Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on home safety solutions.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Prepared Hero, LitezAll, The Nokbox and more. The deals start at just $7.50 and are up to 58% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
Prepared Hero: Emergency Fire Blanket
Get peace of mind for when fire happens with Prepared Hero. Extinguish small fires quickly and easily with no mess by keeping the Fire Blanket in the kitchen, backyard, vehicle or camping. It features a hole slot so it can also be easily hung on walls, so it's accessible when needed. Simply deploy the blanket by pulling down the tabs. This is effective on liquid or grease fires. This can also be used as a thermal or heat shield. Shipping is $4.99.
- $40
- $80
- Valid: 09/19/2024 to 09/19/2024
- per pack
LitezAll: Motion-activated Lights
LitezAll is committed to lighting your home, workshop and outdoor spaces with motion-activated lights. Options include the Under Cabinet Light -- no tools or wiring required, and they have easy peel-and-stick installation. The Puck Lights have motion activation up to 10 feet with auto shutoff. The Swivel Ball Lights swivel in all directions. Both can add light to dark hallways, closets, basements and attics where there's no electricity, and light is required for added safety. Solar-powered options are also available. Shipping is $6.99.
- $20 - $25
- $40 - $50
- Valid: 09/19/2024 to 09/19/2024
- per set
The Nokbox: Next of Kin Box
This system organizes everything you have digitally, on paper, in your phone and in your mind so that you and your loved ones can access everything when it's needed. After her father's death, the founder and her siblings faced the overwhelming task of sorting through his belongings and managing his accounts. The process was more challenging than they had anticipated -- keys were missing, documents were scattered and probate was a confusing maze. It was during this trying time that she realized how much easier it would have been with a well-organized system in place, so she created The Nokbox based on all she learned in the process. The Nokbox is a complete system -- a fully organized paper trail -- that helps you organize all of your accounts, possessions, social media presence, communities, kids, pets, personal history and estate plans. It's an estate planning tool and home organization system in one. Choose from three options: Lite, Base Kit and Fireproof. Shipping ranges from $4.99 to $9.99.
- $29.50 - $84.50
- $59 - $169
- Valid: 09/19/2024 to 09/19/2024
JumpSmart: 10-in-1 JumpSmart
JumpSmart is the ultimate jump-starter and emergency multi-tool. The JumpSmart 10-in-1 is powerful enough to jump-start most cars, trucks, SUVs, boats, motorcycles, lawn mowers, ATVs and more. It can provide an essential boost for engines up to 8-cylinders. JumpSmart also includes a flashlight with red and white flashing, power bank with dual USB ports, compass, thermometer, reflector strip and emergency audible alarm that is perfect for hiking, camping and off-roading. These added abilities complete the ultimate emergency preparedness tool that everyone needs in their vehicle. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95.
- $80
- $160
- Valid: 09/19/2024 to 09/19/2024
Airmoto: Tire Inflators
Inflate tires on cars, motorcycles, bikes, golf carts, lawnmowers and more in minutes with the push of a button. With Airmoto, you never have to look for a working gas station air pump -- it fits right in your glovebox. Designed and built with the highest quality materials and precision micro-compressor technology, which quickly and easily inflates tires in minutes. This assortment also includes the Tire Plug Kit, which allows you to drive with confidence knowing it's in the trunk. Whether it's a nail or a sharp rock, this kit allows you to repair punctures swiftly and continue your journey without delay. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $10 - $39.50
- $20 - $79
- Valid: 09/19/2024 to 09/19/2024
LuminAID: Solar Lanterns and Emergency Supplies
Stock your emergency kit with light and power. LuminAID's PackLite Max Power Lantern is an inflatable lantern that can charge your phone. Plus, these handy solar lanterns are perfect for camping, travel or backyard fun. These lanterns can hold a charge in storage for up to two years, and easily recharge in the sun or by USB. The Solar Beam Inflatable Power Lantern is a lightweight inflatable tube lantern that packs flat, charges your phone and even has a red light mode for night vision. Easily add light wherever you need it. Other options include first-aid kits, fuel-free lighters, purifier bottles and more. Limit five per product. Shipping ranges from $5.99 to $7.99 or free over $99.
- $11.50 - $75
- $23 - $150
- Valid: 09/19/2024 to 09/19/2024
GoNanas: Banana Bread & Pancake Mix
American-made GoNanas has cracked the code to making baked goods taste homemade from a mix, using bananas to turn their mixes into delicious banana bread and pancakes. This tastes truly homemade -- you would never know it's made from a mix and better-for-you ingredients. Never waste a banana again -- the banana adds natural sweetness and makes these products super dense, unlike your typical gluten-free treats. Options include banana bread mixes in Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Chip and Original. Pancake mix is available in Original, Chocolate Chip and Blueberry. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
- $18 - $37.50
- $36 - $75
- Valid: 09/19/2024 to 09/19/2024
- per set
Copper Cow Coffee: Coffee & Mugs
Copper Cow Coffee is a Vietnamese coffee brand on a mission to bring serious sourcing and playful pouring to coffee drinkers across the US. Their products range from traditional ground coffee to convenient, single-serve pour-overs and flavors including classic black to churro (cinnamon), and other seasonal varieties. Copper Cow Coffee is the only coffee company to use real herbs and spices in their coffee, like real cinnamon in their churro and real pumpkin powder in their pumpkin spice. Choose from Ground Coffee Bags, Latte Kits, Pour Over Coffee, Coffee Sets or the Coffeeist Glass Mug, which shows you the perfect measurements for three drinks and makes a great gift for the coffee lover in your life. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49 in the continental US. Shipping is $6.99 for Alaska & Hawaii.
- $8 - $30
- $16 - $60
- Valid: 09/19/2024 to 09/19/2024
Gingiber: Tea Towels
Gingiber tea towels are made from 100% flour sack cotton and include a hanging loop -- a cheerful addition to any kitchen. The oversized design makes them great for drying dishes, lining a bread basket or for use as an eco-friendly gift wrap. Featuring hand-illustrated florals, animals, and insects, the high quality fabric is adorned with whimsical designs that brighten up any kitchen space. Shipping is $4.99 or free with four excluding Hawaii.
- $10
- $20
- Valid: 09/19/2024 to 09/19/2024
FreshCut Paper: Pop-Up Floral Bouquets
FreshCut Paper's pop-up floral bouquets consist of whimsical and breathtaking blooms that are wilt-proof, allergy-free and crafted to last a lifetime. The bouquet kits come complete with a vase, matching note card and matching decorative gifting/mailing envelope. This assortment features the new mini bouquets. Mini bouquets are collectable, look great in multiples, creating a windowsill garden or shelf display. Holiday options are also available. Shipping is $3.95 or free with two.
- $20 - $39.50
- $40 - $79
- Valid: 09/19/2024 to 09/19/2024
Hush: Bedding
Reclaim your sleep with Hush. The Hybrid Cooling Pillow is fully adjustable. This means it works for all types of sleepers (side, back, and stomach). It even comes with a Hush Adjustable Inner Travel Pillow and pillowcase included to store the extra “fluff". The Cooling Mattress Pad features advanced cooling fibres that help regulate body temperature and wick away moisture for a refreshingly cool night's sleep. Shipping is $4.99.
- $55 - $84.50
- $110 - $169
- Valid: 09/19/2024 to 09/19/2024
Letterfolk: Tile Mats and Tile Sets
Letterfolk's timeless, vintage-inspired hexagon tile designs and removable caps can be used to create endless patterns, designs and words. Each bundle includes tiles of each color that are interchangeable with any Letterfolk Tile Mat. These can be used as a doormat or anywhere else feet may step -- at the kitchen sink, bathroom, shower, laundry room and mudroom. Choose from half moon or standard mats. Three-piece tile sets are also available. Shipping is $4.99.
- $18 - $55.50
- $36 - $111
- Valid: 09/19/2024 to 09/19/2024
Guard Your ID: Identity Protection Kits
Protect against identity theft with Guard Your ID rollers. By simply rolling the stamp over the text you want to mask, you can feel confident that your private information is safe from prying eyes. Unlike shredded paper, stamped documents are recyclable, making Guard Your ID an eco-friendly alternative to a shredder. The rollers are fast, portable, quiet and mess-free, great for prescription bottles, bills, bank statements, shipping labels and more. This assortment features the 40 Boxes exclusive color, Cherry!
- $20 - $20
- $46 - $48
- Valid: 09/19/2024 to 09/22/2024
Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms
Maintain peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren you can take anywhere. This personal alarm easily clips to clothes or bags so that it is readily available to activate when needed. The piercing siren is designed to warn and disorient a predator while simultaneously attracting attention and help. With up to 130 decibels of alarm sound, the device can be heard up to 1,000 feet away with a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility and blind an assailant. Choose from battery operated and rechargeable options. Plus, stand out with the 40 Boxes exclusive green colorway!
- $20 - $30
- $40 - $60
- Valid: 09/19/2024 to 09/22/2024
Savings on 20 Skin & Wellness Brands
Bring the spa home with top skincare, beauty and wellness finds from 20 brands. Don’t miss out on everything from Oprah’s favorites and a supermodel’s organic skincare to popular bestsellers and award-winning brands… plus, get free shipping when you spend $40!
From rejuvenating serums, wrinkle-releasing patches, age-defying facial devices and wellness you can wear, the exclusive savings on this powerhouse assortment of self-care steals won't bust your budget.
Save now on BeautyStat viral Universal C Skin Refiner; PMD microderm devices; SiO Beauty’s reusable silicone patches to combat wrinkles; Dermaflash dermaplaning and exfoliating devices; SBLA anti-aging sculpting wands; Solawave red light therapy; supermodel Miranda Kerr’s KORA Organics certified organic skincare; Wander Beauty’s multi-tasking makeup; Grace & Company shower caps and hair accessories; Parasilk hot paraffin treatments; Womaness skincare for menopausal skin; The Good Patch’s wearable wellness; compression socks from PRO Compression; TheraICE cold therapy pain relief solutions; truMedic massager; Eve Lom’s multitasking cleanser; AHAVA mineral rich bodycare; BondiBoost’s nourishing hair care; Blissy silk pillowcases; and Beekman 1802’s goat milk skincare.
- $7.50 - $174.50
- $12 - $349
- Valid: 09/19/2024 to 09/27/2024
- Valid While Supplies Last