Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for kitchen and home products.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Bruvi, Talisman Designs, Bamboozle and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Bruvi: Single Serve Brewer and Coffee
Bruvi is a single-serve brewer that makes remarkably tastier coffee -- hotter, stronger, smoother, with noticeably less bitterness. Bruvi brews seven different beverages: coffee, true, high pressure espresso and Americanos, plus cold brew (a first from a single-serve brewer) and iced coffee, infused coffee, and tea. Bruvi scans the pod and auto adjusts up to seven brew parameters and hundreds of combinations for the optimal brew. The Bruvi Bundle includes the brewer, 20 B-Pods, Premium Water Filter Kit and Reusable Canvas Bag. French Roast Coffee and Medium Roast Espresso B-Pods are also available. Free shipping!
Talisman Designs: Kitchen Gadgets
Talisman Designs is known for inventing kitchen gadgets that make cooking easy and fun. This assortment includes the bestselling Bacon Bin. Save your household pipes and sewer! Pour bacon grease down the Bacon Bin not down your sink. Available in three different options and sizes, the Bacon Bin is a kitchen essential. The Bacon Mat is designed to cook your bacon perfectly in the oven. The Bacon Tray is the easiest and cleanest way to cook bacon in your microwave. Or, the Butter Boy makes buttering your sweet corn a breeze without getting your fingers full of butter. Grab a stick of butter and you are ready to go. Corn Boats help contain the buttery mess, making eating corn-on-the-cob more enjoyable and easier to clean up. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $44.99.
Bamboozle: Mixing Bowls, Measuring Cups and Tray Sets
Made from durable and dishwasher-safe bamboo fiber, Bamboozle grinds down thrown away bamboo from furniture factories and molds it into beautiful sustainable kitchen tools. These colorful bowls and measuring tools are light, beautiful and super functional. The seven bowls in the set cover all the basics of cooking, serving and baking. Their matte texture looks elegant, feels great, and helps keep dough from sticking to the sides of the bowls. Made from the most advanced sustainable materials, the brand new Prep n' Serve Tray Set will change the way you cook. Use the little cups to keep you organized as you prep. The trays are functional enough to carry everything to your stove or grill and beautiful enough to serve on. Plus, it all goes right in the dishwasher to make cleanup a breeze. Measuring Cups and Spoons are also available. Shipping is $5.99.
The Silicone Kitchen: Baking Cups and Kitchen Accessories
The Silicone Kitchen's tools and accessories are as beautiful and functional as your kitchen. The products are made with 100% food-grade silicone that is nontoxic and BPA free. The Baking Cups are sturdy enough to bake freestanding on a cookie sheet, which means you can finally ditch the bulky muffin tin. They're also dishwasher safe and you can reuse them over and over again. The Baking Cups are available in four different sets. Other options include Baking Mats, great for kneading dough, pastries, roasting vegetables, baking cookies and more; Air Fryer Liner, no need for parchment paper, aluminum foil or other surface protectors; and Strainer Set. Gift sets are also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35.
Boxxle: 3-liter Box Wine Dispenser
Boxxle was founded to elevate the box wine experience. Its technology raises the wine above the glass, squeezing out the last drop, all from an attractive countertop appliance. Now you can get rid of the cardboard box and create wine-on-tap, at home. Pour wine-by-the-glass when you want, without worrying about oxidation and waste, since the bag-in-box wine stays fresh for up to six weeks after opening. Limit two per order. Shipping is $4.99.
Cariloha: Bedding
Cariloha's luxuriously soft and sustainable products are made of viscose from bamboo that's twice as soft as cotton, naturally odor resistant and one of the most renewable resources on the planet. The Retreat Sheet Set features a premium sateen weave finish and has naturally thermal regulating properties. Available from Queen to Split King in five colors. Duvet inserts and duvet covers are also available, which are reversible and have corner ties to secure the insert. Shipping is $5.99.
Arcade1Up: NBA Jam Deluxe Arcade Machine
Put your skills to the test playing iconic retro arcade games. As the leader in authentic retro gaming experiences, Arcade1Up's machines look, feel and play just like the favorites you remember. Get into the player mindset with NBA Jam Deluxe Arcade including 3 classic games: NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition and NBA Jam Hangtime. The WiFi leaderboards allow you to challenge the world and compete with friends and gamers across the country. The light-up marquee enhances the nostalgic feel while the BOE 17-inch color monitor brings the visual details to life with vibrant colors. Build the best game room ever! Free shipping!
Broombi: The Broombi
Whether you're tackling spills in the kitchen, pet hair on the rug or water on your shower doors, Broombi is the answer. Broombi's patented silicone edge has revolutionized cleaning by effectively capturing wet and dry messes, including broken glass, liquids, pet hairs and more. The secret is the static electricity that Broombi generates to effectively remove things that a regular bristle broom simply leaves behind. Broombi is extremely versatile, working on carpets, rugs, tile, smooth floors, sofas and even windows.
Proper Hills: Digital Frame
Make memories come to life with the digital picture and video frame, featuring a high-resolution display and 16GB of internal memory, so you can upload over 20,000 photos/videos. Friends and family can share images with you via the frame's free app. Free shipping!
Stoke: Backyard Pizza Oven
Unlock the art of wood-fired pizza perfection with the Stoke Pizza Oven Bundle. Crafted with premium materials and precision engineering, this oven redefines the joy of homemade pizzas. The oven heats to 900 degrees Fahrenheit in 20 minutes and bakes your pizza in two minutes. With ample cooking space, prepare to master pizzas of various sizes, ensuring everyone gets a slice of the action. From traditional Margheritas to innovative creations, unleash your creativity on the spacious cooking surface. This bundle includes the pizza oven, pizza stone, pizza peel, pizza cutter and weather jacket. Free shipping!
The Grate Plate: Ceramic Grating Plate Set
Easily grate garlic, ginger, peppers, hard cheeses and so much more. The Grate Plate is a decorative, finger-friendly ceramic grating plate ideal for making and serving a variety of sauces, dips, marinades and gravies. This set includes a wooden-handled gathering brush and a silicone garlic peeler. Easy to use and clean, plus it's dishwasher safe. Choose from colors pretty enough to leave out as a decorative piece on your counter.
