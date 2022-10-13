Born in the Navy SEALs, the Suspension Trainer is a portable gym you can set up practically anywhere using either of the included anchors. (The door anchor can be installed in seconds without tools over almost any hinged door, while the suspension anchor can be attached to a sturdy beam, tree, pole, rail or playground equipment.) Fully adaptable for any fitness level, the Suspension Trainer uses your body weight to increase or decrease the difficulty of common exercises like squats, push-ups, rows, and presses, all while targeting your core muscles for full body results. The locking loop design keeps straps even while the foam handles provide added comfort. This is great for strength, cardio and mobility. Shipping is $7.99.