Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for the kitchen and home.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Sweater Hound, Talisman Designs, PeachSkinSheets and more.
The deals start at just $6 and are up to 64% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Sweater Hound: Custom Dog & Cat Knitted Blanket
GMA Deal: $89 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $178 Valid: 10/13/2022 to 10/13/2022
The ultimate gift for any dog or cat owner. Made in America, Sweater Hound hand draws your pet from the image that you submit and then knits your own custom blanket. You can also choose your background color. The blanket measures 56 inches by 69 inches. This deal is for a purchase of a voucher. Upon receipt, you will receive the voucher via email to start your blanket order. Redeem your voucher by Nov. 4, 2022 to get it in time for Christmas. With every purchase, Sweater Hound donates a dog toy to a local animal shelter. Limit one per order. Shipping is $8.95.
Happy Wax: Wax Warmers & Melts
GMA Deal: $9 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $60 Valid: 10/13/2022 to 10/13/2022
Happy Wax provides a flame-free alternative for adding fragrance to your home. Happy Wax melts are made with 100% all-natural soy wax, infused with essential oils, and free of phthalates, paraffin and parabens. The beautiful wax melt warmers include a "no scrape" silicone dish to make changing scents quick and easy. Wax warmers include Mod, Signature, Outlet Plug-In, Mini-Mod and Himalayan Salt. Wax Melt fragrances include Vanilla Bean Latte, Caramel Macchiato, Sugar Cookie, Peppermint Bark and more. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $60.
TRX: All-in-One Suspension Trainer
GMA Deal: $85 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $170 Valid: 10/13/2022 to 10/13/2022
Born in the Navy SEALs, the Suspension Trainer is a portable gym you can set up practically anywhere using either of the included anchors. (The door anchor can be installed in seconds without tools over almost any hinged door, while the suspension anchor can be attached to a sturdy beam, tree, pole, rail or playground equipment.) Fully adaptable for any fitness level, the Suspension Trainer uses your body weight to increase or decrease the difficulty of common exercises like squats, push-ups, rows, and presses, all while targeting your core muscles for full body results. The locking loop design keeps straps even while the foam handles provide added comfort. This is great for strength, cardio and mobility. Shipping is $7.99.
Talisman Designs: Kitchen Gadgets
GMA Deal: $6 to $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $30 Valid: 10/13/2022 to 10/13/2022
Talisman Design’s problem-solving kitchen gadgets not only delight users but also make cooking and baking easy and fun. Choose from a variety of options including the fan-favorite Bacon Bin grease holder, Pie Weight Chain to prevent pie crust from bubbling, Roasting Shields to keep meat from drying out while cooking and Multi-Use Cocktail Bar Mat. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $50.
AnySharp: Knife Sharpeners
GMA Deal: $8 to $60 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $16 to $120 Valid: 10/13/2022 to 10/13/2022
An AnySharp Knife Sharpener rejuvenates virtually any knife safely and hands-free — just a few light strokes, and in seconds, the knife is as sharp as new. Designed with professional chefs in mind, AnySharp is nice enough to keep out on display on your kitchen counter. All AnySharp products work on serrated and non-serrated knives and the suction base enables it to stay put on the surface. Shipping is $5.50.
PeachSkinSheets: Bedding
GMA Deal: $47.50 to $57.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $95 to $115 Valid: 10/13/2022 to 10/13/2022
PeachSkinSheets are breathable and moisture wicking sheets, ideal for keeping hot sleepers cool and cool sleepers cozy. The hypoallergenic material makes them great for people with allergies and sensitive skin. The super-durable fabric makes them resistant to pilling, dust and pollen. The dual-brushed PeachSkin finish provides an incredible 1,500-thread count level of softness that becomes even softer with every wash. Available in Twin to California King. Matching duvet sets are also available, which is not only designed to protect and make it easier to keep your bedding clean, but it’s also a great way to change up your decor. Available in Full/Queen and King/California King. Limit two per order. Shipping is $9.95.
Guard Your ID: ID Roller Kit (4-Pack)
GMA Deal: $19.99 • 64% SavingsOriginal: $55.96 Valid: 10/13/2022 to 10/23/2022
Protect against identity theft with Guard Your ID rollers. By simply rolling the stamp over the text you want to mask, you can feel confident that your private information is safe from prying eyes. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. The rollers are also fast, portable, quiet and mess-free. These are great for prescription bottles, bills, bank statements, shipping labels and more. Each set includes four ID rollers.
Cozy Earth: Stretch Knit Pajama Sets
GMA Deal: $77.50 to $87.50 Free Shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $155 to $175 Valid: 10/13/2022 to 10/23/2022
Sleep in luxury. Cozy Earth’s timeless pajama sets are crafted with a soft stretch-knit fabric and elegant contrast piping for an elevated, cozy look. The fabric is lightweight and so comfortable that you’re sure to want to lounge around a little longer. Choose from short sleeve and long sleeve sets in rich neutrals.
Brooklyn Steel Co: Cookware Sets
GMA Deal: $99.99 to $149.99 Free Shipping• 56% to 57% SavingsOriginal: $230 to $350 Valid: 10/13/2022 to 10/23/2022
Make home cooking a bit easier and more stylish with Brooklyn Steel Co.’s cookware sets, featuring nonstick coating that allows you to use less oil with a heavy duty forged construction for reinforced durability. The design and colors are sleek, accented with woodgrain ergonomic soft touch handles designed to stay cool for worry-free cooking and comfort. Free shipping!
Shop 8 more Digital Deals for fall fun:
Kitchen Cube: All-in-One Measuring Device
GMA Deal: $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022
The Kitchen Cube is an all-in-one measuring device that saves drawer space, increases organization and reduces clutter by combining more than 19 measurements into one compact design. Made with food-grade plastic, it’s small enough to fit in a drawer and packs in measurements ranging from teaspoons to cups. Shipping is $3.50.
David & Young: Caps & Beanies
GMA Deal: $8 to $17 • 41% to 44% SavingsOriginal: $14.50 to $29 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022
Get in the Halloween spirit with David & Young. These fun baseball hats and beanies feature embroidered pumpkins, cats, ghosts and more. Ponyflo baseball caps are also available, which feature a tangle-free opening to wear the hat with your high ponytail or bun. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
YUMMIE: Apparel
GMA Deal: $11 to $34 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $68 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022
Embrace your curves with YUMMIE, which is a hug, not a squeeze. No matter where you are or what you’re doing, YUMMIE embraces your shape comfortably and empowers you to be you. The versatile designs, innovative fits and deliciously soft fabrics are perfectly pieced together to meet your every need. Choose from a variety of everyday essentials, including shaping bottoms, leggings, bodysuits, tops and bras. Shipping is $7.25 or free over $75.
Imagination Starters: Chalkboard Placemats, Travel Mats & Tracing Sets
GMA Deal: $3.50 to $13 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $7 to $26 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022
Keep kids entertained with Imagination Starters' no mess, easy-to-clean, reusable and reversible chalkboard placemats. One side has a printed design and the flip side is blank for the ultimate creative expression. The mats erase and clean up easily with a damp cloth. This assortment also includes tracing sets -- simply place the Trace & Erase sheet over anything you would like to trace. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.
Face Halo: Makeup Remover Sets
GMA Deal: $7.50 to $11.50 • 50% to 58% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $28 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022
Face Halo is the reusable makeup remover that works using water only. No need for rubbing or scrubbing, Face Halo gently removes makeup and impurities and is perfect for any skin type or sensitivity. Non-toxic and reusable, each Face Halo replaces up to 500 single-use makeup wipes and lasts for up to 200 machine washes. This assortment includes Face Halo X, which is the ultimate precision makeup remover and touch-up tool. The unique design helps to gently reach into delicate or hard-to-reach areas of the face to remove stubborn eye makeup or touch up your look throughout the day. Limit five per order. Shipping is $1.99.
Wet-it!: Absorbent Cloths
GMA Deal: $9.50 to $11.25 per 3-pack• 50% SavingsOriginal: $19 to $22.50 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022
Replace sponges, paper towels and washcloths with eco-friendly and biodegradable cloths. Wet-it! cloths are designed to be functional and long-lasting; great for the kitchen, bathroom, nursery, outdoors or anywhere something needs to be wiped up. This absorbent cloth can hold up to 16 times its weight and is non-abrasive. Shipping is $3.50 or free over $25.
PURPOSE Jewelry: Jewelry
GMA Deal: $11 to $32.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $65 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022
PURPOSE’s jewelry is handmade with love by women escaping human trafficking. Your purchase gives hope, dignity and freedom to women around the world -- 100% of profits go to PURPOSE’s nonprofit, International Sanctuary, where women receive living wages, education, health care, and a safe and loving community. Each piece of jewelry is signed by the artisan who made it. Choose from necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
CANVAS Style: Patches & Patch Jewelry
GMA Deal: $2.50 to $13 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $26 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022
Show off your personality with CANVAS Style’s Stuck on You Patch jewelry. Your favorite patches are available in earrings and necklaces to coordinate your whole look. Decorate backpacks, gym bags, laptop cases, makeup bags and more with these colorful patches. The patches feature 3M adhesive, which can either be stuck on for quick application or sewn on for a more permanent design. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.