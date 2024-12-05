Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on holiday gifts.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as ELEMIS, By/Rosie Jane and more. The deals start at just $3.75 and are up 75% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
ELEMIS: Skin Care
For the skin care lover on your list, ELEMIS creates skin-friendly formulations that deliver clinically proven results you can see and feel. This assortment includes the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, which is their No. 1 bestseller that transforms into three unique textures for the ultimate cleansing experience. It nourishes as a balm, easily removes makeup as a cleansing oil and hydrates as a cleansing milk. The Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads are gentle yet effective resurfacing pads that deliver a measured dose of patented Tri-Enzyme Technology for smoother-looking skin. Used twice daily, these textured pads help reduce the look of dark spots, pores and uneven skin texture. The Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is the ultimate 3-in-1 anti-wrinkle moisturizer that improves hydration and firmness whilst protecting the skin from sun exposure. Free shipping!
- $19 to $122 + Free Shipping
- $38 - $245
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/05/2024
By/Rosie Jane: Fragrance and Body Care
Smell good, feel good, do good. By/Rosie Jane is a clean fragrance and body care brand, committed to crafting essentials that smell good. Known as the "blue jeans and white tee" of fragrance, By/Rosie Jane offers easy, everyday scents. Explore their bestselling Eau de Parfum Travel Sprays, great for discovering a new favorite on the go. This includes some of their most-loved bestsellers including Rosie -- subtle, soft and skin-like. This features nude musk and rose essential oil, blending naturally with your body's aroma for an effortless scent. Each perfume is made with safe, nontoxic ingredients. Other options include Body Milk, Body Wash, Body Oil and Deodorant. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $65.
- $7.50 - $21
- $15 - $42
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/05/2024
Shapermint: Shaping Essentials
Shapermint's shaping essentials are designed with a focus on all-day comfort and support, allowing every woman from size S to 4XL to enhance her shape while wearing them with ease. This assortment includes their bestselling styles including the Everyday Comfort Wireless Shaping Bra, allowing you to get the support of an underwire bra without the discomfort; the All Day Every Day High-Waisted Shaper Panty, which smooths your waist and tummy, giving you a sleek, seamless look that hugs your curves in all the right places; the All Day Every Day High-Waisted Shaper Shorts; or the Long Sleeve Shaping T-Shirt, which smooths your tummy, back and upper arms for sleek look -- wear it as a base layer or on its own. Shipping is $6.99 or free with two.
- $18 - $28
- $40 - $56
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/05/2024
Drift: Car Freshener Set
This isn't your typical car air freshener. Crafted from sustainably sourced alder wood and clean fragrance oils with scents like Teak, Amber or Cabana, Drift fresheners were made to uproot your typical car air freshener. Packed with three Wood or Stone Car Fresheners and a metal visor clip that easily attaches to your car visor, these sets include everything needed to deliver premium scent for up to 90 days. Shipping is $4.95.
- $16 - $22.50
- $32 - $45
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/05/2024
Tytan Tiles: Magnetic Tiles
Encourage screen-free time with exciting and engaging play. Tytan Tiles offers a fun hands-on alternative that encourages children to unleash their inner creativity and ingenuity, while giving technology a break. Play and display -- Tytan Tiles provides instruction booklets that show you exactly how to create your Disney dream displays, from Mickey and "Frozen" to Moana and Ariel. As your child engages with these tiles, they enhance critical cognitive skills: spatial awareness, problem-solving and hand-eye coordination. Shipping is $7.99.
- $10 - $25
- $40 - $60
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/05/2024
Softies: Hoodie Jogger and Short Sets
Get cozy at home with the Solid Marshmallow Hoodie Short Set, your Softies pick for staying in. It's the cozy cousin of Softies' lounge jogger set, made from their signature Marshmallow fabric. With patch pockets and an elasticized tie waist, it puts comfort and practicality above all else. The Solid Marshmallow Hoodie Lounge Set is designed with joggers that taper at the ankle -- this set promises a flattering yet relaxed silhouette. The elasticized tie waist ensures you can easily slip in and out, making it a core piece in your loungewear closet. Wear them together or separately. Sizes range from XS to 2X/3X. Limit six per order. Shipping is $8.99 or free with two.
- $59 - $69
- $119 - $139
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/05/2024
Keratin Complex: Hair Care
Get or gift the strongest, healthiest hair yet! Keratin Complex is a global leader in smooth hair and offers a full portfolio of keratin-enhanced products that deliver stronger, smoother and healthier hair. Keratin does not have to equal straight hair -- it equals healthy, strong and smooth hair for all hair types. The magic ingredient in each of the products is the proprietary Signature Keratin, which helps repair damage, eliminate frizz and make hair softer and smoother. These products are for all hair types and textures. Choose from Color Care Smooth Shampoo & Conditioner Duo, the Keratin Care Shampoo & Conditioner Duo, holiday gift sets and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $14 - $50
- $28 - $100
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/15/2024
hydraAromatherapy: Bath and Body Care
Transform an ordinary shower into an at-home aromatherapy spa experience. Whether looking for a boost of energy or to wind down, hydraAromatherapy uses pure essential oils to elevate the everyday. Activated by water and humidity, the ShowerBurst tablet releases pure essential oils for a long-lasting aromatherapy experience in the shower. Other options include the Bathtub Tea, which provides all the benefits of an herbal bath without the mess, and popular Essential Oil Roll-Ons in a range of fragrances. Shipping is $4.99.
- $3.50 - $15
- $7 - $30
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/15/2024
BlendQuik: Portable Blender
With its smart design and technology enabled solutions, BlendQuik is not just cordless but truly a portable blender. Whether your recipient is on a fitness journey or just looking for an easy way to enjoy fresh blended drinks at work, post-workout or anywhere in between, this is a gift that'll wow every time it's used. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $25 - $61
- $50 - $150
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/15/2024
Arcade1Up: Infinity Game Table
Revolutionize game nights with the Infinity Game Table. The interactive table features 150 digital board games and activities in one sleek space-saving device, so no more clutter or lost game pieces. Play classics like Scrabble, Monopoly, RISK and Candyland, plus Air Hockey, 8-Ball Pool and so much more. The large 32-inch high-resolution touchscreen makes multiplayer games easy and accessible. Free Shipping!
- $799 + Free Shipping
- $999
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/08/2024
Cozy Earth: Pajamas and Loungewear
Oprah says: “I would buy these striped pajamas in every one of the available colors, that's how good they are. Instead, I'll choose a few for myself and send sets to my fellow lovers of all things cozy.” Sleep is very important to all of us, including Oprah, and Cozy Earth does it the best. The striped pajama sets are just as comfortable as they are chic, plus they're lightweight and breathable. Pajamas and loungewear to take you from bed and beyond are also available.
- $42.50 to $115 + Free Shipping
- $85 - $230
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/08/2024
Heat Holders: Thermal Hats, Gloves, Socks and More
Ultimate cold weather solutions for everyone on your list. Heat Holders makes socks, hats and gloves that keep warm air close to the body, so you stay warmer longer. Blankets, robes and puffer jackets give the same cozy warmth from lounging to errands.
- $10 to $60 + Free Shipping
- $13 - $80
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/08/2024
Cariloha: Bath Towels, Robes and Blankets
Dry off in luxury with Cariloha's soft and sustainable towels made of viscose from bamboo that's twice as soft as cotton and naturally odor resistant. Wrap in plush perfection with these comfortable towels and bathrobes. Available in a variety of beautiful colors, choose from a range of sizes, including bath sheets, bath towels, hand towels and washcloths. The unisex bathrobes feature two front-patch pockets, tie and collar -- choose from the same material as the bath towels or a Bamboo waffle weave option. The warm and inviting textures of the fleece and knit blankets are sure to fit any home style.
- $4.50 - $69.50
- $9 - $139
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/15/2024
NIGHT: Silk and Satin Pillowcases
Build a beauty bed with NIGHT. NIGHT's silk products support clear skin and promote healthy hair, while providing a comfortable rest. The proprietary Clean Silk Pillowcase uses only a fraction of the chemicals that other silk uses in production. The blend of 85% rayon from plants and 15% silk in the Plant Silk Pillowcase is designed to feel just as luxurious as silk with the added economic and environmental benefits of rayon from plants. The Satin pillowcase is made of a luxurious yet durable material that provides overnight beauty benefits for skin and hair in a vegan-friendly alternative to silk. Silk skin care washcloths are available, too!
- $18 - $48
- $35 - $95
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/15/2024
Rosetta Stone: Language Learning Programs
Master languages with Rosetta Stone. The program makes it easy to work at any pace with lifetime access to learn one of 25 languages from the expert of over 30 years. Lessons are as short as five minutes and are all accessible via app or desktop browser. There are many impressive features like tutorials and native speaking feedback to help prepare for an upcoming trip or build a new skill.
- $89
- $299
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/15/2024
Limitless Innovations: Chargers
Warm up hands and charge up devices. The ReVita Hand Warmer is a two-sided, dual-mode warmer that can also charge mobile devices! Rechargeable and portable, this 2-in-1 device is powered by lithium-ion batteries and is ideal for use during cold winters, camping, cramping and more. Carry this charger to quickly charge devices from anywhere with the 3-in-1 high-speed charging capabilities and a 10,000 mAh battery. Simplify the daily chore of charging phones, tablets, compatible laptops and more by removing the need for multiple adapters. This also doubles as a wall charger with multiple ports.
- $35 - $40
- $60 - $80
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/15/2024
Seriously Shea: Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack)
Turn every shower into an experience with a spa-like aroma. These unique steamers from Seriously Shea are like a bath bomb for the shower. Vegan and cruelty-free, made with natural essential oils. Handmade in the USA and offered in unique fragrance combinations.
- $14
- $22
- Valid: 12/05/2024 to 12/15/2024