personal alarm can easily clip to your clothes or bag so that it is always available to activate when needed. The ear piercing siren is designed to warn and disorient a predator while simultaneously attracting attention and help. With up to 130 decibels of alarm sound, the device can be heard up to 1,000 feet away with a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility and blind an assailant. Choose from battery operated and rechargeable options.
- $15 - $20
- $30 - $40
- Valid: 11/11/2024 to 12/15/2024
I'm The Chef Too!: STEM Baking Kits
Embark on an edible adventure. I’m The Chef Too! blends food, STEM, and the Arts into educational fun. Each recipe is infused with educational concepts that allow children to learn as they bake and create in the kitchen. This assortment features three kits: galaxy donuts, erupting volcano cakes and pharaoh krispie tombs. All kits come with pre-measured ingredients and specialty supplies.
- $15
- $30
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 12/15/2024
Saltopia: Infused Sea Salt Blends
Fill recipes with incredible flavors and create meals and experiences friends and family will always remember! The Thrills for the Grill set is ideal for grill and meat lovers galore, with flavors like lemon pepper, BBQ, smoked hickory and applewood, and even sweet maple. The Mangia Tutto Italiano (“Eat Everything Italian”) brings delicious Italian flavors to your kitchen. Featuring fresh basil, roasted garlic, creamy pesto, and sundried tomatoes, for authentic Italian seasonings in almost any dish. Each 3.4 oz glass jar has over 20 servings per and five are packaged together in a giftable, heavy duty box set.
- $35
- $70
- Valid: 12/04/2024 to 12/15/2024
- •
- Saltopia